H.R.387 – Email Privacy Act (congress.gov)
Any analysis or summary on this for those who don't want to read raw bill text?

It would require a warrant for grabbing email versus today's law which only requires a simple subpoena after 180 days.

Mostly, it seems to be tightening the requirements for protection for stored data (including expand the scope of the warrant requirement), but some is loosening by expanding the scope of authorized disclosures (in a way that may or may not be reasonable; I can see an obvious reason for it in the case of cloud services where the host isn't the service provider, but it may also create a big loophole.)

There's also some seemingly gratuitous wording and word order edits that I'm not sure if they are technical corrections or have some non-obvious purpose.

According to the bill, the purpose is to, "To amend title 18, United States Code, to update the privacy protections for electronic communications information that is stored by third-party service providers in order to protect consumer privacy interests while meeting law enforcement needs, and for other purposes."

Most of the changes appear to be related to how government and law enforcement access email data.

"and for other purposes", loved that part.

Spend even a small amount of time on congress.gov/bill, and you notice every bill has this tacked on. It's to leave wiggle room for the inevitable backroom dealing and amendments that it takes to get legislation passed nowadays.

Don't like it? Call your Congress people and voice your support for:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-joint-res...

and

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/395/... Note the irony here in the bill text

All they (congress) would have to do is vote to 'deem' that only one subject was in the law. Just like they voted to 'deem' that Obamacare originated in the House, when it actually originated in the Senate. They did this to get around the Constitutional requirement that all spending bills originate in the House.

Would it be up to Congress? I am not a lawyer, but my reading of the bill is that it would give courts the authority to void any act that they deem non-compliant.


I wonder if that's irony or humor.

Is this politically feasible?

Looks like it was proposed by a republican, so if they've got their parties buy in it could be. Could be related to Trump's tussle with the intelligence community?

