Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Is the old OCaml Rust compiler around anywhere?
2 points
by
chwind
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Looking for the OCaml compiler that I've heard was used to bootstrap Rust. Just curious about it -- thanks!
steveklabnik
25 minutes ago
It's in the repository, just way back in the history.
https://github.com/graydon/rust-prehistory
would also be of interest to you.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://github.com/graydon/rust-prehistory would also be of interest to you.
reply