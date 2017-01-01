Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
(Ab)using Google's Chromium EC for your own projects [pdf]
(
fosdem.org
)
20 points
by
platinum1
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
sparky_
18 minutes ago
What would be the advantage of frankensteining something together using this board as opposed to something like Arduino or Rasp Pi?
reply
brotherjerky
46 minutes ago
I can't say I understand any of this, but I like seeing this type of deep technical content on HN.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply