House Passes E-mail Privacy Act (multichannel.com)
15 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Does this also encompass the providers' "reading" emails to place appropriate ads and/or services?

For example, I noticed recently, that if I have a hotel booked, Google "reads" my email and annotates Google maps with the dates of my booking.

Does this act apply only to the government's access to email or also the provider's?

Edit: Also, does the government need a warrant only for US citizens' accounts or for anyone's emails stored on US servers?

Sounded like it was just about government reading based on the earlier conversation.

