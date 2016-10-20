reply
Just shows you how broken online advertising is when they don't even play the very best video commercials on offer to 2+ million people watching their stream.
Maybe I'm just old. I didn't watch the commercials though.
I did think the halftime show was good. I appreciated the lack of overt political statements.
So still huge ratings and only down 600k on last year, which isn't bad when there's over 110m viewers.
Secondly although it was a pretty thrilling final quarter and OT at the half it looked like it was all over so I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people turned off (as it was nearly 2am for me I nearly did).
Finally, these are only ratings for Fox - I'd be interested to know how it did globally.
This is exactly what I did - following through halftime, I didn't exactly watch Lady Gaga's halftime show, and just never came back.
Was in shock later when others told me that the Patriots had won...
There's also Game Pass where you pay something like £150 a year to stream all games live (although they blackout the ones shown on Sky) and on demand which also gives condensed and highlights version of the games.
Though the Super Bowl lacks the global reach of the World Cup, it still has a growing audience outside the United States. More than 170 countries and territories around the world will have the opportunity to view a live broadcast of the NFL's championship game between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos at 6:30 p.m. ET.
There were a ton of stories during the season how the ratings were falling off a cliff. Although not bad in the larger picture like you point out, it would seem there is a general downward trend of viewership for NFL games.
