iOS Games Now Require Government License in China

Signing into iTunesConnect shows this notice: Game Licenses in China Chinese law now requires online games to secure an approval number from the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television. You can enter your game’s approval number and date in the Notes field of the App Review Information section. To learn more, view the full text of the regulation http://www.sapprft.gov.cn/sapprft/contents/6588/298011.shtml