You don't have to be a passionate programmer (codewithoutrules.com)
If you are not passionate about programming, you must keep looking for your passion. And take calculated risks. Life is too short to waste on doing something you don't love. Until I discovered my passion in electronics and programming, I hated going to school and consistently underperformed. Later I did better even at unrelated areas

Being a passionate programmer does not always translate well into regular programming jobs. I love programming but the processes and bureaucracy at a job always came in my way. Of course, some of the processes are necessary - but I am not passionate about processes. When my manager asked me to develop a cool-new-complex-feature-in-bleeding-edge-tech in 72 hours straight, without paying for overtime - I didn't care about overtime or insane work-hours. That kind of insanity is possible when one is passionate. However, if that happened frequently, I'd fire the company.

And you are absolutely right - most companies that look for passionate programmers are just looking for unpaid overtime from less-experienced programmers. Companies looking for "Experts in XYZ" are much better.

I feel this article is confusing "passionate" with "willing to work crazy overtime", or "lacking any hobbies beside software". I would argue that most good programmers _are_ passionate about what they do, in the sense that they enjoy their work and care deeply about the quality of the work they do. They genuinely find fun in solving problems and writing code. This, to me, is on an independent axis from "amount of life-time consumed by coding".

I agree. But I think in this industry those two items are generally what employers mean by "passionate".

"Passionate", "have a GitHub profile," etc. are all signals that an employer wants someone who's life is consumed by coding and, ideally, coding for them (while being willing to tolerate tedium or terrible working conditions).

I think a lot of people confuse passionate with "coding during your waking hours." I would say I'm very passionate about the code I write and enjoy solving problems, however I barely do any coding on my own. I've had prospective employers turn me down (probably) from my lack of a repertoire of side-projects. When you commute 2 hours each way to work, go to work 6 days/week, and have a family at home there's a point when I prefer to just relax instead of code. I don't know how to convey that though.

Itamar. Great post. Given that work occupies a large majority of our lives, one should strive to be passionate about their work. That is the global ideal (global over the lifetime of a person). The local reality is that not all jobs throughout a career can sustain the same level of passion, and recognizing that goes a long way towards reconciling those periods of monotony. The post is applicable as well if one is working in a field that they have mentally exhausted but cannot yet afford to leave, or else in a new field for which passion can take time to build. Either way, both mentalities are important as long as people are not using their lack of passion as an excuse to slack off or deliver substandard work.

You really don't need to be a passionate programmer. However, passion will bring you much further when you have to work on something that's boring, tedious, or has no real end in sight.

I've never understood this attitude. Passion doesn't necessarily bring anything to the table here for everyone. Persistence I think is the word you're actually looking for.

For example, when I was in grad school my passion for the subject actually nose-dived as the quantity of tedium and endless iteration increased. It wasn't passion that carried me anywhere then. It was simple determination.

