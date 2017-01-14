Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Automata by Example – build cellular automata just by clicking around (samgentle.com)
14 points by sgentle 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Epilepsy trigger warning.

Writeup here: https://samgentle.com/posts/2017-01-14-automata-by-example

Pretty cool, after some clicking around I ended up with a Sierpinski triangle generator.

