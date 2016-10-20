Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Super Bowl Delivers Thrills, but No Ratings Record (nytimes.com)
15 points by JumpCrisscross 1 hour ago





Anecdotally, I feel football is gradually losing ground among younger generations. My sports-watching-est friends seem to be less and less devoted to football in particular and more interested in other, more niche sports. Even those strongly allegiant to football are less insistent on catching many individual games real-time as they are staying informed about the league overall and watching highlights or stream or DVR when they can.

I used to love watching football but I have grown to hate TV ads with a passion. I had to quit watching after draftkings was everywhere.

Interested to know the niche sports you're finding people showing interest in.

NBC Sports's Super Bowl counter-programming was curling

was it seriously? I guess the people who weren't watching the super bowl (the Canadians) would enjoy it...

I watched online and the stream was excellent although it lacked commercials which would normally would be a plus but not for the superbowl (anyway I got a roundup of them elsewhere).

Just shows you how broken online advertising is when they don't even play the very best video commercials on offer to 2+ million people watching their stream.

I think Super Bowl commercials have jumped the shark. They used to be a fun interlude during timeouts. Now they are just over the top "who can cram the most CGI into 30 seconds of the most impossibly contrived scenario"

Maybe I'm just old. I didn't watch the commercials though.

I did think the halftime show was good. I appreciated the lack of overt political statements.

>> high enough to tie it for fourth place among the most-viewed programs in TV history

So still huge ratings and only down 600k on last year, which isn't bad when there's over 110m viewers.

Secondly although it was a pretty thrilling final quarter and OT at the half it looked like it was all over so I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people turned off (as it was nearly 2am for me I nearly did).

Finally, these are only ratings for Fox - I'd be interested to know how it did globally.

> Secondly although it was a pretty thrilling final quarter and OT at the half it looked like it was all over

This is exactly what I did - following through halftime, I didn't exactly watch Lady Gaga's halftime show, and just never came back.

Was in shock later when others told me that the Patriots had won...

is the superbowl broadcast globally? I can't imagine it has a huge audience outside the US

As at-fates-hands showed it is. In the UK it's on the BBC from about 10mins before the coin toss. We get US commentary but during your ad breaks it cuts to our presenter/pundit team which includes Osi Umenyiora. We also have a weekly NFL roundup show on the BBC and Sky (paid TV) shows live games during the season.

There's also Game Pass where you pay something like £150 a year to stream all games live (although they blackout the ones shown on Sky) and on demand which also gives condensed and highlights version of the games.

From last year:

Super Bowl 2016: How Many Countries Will Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos?: http://www.ibtimes.com/super-bowl-2016-how-many-countries-wi...

Though the Super Bowl lacks the global reach of the World Cup, it still has a growing audience outside the United States. More than 170 countries and territories around the world will have the opportunity to view a live broadcast of the NFL's championship game between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bradcasting vs viewership is different (Aussie rules football is broadcasted in many countries in Asia too). The Superbowl used to be broadcasted in India when I was there (prior to 2005). Firstly it was at 2-3 am in the morning, nobody knows the rules and there are ads every 2 mins. I highly doubt anyone cares about American Football even today in India at least.

This was really a response or additional evidence that the NFL ratings continue to be in decline.

There were a ton of stories during the season how the ratings were falling off a cliff. Although not bad in the larger picture like you point out, it would seem there is a general downward trend of viewership for NFL games.

Power Rankings: The reasons why NFL ratings are down: http://www.si.com/nfl/photo/2016/10/20/nfl-television-rating...

NFL ratings are still way down and getting worse: http://awfulannouncing.com/2016/nfl-ratings-are-still-way-do...

10 theories why NFL TV ratings are down: https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/patriots/2016/11/05/theor...

I wasn't really aware of the problems during the season. Such a small drop in SB ratings seems like a bit of a victory then I guess.

There were numerous legal ways to stream the Super Bowl online and on mobile this year for free, it appears these numbers may not include those? I would be curious to see what percentage of viewers used an app or site to view the game this year, and if it makes up for the relatively small drop in TV viewers.

How do the ratings compare to the Champions League final?

180m in 2015 [1]

[1] http://heavy.com/sports/2016/05/champions-league-final-tv-ra...

I have no data, but I find it hard to believe such measly numbers. The viewership in Asia itself would be upwards of 200 million (India, China, SE Asia, Middle East where football/soccer is popular).

