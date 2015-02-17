Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What Vizio was doing behind the TV screen (ftc.gov)
What Vizio was doing behind the TV screen (ftc.gov)
180 points by Deinos 1 hour ago | 78 comments





So I have a bit of intimate knowledge of this.

Not sure what I can answer but for years my company worked on an Automatic Content Recognition project using tools from a team called Cognitive Networks who were bought by Vizio and makes up the tech that did this. If I understand correctly the founder of Vizio kept this tech for himself in the sale of Vizio.

When developing this we would work directly with Cognitive checking sync'd apps. We knew for a long time that they could see our content in their office while we tested.

Note LG got caught on this about 2-3 years ago and made ACR apps opt-in which pretty much killed it for LG.

AFAIK Samsung never did the exact same thing a bunch of providers saw the writing on the wall and dumped this sort of technology a few years back. It had some really cool applications for interactive sync to broadcast apps but the privacy concerns killed it for a lot for a lot of manufacturers.

Thanks for posting this. When I saw the original FTC story I recalled reading about this once or twice in the past but couldn't think of any key phrases or sources.

In response to some of the other comments here, basically what they are guilty of isn't spying but failing to properly disclose and opt-in users. There is a particular major AV vendor who is selling raw clickstream data of millions of their user's internet usage directly to marketers and other parties right now. As far as I can tell, as long as it is buried somewhere in the terms and conditions no one cares.

Of course, other companies that are actually serving the content are doing far more than just passively monitoring your viewing habits.

From my best guess, Facebook is logging every signal it can from content/pictures/videos it displays to users. Even if you didn't click like, comment, or click through the link it knows the story captured your attention.

I had an interesting case with Instagram where after viewing enough pictures of women's butts it started also showing men's bare butts in my feed too.. at least until I never opened any of them, and they disappeared.

Users should consider that content providers are going to have extremely deep data sets of even the most minute dimensions of their political leanings, porn viewing habits, dating preferences, and gullibilities. All of this will make what TV shows you watched between Netflix and NBC beyond mundane.

With an open web, where we get content from the source, this shouldn't actually be possible. Thank the platform business model.

I'm curious, did anyone on your team raise any ethical concerns in regards to the potential privacy violation? If not, how was the topic handled by employees/management?

What proof do you have for what you're claiming, please? If you have intimate knowledge then you should know that many (me included) could accuse you of trying to push an agenda or divert the attention by posting what you did.

How do you really know LG stopped their data collection? Sure they might have made a checkbox be switched off by default, but what does that say about the underlying software? IMO, nothing. It might have been a PR damage control campaign without an actual change.

Guess this is what spurred the investigation: https://www.propublica.org/article/own-a-vizio-smart-tv-its-...

Still, how did this article come about? What is a whistle blower?

It's not worth buying any of these 'Smart' TVs. I don't know whether it is a shoddy developer experience provided by the likes of Samsung / Vizeo etc or if it's the developers themselves (Hulu I'm looking at you) who do not maintain their apps which are constantly bug filled.

I much prefer my old dumb TV that has a Roku plugged into it. Oh yeah, and I know it's not WATCHING ME.

If you want a high end tv you don't have much choice.

But also, why do you not expect your Roku / apple tv / etc to be watching you?

Well, if it turns out your <CommodityVideoStreamerA> is spying on you, you can throw it in the trash and get a <CommodityVideoStreamerB> instead. That gets a bit trickier when it's hardwired into your $1000+ display panel's control board.

You can still find OLED or 4K off-brand "dumb" TVs, like from Hisense and Selki, but you run the risk of terrible support.

PERSONAL OPINION: warranties are hard to enforce de facto.

Would you be so kind to provide links to these products? I am interested in a high-quality display without smart features.

> If you want a high end tv you don't have much choice.

Don't connect it to the Internet? Barring the manufacturer sneaking a backup cellular modem in there, seems like it's an easy fix.

They can nag you about retrieving updates.


"Vizio has agreed to stop unauthorized tracking".

As if there's any human-measurable way of confirming this. Yes they can be forced by a court. And no, the court can't know if they stopped all of the software copies on all TVs and no, the court can't know if they didn't re-activate them in the future back again.

What actual proof do we have that LG actually stopped? What actual proof can we have that Vizio will stop doing this?

Vizio is not an individual, it's a collection of employees and contractors, some loyal, and others who hate their corporate overlord and would love nothing better that to dob them in if they ever sneakily resumed the spying.

It's pretty sad that this is our only hope for an OEM that doesn't spy on its users, isn't it?

Where were these noble folks earlier?

This wasn't an issue earlier. It was a known public fact. I stumbled upon the marketing page for this feature about a year ago by accident without even attempting to find it.

What Visio is doing has so little impact on privacy that it is embarrassing for our regulatory system that this is what they took action on.


The amount of money they made from that data is probably orders of magnitude more than the paltry $2.2 million penalty.

I hate to get all paranoid, but it seems like every day there's news of a company's data being hacked, and what information isn't being hacked is being actively sold.

What can an average citizen do (short of living Ron Swanson-style in a cabin in the woods) to protect their privacy?

"orders of magnitude more" ? As in, ~$200m? No chance.

With a little bit of industry knowledge, I would posit that they made roughly the same quantum as the fine.

So basically, it pays to engage in unethical behavior, because if you do get caught, the fine will usually not be more than the profit you made from said behavior.

Can you elaborate on your industry knowledge? I'm not in the industry so I'm curious. I would guess that Vizio would have been able to demand a premium for that data.

On the individual level, probably not much. But I think you could help much more on a societal level. Help monitor what these devices are sending back when they contact their servers and report on it. Is there a database for that sort of thing?

But also, giving to litigation groups that fight this sort of thing. EFF comes to mind, but I'm sure there are others.

Giving to the EFF is a great idea, thanks.

Build a blacklist of companies that adopt such policies and boycott the shit out of them.

As TheGRS notes, I'm worried that my individual contribution would be nothing. But I guess that's why we have organizations like the EFF.

The problem is virtually every company is on the list for one reason or another. Sony's rootkit for example.

This sounds like an excellent reason to simply never connect the TV to the Internet and to simply connect your own system to the TV whether it be a stick PC or something with a little more oompf.

That's what I plan to do but it still makes me nervous that the "smart" part of the TV might secretly contact my router and ask for network access.

I have zero proof but I became paranoid recently. :(

The reasonable tradeoff would be to buy a high-quality "dumb" TV with a very good screen. At least I hope so.

A 2.2M settlement is absolute peanuts compared to the mountains of cash they likely made.

The reputational damage is in some ways will be bigger than the fine itself.

Yeah not much of a punishment to discourage further abuse. Should have fined them on a ratio of the number of data points they collected (100 billion). Even a 100:1 seems like a reasonable punishment for this scale of abuse ($1 billion)

There probably will be a class action lawsuit.

If nobody's started one yet, I think there would be an audience for a blog/vlog/whatever that reviews non-smart TVs. And/or a place that evaluates which "smart" TVs function acceptably as "dumb" when they are not connected to a network.

Realistically, this would have to include evaluating things beside consumer TVs for use as living room devices, since "smart" features in consumer TVs are nearly unavoidable at this point.

Because I'm going to have to start looking into the world of commercial displays for my next TV, I guess. At least I think those don't have "smart" features. Yet?

Rather than avoiding such TVs, I think we're better off taking some good precautionary measures.

Why buy commercial displays which usually are pretty expensive, when you can buy consumer ones and be smart about how you use it? Of course, even if they start coming with in-built wifi, just don't let them connect to anything.

First, off taking control of your own home network is crucial. Get a good router, something you can install pfSense or linux on. You'll basically have to get an NUC and learn how to manage firewalls. I suggest pfSense or just plain jane ubuntu server if you aren't very good with these systems. Then, a wifi access point can be connected to it for your wireless devices.

Prevent external network access to all the devices, and then whitelisting them (probably only your computers) is the way to go. Unless you bother to teach every one who lives in your house about the terrible things that some companies do, just block everything.

I don't think we can prevent IoT just like we couldn't stop phones. Home automation can be the best thing since mobile phone. As nuts as it sounds, you might just realize the comfort factor of having a "smart home". Just have to be careful, just like you're careful with your phones, and what they do. Read up on basic security, common exploits targeting IoT devices, etc.

There's an absurd amount of technical knowledge that you are suggesting that every household in America should subscriber to.

Also, if you have a SmartTV, you probably need to allow it contact the internet, otherwise playing internet TV (Netflix, iPlayer, Hulu, etc) is not going to work. If it can access Netflix, it can probably phone home with your data.

There was a similar thread here on HN a month or two ago with a comment about swapping out the 'smart' logic board for a generic 'dumb' board.

Doesn't work for all boards but it makes sense that for some makes and models, the screen is relatively generic and can be driven by something you can buy off of ebay.

That or source an industrial display

Personally, I'd be pretty happy with very high quality monitor-only sets... I mostly run everything through my AVR anyways. Though some of the smart tv options are getting compelling, I tend to find the integrated devices are always a letdown after a couple years.

reply


Yeah, same: I expect a TV to last a decade or more, but I expect a smart TV features to become out of date about as quickly as most smartphones do. And I never expect drastic updates for those sorts of things; the TV company's revenue stream depends on you buying a new TV more frequently than I'd plan to.

I think a separate device like a ChromeCast or Apple TV is a much better choice.

I think it's not just TVs. Any internet-connected home devices have to be viewed with suspicion until proven to be good household citizens.

I'd also like non-smart Blu-ray players. Well, speaking over HDMI is okay, but no internet crap.

Huge schocker /s

Pretty sure that Samsung does very similar things. I've been interested in actually capturing outgoing pcap data for this purpose. Looks like I have a new project to add the pile.

Why do you think Samsung is doing this as well?

http://www.myce.com/news/users-fix-samsung-smart-tv-time-two...

( See comments about said Samsung TVs ) - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13581771

I see DNS issues with SmartHub, etc.. but I don't see anyone suggesting that Samsung is capturing image data and sending it back? Not saying they aren't, but as an owner of two Samsung TVs, I'd be interested in any real evidence of them doing this type of thing..

This happened a while ago:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/feb/19/samsung-s...

However, as far as anyone has shown, that audio data is only when the user uses the voice functionality on the TV. They just were bad about encryption, but to use voice search, it made sense that they were sent data. That is remarkably different than recording image data every second from every television and sending that back.

Not saying it's the same, just saying it's a potentially questionable (re privacy) thing Samsung has already been caught doing.

Not sure if they were selling any of those data, anonymized or not, either.

edit: It's also worth pointing out that while technical people (e.g. us) may see voice recognition tech and immediately suspect that it involves phoning home, most people probably have no idea that anything of what they say is leaving their living room.

Fair enough, probably my own paranoia at play. Replace "pretty sure" with "highly suspicious of the probability".

capturing outgoing pcap data

Why wouldn't that data be encrypted? All you would see is packets going to specific IP addresses. No way to analyze the contents.

Of course, the data might not be encrypted. Why go thru the effort? Because of the large quantity of data being passed back and forth by almost all Internet connected devices, it's tedious to interpret what's happening even if the flows are completely open.

  Why wouldn't that data be encrypted?
Because manufacturers are rubbish?

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/02/17/samsung_smart_tv_pri...

Experience would suggest the chances of the data being encrypted are very low.

> The data might not be encrypted. Why go thru the effort?

It's true that a lot of IoT devices communications are not encrypted.

But what concerns me is that they'll start encrypting everything so that we can't analyze what's being transmitted. Not for our privacy but to prevent us from knowing what they're doing.

Speaking of encryption ....

If they're capturing the image and sending it back to themselves for classification ... arn't they breaking their HDCP license?

This is why you do not use a smart TV: Nefarious data collection on what you watch and Samsungs are known to demand to show ads or else. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13585132 https://www.extremetech.com/electronics/241500-samsung-smart... http://www.techtimes.com/articles/190222/20161227/samsung-sm...

I'm also, for political reasons, suspicious of the FTC's willingness to pursue such cases in the future.

