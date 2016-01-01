Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Apple can win back the Chinese smartphone market (techinasia.com)
Personally, I think Apple will have huge success in terms of iPhone 8 sales over in China. Despite the fact that 8 is a lucky number, which is obviously a contributing factor, I also believe that Apple will win back the hearts of the Chinese market with the 8 after all the mishaps and screw-ups from other smartphone companies throughout 2016.

Whilst both Oppo and Samsung (The leading tech companies in China) received significant numbers of reports of 'exploding phones' - Apple received significantly less of these reports.

I believe that now that the Chinese market has experienced what both Oppo and Samsung (who have both been industry leaders in the China market) have to offer, they will swiftly make their way back onto Apple's devices for the iPhone 8.

