There is a web portal https://efoia.fbi.gov
The terms are a bit restrictive but not incredibly so.
FBI eFOIPA: Terms of Service:
Please read before continuing...
Not all requests can be fulfilled using the eFOIPA system. You will be notified if your request cannot be serviced through the eFOIPA system.
A valid e-mail address will be required for authentication.
Requests for fee waivers will require additional documentation.
Submissions are limited to events, organizations, first party requests (Privacy Act requests), and deceased individuals.
You will be required to upload proof of death for requests for records responsive to deceased individuals who are younger than 100 years of age. Acceptable formats include .pdf or .doc. Other formats will not be accepted.
If you are making a request on an event, organization, or deceased individual, the primary form of correspondence that you will receive from the FBI will be e-mail. If you are making a request on a first party (Privacy Act request), the primary form of correspondence that you will receive from the FBI will be through standard mail.
If you are making a request on a living third party, your request cannot currently be serviced using the eFOIPA system.
The combined file size of all attachments may not exceed 30 megabytes.
You are limited to making one request per day and one request per submission.
It is recommended that you visit http://www.justice.gov/oip/doj-foia-regulations if you have any additional questions or concerns prior to submitting your Freedom of Information Act or Privacy Act (FOIPA) request to the FBI.
An FBI Criminal History Summary Check—often referred to as a criminal background check, criminal history record, police background clearance, police/good conduct certificate, or “rap sheet”—is a listing of certain information taken from fingerprint submissions retained by the FBI in connection with arrests and, in some instances, federal employment, naturalization, or military service. It can also be used to satisfy a requirement to live, work, or travel in a foreign country; for employment or licensing; or for adopting a child. To obtain a copy of your FBI Criminal History Summary Check, please contact the FBI’s Criminal Justice Services Division (CJIS) in Clarksburg, West Virginia by writing to Federal Bureau of Investigation, CJIS Division, Attention: Record Request, 1000 Custer Hollow Road, Clarksburg, WV 26306.
The linked article points all of this out in the first few sentences. FUD?