Can you recommend a 50" 1080p tv that isn't "smart"? I've been shopping for a new one and I strongly suspect they don't exist.

reply


Do they work okay (sans "smart" features) if you just decline to connect them to a network?

This is promising and is a good start towards IOT precedent, and perhaps even operating systems of our devices (Windows 10).

- Explain your data collection practices up front.

- Get consumers’ consent before you collect and share highly specific information about their entertainment preferences.

- Make it easy for consumers to exercise options.

- Established consumer protection principles apply to new technology.

I wonder how many technical teams are scrambling to undo their spying now - though this is a fairly insubstantial fine. I could see the data being potentially worth more than $2.2m

To note, they were also forced to delete the collected data, though the insights they've already extracted / profits from data they've already sold may offset both the point and the $2.2 million fine.

You're right, good insight.

I was thinking purely about risk/reward for other players in the market. The fine is 0.4% of the Note 7 recall cost, not including brand damage.

A fine this nominal could easily be seen as the cost of doing business - if you get caught.

> I wonder how many technical teams are scrambling to undo their spying now

I bet the one that truly have to worry in terms of size calculated that the cost of undoing it will overweight the cost of eventual penalty, underscoring word "eventual".

>On a second-by-second basis, Vizio collected a selection of pixels on the screen that it matched to a database of TV, movie, and commercial content. What’s more, Vizio identified viewing data from cable or broadband service providers, set-top boxes, streaming devices, DVD players, and over-the-air broadcasts. Add it all up and Vizio captured as many as 100 billion data points each day from millions of TVs.

> The order also includes a $1.5 million payment to the FTC and an additional civil penalty to New Jersey for a total of $2.2 million.

With Vizio and other Dolby HDR compatible TVs you'll have to keep it connected if they intend to get firmware updates. I wonder which TV will be ideal for purchase, now that Samsung and Vizio have been caught hoodwinking their customers.

why do you want firmware updates? they will only bring more tracking

It's amazing this was settled for a few million dollars. It's easy to imagine an alternative press release where the settlement was 10x or even 100x larger.

Call (not email, not Twitter) your Congressional representatives and remind them. Agencies act within laws which make certain things easier or harder and they're probably going to settle if the alternative is a lot more work.

but then Vizio wouldn't make a profit. The FTC has to make sure these companies continue to be profitable while itself appears to be semi-competent. Similarly, Verizons supercookie "crackdown" was laughable. FTC stands for Fuck the Consumer because that is their primary objective.

I suspect if you rewrote this comment without using such emotionally-charged and loaded language you might have gotten more upvotes.

Let me give it a try.

"Unfortunately, the FTC has an interest in keeping companies profitable, so any punitive measures take a back seat."

Sometimes "fuck" isn't emotionally charged. Sometimes it's just the more accurate term.

without using such emotionally-charged and loaded language

Except that "Fuck the Consumer" seems like a nice clear description of the situation.

How did Vizio get caught? Was it a whistle blower? https://www.propublica.org/article/own-a-vizio-smart-tv-its-...

>>The order also includes a $1.5 million payment to the FTC

>>and an additional civil penalty to New Jersey

Read: FTC and New Jersey decided to made money off consumers too by charging Vizio a little tax. "Protected by law" consumers got: $0.

I got a supposedly "smart" TV at a ludicrous price the other day, maybe because there are already surplus units that nobody wants? It's a Roku/Sharp combo thing so there are no numbers on the remote either, but the UI is actually pretty darn good.

And no, I would never connect my cheapo TV to the Internet. Come on.

Are they shielded from a class action suit now?

Could we merge this with https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13581771

Now that we know what they did the class action lawsuits should follow. If your concerned about privacy don't connect your TV to the Internet. Treat it like the dumb screen it's supposed to be and just cast or route content to it.

I wonder how many meetings were called at other manufacturers when this went public, both to check on what they themselves were doing, and to make plans to stop doing it where relevant.

> Consumers have bought more than 11 million internet-connected Vizio televisions since 2010

11 million televisions. 2.2 million penalty. 20 cents per television.

