Automata by Example – build cellular automata just by clicking around
samgentle.com
14 points
by
sgentle
1 hour ago
3 comments
favorite
galonk
51 minutes ago
Epilepsy trigger warning.
sgentle
1 hour ago
Writeup here:
https://samgentle.com/posts/2017-01-14-automata-by-example
taneq
40 minutes ago
Pretty cool, after some clicking around I ended up with a Sierpinski triangle generator.
