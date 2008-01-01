Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How an obscure cult grew to become the dominant religion of the Western world (aeon.co)
33 points by Thevet 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





Very well written article. On a social note, it does feel as though (and I could be wrong) the seeming uptick in discussion about Christianity is because it is associated with the Trump/Republican/"How on earth did so many people vote for him?" question regarding US politics. As the article alludes:

> How Christianity went on to become not just a state religion, but the central fact of political life, and how Christian institutions of the Middle Ages both maintained and distorted the legacy of the ancient world, is another, different story.

That Christianity and its adherents are manipulated for political ends is a sad fact of life. This doesn't change whether or not Christianity is true, it simply confirms the biblical assertion that people are potentially naive

As a reflective person who reads Christopher Hitchens, Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris and has become a follower of Jesus (Christian) I find the political association of Christianity and certain spheres of politics disheartening for the cause of logical discourse about the matter. In considering whether or not Christianity is true it is hard to ignore the actions of those who claim to be its adherents.

Yes, it seems an unusual number of people who support Trump identify as Christian - isn't that more likely to do with recent demographics than hypotheses about the lack of reliability of the biblical narrative about Jesus of Nazareth?

Where I am from (New Zealand) a lot of Christians I have spoken with are appalled by Trump and don't buy into the whole "Gawd Bless Americuh" narrative that Trump seems to use to persuade a certain demographic into voting for him.

No political agenda can encapsulate who Jesus of Nazareth was and what he came to do. If it could, that would render the notion of Christianity absurd in the first place.

> ... In considering whether or not Christianity is true it is hard to ignore the actions of those who claim to be its adherents.

Yes, but the key word here is _claim_. If someone calls themselves a vegan and yet eats veal then you, as someone who understands what a "vegan" is, you can call them out for their hypocrisy.

There are a few problems here:

1) Many, many people have no idea what an actual Christian is or what we believe.

2) Furthermore, nobody wants to know because their worldview is justified much more easily by fighting against a straw man rather than objective truth.

3) We as a society don't value objective truth. So I can call myself whatever I want even if I don't really believe in the key doctrinal points.

4) Going down that same path, the people who actually stand up for what is truth and calling out those who are not, get labeled as rabble-rousers and are chastised as being "judgemental."

In any case, what we have here is a big heaping helping of nobody knowing anything anymore... and nobody seems to care.

FWIW: I am a Christian and I did not vote for Trump.

How do you reconcile the writings of those rabid atheists with your belief? Do you just follow the teachings of Christ but dismiss the miracles as myth?

cconcepts didn't say they automatically accepted everything those authors say. Obviously. It's called challenging yourself, expanding your horizons, seeking truth rather than dogma.

Yes, thankyou. An unhealthy habit for any worldview is to live in an echo chamber of people who agree with you.

They challenge my belief and make me think about it in ways I otherwise wouldn't. Miracles are, by definition, hard to believe and are a suspension of testable, repeatable scientific law. Something that, an all powerful God could do if that all powerful God really existed.

So surely then, the simplest answer is that those miracles did not happen and god is not real?

> So surely then, the simplest answer is that those miracles did not happen and god is not real?

The simplest answer is not guaranteed to be the correct answer.

I'm not sure why you are attempting to use Occam's Razor on a person's belief in God and it has the caveat of "usually". 2008 happened because most people accepted the simplest answer, for instance. Simple answers frequently fail in complex situations involving human interaction and a simple acknowledgement that the Bible was written by fallible men who may have misunderstood a few key details and the miracles were metaphorical rather than actual is an equally simple answer.

God isn't about who wrote the right book or got the details perfect, it is about knowing that at the end of the day you should be a good person who loves your fellow man. We will all be judged in the end, even atheists admit as much if they thought through what happens after they die (by their fellow men, if nothing else).


Curious what your goal is with this comment? Because you seem to be implying that that's a relevant question. Occam's Razor is a useful heuristic, but hardly lays claim to truth. Classical physics is, after all, simpler than quantum physics. Reality is far more complicated.

How is this "surely" the simplest answer? And if it is, since when is the simplest answer the true one?

It's so refreshing to hear an adult voice describe Christianity in a historical context instead of one that assumes that the supernatural is real and a given. The historical narrative is a million times more plausible than conception without sperm or consent.

Remember: the historical may not be accurate because history is easy to influence.

Based on the headline I thought this was going to be about Quakers - you can map current Western elite beliefs onto Quakers fairly straightforwardly

Isaac Asimov was inspired to write "The Foundation" series after reading "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire". He borrowed Constantines strategic use of Christian ideology to thwart his enemies by applying the ritualistic methods of religion to protect science in a fictional universe 50k years into the future. If you have the time, read Decline and Fall and then "The Foundation" series.

One interesting fact. Constantine was being held as a prisoner at the court of Galerius in Nicomedia. He asked Galerius if he could leave to join his Father in York. Apparently Galerius was inebriated and allowed him to go. And the rest is history.

> Quite a few people believed them, including Saul of Tarsus, who took the message on the road, changing his name to Paul as a token of his conversion.

This is common folklore, but the claim does not appear in the Bible, and everything in the Bible or in any other source implies that "Saul" was his Hebrew name and "Paul"/"Paulus" was his Greek/Latin name, each used when around people who spoke that language. It just so happens that before his conversion, he basically was only ever around Israel, and afterwards, he preached to the other parts of the Roman Empire.

Taking two names in two languages was a common practice at the time, and remains a common practice; nobody claims that Piyush Jindal took the name Bobby when he converted to Christianity.

What Bible have you been reading? Many times throughout, people's names were changed to indicate change. "And there came a voice saying, “Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou Me?” And from that time, Saul was changed to Paul and become a real believer and a worker in the church"

a. I honestly thought this was going to be about the alt-right or neoliberal orthodoxy or similar.

b. Synchronicity - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13585873

