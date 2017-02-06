Hacker News
Sous Vide startup Anova gets acquired by Electrolux
techcrunch.com
26 points
by
prostoalex
2 hours ago
SEJeff
6 minutes ago
Anova is great, but I still prefer the Chef Steps Joule given the option of either/or.
batbomb
2 minutes ago
Anova beat them to the market by years though, but I'd get the Joule today probably if I had a choice.
eps
28 minutes ago
Getting nothing but a blank page on iOS.
