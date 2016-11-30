Being a passionate programmer does not always translate well into regular programming jobs. I love programming but the processes and bureaucracy at a job always came in my way. Of course, some of the processes are necessary - but I am not passionate about processes. When my manager asked me to develop a cool-new-complex-feature-in-bleeding-edge-tech in 72 hours straight, without paying for overtime - I didn't care about overtime or insane work-hours. That kind of insanity is possible when one is passionate. However, if that happened frequently, I'd fire the company.
And you are absolutely right - most companies that look for passionate programmers are just looking for unpaid overtime from less-experienced programmers. Companies looking for "Experts in XYZ" are much better.
"Passionate", "have a GitHub profile," etc. are all signals that an employer wants someone who's life is consumed by coding and, ideally, coding for them (while being willing to tolerate tedium or terrible working conditions).
For example, when I was in grad school my passion for the subject actually nose-dived as the quantity of tedium and endless iteration increased. It wasn't passion that carried me anywhere then. It was simple determination.
