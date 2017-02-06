Hacker News
Descartes Labs opens its geospatial analysis engine
techcrunch.com
24 points
by
boulos
2 hours ago
janwillemb
57 minutes ago
...to a handful of lucky developers
(For now)
boulos
3 minutes ago
I ran out of characters on the title limit (80) and decided to trim that part out! Sorry if that was misleading. If you're deeply interested, I'd guess they'd reach out to you.
mlratchet
1 hour ago
Sweet maps.
