Ask HN: Is the old OCaml Rust compiler around anywhere?
2 points by chwind 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Looking for the OCaml compiler that I've heard was used to bootstrap Rust. Just curious about it -- thanks!





It's in the repository, just way back in the history.

https://github.com/graydon/rust-prehistory would also be of interest to you.

