Ask HN: What is the best way to learn for the easily distracted?

I've read lots of techniques designed to help people concentrate/focus on the task at hand, but with modern media/communications it feels like it gets harder all the time. Has anyone gone the other way and tried to harness their 'distractability' rather than stifle it? In some settings its natural and beneficial to constantly switch focus (eg. a party, talking to different people; or when walking or driving, constantly updating your awareness of your surroundings). Maybe something like work on 4 or 5 things concurrently and switch to a different one the moment you feel distracted or bored?