Ask HN: Can you recommend a savvy patent attorney?
1 point by flavor8 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I'm on the hunt for a patent attorney who a) doesn't charge $850/hr, b) is tech savvy, c) is at home in google docs or even(!) git for pre-formatting changes. (I've just gone through a pretty painful experience which mostly consisted of lots of .docs being emailed back and forth, which was more than frustrating, and which seemed overall to have a deleterious effect on the quality of the end document.)





Greetings, I'm Kenneth Stein, a registered patent attorney located on the California Central Coast. I specialize in electrical, photonic, computer, and medical related inventions. Feel free to email me at Kenprivate@gmail.com. Provide your name, phone number, and a time you are available to discuss. I will call you.

Regards,

Ken

