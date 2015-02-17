Not sure what I can answer but for years my company worked on an Automatic Content Recognition project using tools from a team called Cognitive Networks who were bought by Vizio and makes up the tech that did this. If I understand correctly the founder of Vizio kept this tech for himself in the sale of Vizio.
When developing this we would work directly with Cognitive checking sync'd apps. We knew for a long time that they could see our content in their office while we tested.
Note LG got caught on this about 2-3 years ago and made ACR apps opt-in which pretty much killed it for LG.
AFAIK Samsung never did the exact same thing a bunch of providers saw the writing on the wall and dumped this sort of technology a few years back. It had some really cool applications for interactive sync to broadcast apps but the privacy concerns killed it for a lot for a lot of manufacturers.
In response to some of the other comments here, basically what they are guilty of isn't spying but failing to properly disclose and opt-in users. There is a particular major AV vendor who is selling raw clickstream data of millions of their user's internet usage directly to marketers and other parties right now. As far as I can tell, as long as it is buried somewhere in the terms and conditions no one cares.
Of course, other companies that are actually serving the content are doing far more than just passively monitoring your viewing habits.
From my best guess, Facebook is logging every signal it can from content/pictures/videos it displays to users. Even if you didn't click like, comment, or click through the link it knows the story captured your attention.
I had an interesting case with Instagram where after viewing enough pictures of women's butts it started also showing men's bare butts in my feed too.. at least until I never opened any of them, and they disappeared.
Users should consider that content providers are going to have extremely deep data sets of even the most minute dimensions of their political leanings, porn viewing habits, dating preferences, and gullibilities. All of this will make what TV shows you watched between Netflix and NBC beyond mundane.
With an open web, where we get content from the source, this shouldn't actually be possible. Thank the platform business model.
How do you really know LG stopped their data collection? Sure they might have made a checkbox be switched off by default, but what does that say about the underlying software? IMO, nothing. It might have been a PR damage control campaign without an actual change.
Still, how did this article come about? What is a whistle blower?
I much prefer my old dumb TV that has a Roku plugged into it. Oh yeah, and I know it's not WATCHING ME.
But also, why do you not expect your Roku / apple tv / etc to be watching you?
Would you be so kind to provide links to these products? I am interested in a high-quality display without smart features.
Don't connect it to the Internet? Barring the manufacturer sneaking a backup cellular modem in there, seems like it's an easy fix.
As if there's any human-measurable way of confirming this. Yes they can be forced by a court. And no, the court can't know if they stopped all of the software copies on all TVs and no, the court can't know if they didn't re-activate them in the future back again.
What actual proof do we have that LG actually stopped? What actual proof can we have that Vizio will stop doing this?
I hate to get all paranoid, but it seems like every day there's news of a company's data being hacked, and what information isn't being hacked is being actively sold.
What can an average citizen do (short of living Ron Swanson-style in a cabin in the woods) to protect their privacy?
With a little bit of industry knowledge, I would posit that they made roughly the same quantum as the fine.
But also, giving to litigation groups that fight this sort of thing. EFF comes to mind, but I'm sure there are others.
Realistically, this would have to include evaluating things beside consumer TVs for use as living room devices, since "smart" features in consumer TVs are nearly unavoidable at this point.
Because I'm going to have to start looking into the world of commercial displays for my next TV, I guess. At least I think those don't have "smart" features. Yet?
Why buy commercial displays which usually are pretty expensive, when you can buy consumer ones and be smart about how you use it? Of course, even if they start coming with in-built wifi, just don't let them connect to anything.
First, off taking control of your own home network is crucial. Get a good router, something you can install pfSense or linux on. You'll basically have to get an NUC and learn how to manage firewalls. I suggest pfSense or just plain jane ubuntu server if you aren't very good with these systems. Then, a wifi access point can be connected to it for your wireless devices.
Prevent external network access to all the devices, and then whitelisting them (probably only your computers) is the way to go. Unless you bother to teach every one who lives in your house about the terrible things that some companies do, just block everything.
I don't think we can prevent IoT just like we couldn't stop phones. Home automation can be the best thing since mobile phone. As nuts as it sounds, you might just realize the comfort factor of having a "smart home". Just have to be careful, just like you're careful with your phones, and what they do. Read up on basic security, common exploits targeting IoT devices, etc.
Also, if you have a SmartTV, you probably need to allow it contact the internet, otherwise playing internet TV (Netflix, iPlayer, Hulu, etc) is not going to work. If it can access Netflix, it can probably phone home with your data.
Doesn't work for all boards but it makes sense that for some makes and models, the screen is relatively generic and can be driven by something you can buy off of ebay.
That or source an industrial display
I think a separate device like a ChromeCast or Apple TV is a much better choice.
Pretty sure that Samsung does very similar things. I've been interested in actually capturing outgoing pcap data for this purpose. Looks like I have a new project to add the pile.
( See comments about said Samsung TVs ) - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13581771
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/feb/19/samsung-s...
Not sure if they were selling any of those data, anonymized or not, either.
Why wouldn't that data be encrypted? All you would see is packets going to specific IP addresses. No way to analyze the contents.
Of course, the data might not be encrypted. Why go thru the effort? Because of the large quantity of data being passed back and forth by almost all Internet connected devices, it's tedious to interpret what's happening even if the flows are completely open.
Why wouldn't that data be encrypted?
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2015/02/17/samsung_smart_tv_pri...
It's true that a lot of IoT devices communications are not encrypted.
But what concerns me is that they'll start encrypting everything so that we can't analyze what's being transmitted. Not for our privacy but to prevent us from knowing what they're doing.
If they're capturing the image and sending it back to themselves for classification ... arn't they breaking their HDCP license?
I'm also, for political reasons, suspicious of the FTC's willingness to pursue such cases in the future.
- Explain your data collection practices up front.
- Get consumers’ consent before you collect and share highly
specific information about their entertainment preferences.
- Make it easy for consumers to exercise options.
- Established consumer protection principles apply to new technology.
I wonder how many technical teams are scrambling to undo their spying now - though this is a fairly insubstantial fine. I could see the data being potentially worth more than $2.2m
I was thinking purely about risk/reward for other players in the market. The fine is 0.4% of the Note 7 recall cost, not including brand damage.
A fine this nominal could easily be seen as the cost of doing business - if you get caught.
I bet the one that truly have to worry in terms of size calculated that the cost of undoing it will overweight the cost of eventual penalty, underscoring word "eventual".
> The order also includes a $1.5 million payment to the FTC and an additional civil penalty to New Jersey for a total of $2.2 million.
Let me give it a try.
"Unfortunately, the FTC has an interest in keeping companies profitable, so any punitive measures take a back seat."
Except that "Fuck the Consumer" seems like a nice clear description of the situation.
And no, I would never connect my cheapo TV to the Internet. Come on.
>>and an additional civil penalty to New Jersey
Read:
FTC and New Jersey decided to made money off consumers too by charging Vizio a little tax.
"Protected by law" consumers got: $0.
11 million televisions. 2.2 million penalty. 20 cents per television.
