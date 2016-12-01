Ask HN: AI more of Math or CS? 2 points by mnafees 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite Hello, I am a University of Waterloo undergrad doing his second term and I am enrolled in the Honours Mathematics programme. After my first year (this term), I have to either choose a Major or I can transfer to CS. AI really interests me and someone told me that you either use AI or create AI. I want to help create AI and I am utterly confused if AI is more of Math or CS. During several employer information sessions, some employers say that stay in Math while some say that one should switch to CS. I recently read [1] and I am even more confused now. What are your opinions on this? [1] https://techcrunch.com/2016/12/01/facebooks-advice-to-students-interested-in-artificial-intelligence/











