Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
obi1kenobi 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | favorite



If we had a giant, breathless discussion about every batshit house Bill published on congress.gov, this site would consist of nothing but that. This bill's sponsor is a 34-year-old first term Congressperson from the 15th most conservative Congressional district in the United States. It's not going anywhere.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: