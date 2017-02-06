Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sous Vide startup Anova gets acquired by Electrolux (techcrunch.com)
26 points by prostoalex 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Anova is great, but I still prefer the Chef Steps Joule given the option of either/or.

reply


Anova beat them to the market by years though, but I'd get the Joule today probably if I had a choice.

reply


Getting nothing but a blank page on iOS.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: