Build your gaming PC Easy
(
easybuildpc.net
)
1 point
by
EasyBuildPC
30 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
cuu508
5 minutes ago
When building a custom PC, half (or more) of the fun is researching each component choice. One resource I keep an eye on is TechReport's System Guides. Here's the latest one from December 2016:
http://techreport.com/review/31119/the-tech-report-system-gu...
