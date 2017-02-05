Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
No processes. No hangouts. No index service started without asking. Chrome on Windows is a pig. Back when I was using it then nonstop then 25% of CPU usage was pegged to Chrome. I gave up trying to manage Chrome and switched to Firefox.

Recently Firefox said they were moving away from threads to processes. I think that's a mistake. Killing Chrome was a pain at times because when it does hang all the child processes had to be killed independently. It was possible to restart Chrome with orphaned processes. What a mess.

Also, I like the implementation of profiles in Firefox much better. I have a different profile for work, home and various side jobs. Very nice.

Chrome developers are crap developers and they hide behind processes because they don't have the chops to do threads. I hate to see Firefox move in that direction. Maybe Firefox needs to since Firefox is adopting Chrome extensions. But I refuse to use Chrome because it has crappy performance and usability. Hopefully Firefox doesn't move in the same direction.

> vast majority of users could switch to Chrome and get all the same extensions with almost identical functionality [4]

On desktop, maybe. On mobile, definitely not. Chrome for Android does not support extensions at all.

Firefox, on the other hand, does. If you want uBlock, Ghostery, whatever on your mobile browser, you don't have other choice than Firefox. And if you like your bookmarks synced between mobile and desktop, that makes Chrome on desktop no-go option too.

- not owned by a corp

- I am used to the way the software feels (the way it hangs up or freezes... but at work I use Google Chrome because of the proxy and being used to it in that specific place it's firefox I can't stand... with the exception of the company issued laptop on which I installed firefox (no proxy)). Psychosomatic ? Very much, yes.

- free software

- I like the logo and the name (I am a minotaur and phoenix early adopter and moz before that)

- I think they are good people and were there when I (as a user) needed them. I know chrome or IE is there to suck out my soul and my data (yuck).

Chrome feels invasive to me.

It's always wanting me to sign in to my Google accounts and sync everything. Why would I want to sign in to a browser?

It wants to run extensions as background processes (wtf?). Why would I want my browser to run "apps"?

It's like it wants to be an OS wrapped in an OS. Why wouldn't I just use my OS?

At this point, it just feels like bloat to me. I want a browser. That's all. I guess I use Firefox for what it doesn't try to do.

I could switch to Chrome but I have Firefox set up already and know how it works.

I sincerely hate the Firefox developers for breaking addons constantly and now making it so I can't even edit addons without a painful signing process.

Addons in Firefox seemed more powerful in the past but I'm confident WebExtensions will remove this advantage.

Because it's not owned by Google. That's why!

+1

Agreed!

Firefox's address bar is much more intelligent than Chrome. The moment i type a keyword it shows me the sites i visited from the past that has this keyword.

Firefox also supports flick gesture from my Wacom tablet on my Windows machine to scroll up/down webpages.

For me it's a combination of extensions and philosophy.

Philosophy is pretty clear, but extensions that I find necessary are:

Tree Style Tabs (Chrome does not have a good replacement, I've tried them all) DownThemAll LastPass with better functionality Mouse gestures (this is HUGE for me, I want to be able to lazily browse with my mouse when I please, open/close and switch tabs with just a right-click and a flick)

Generally speaking, I use Firefox because I've always used Firefox. At no point have they ever done something that's made me upset enough with my browsing experience to jump platforms entirely.

It's familiar, it has the extensions I need and it hasn't buggered up in any significant way that I uninstalled it from frustration.

It's not owned by an advertising company, and it's the only full-featured browser I'm aware of that has great ad blocking on Android.

> only about 38% of Firefox users have an extension

What? You can't describe 38% of your user base with the word "only". This should read "a whole 38% of Firefox users ..."

I use Firefox because I trust it better than chrome, but I need those extensions I am using.

While I long upgrade from Firefox, I imagine most don't change because people hate change. I remember back when I switched I noticed all the little tiny differences, and while there were different and in most cases better ways of doing that in Chrome, I was use to my current way and any change slowed my productivity down. In the long run, I knew Chrome would be a better solution when I finally dove two feet in. But for many they are happy with what they have and while Chrome would offer a superior experience, the change wouldn't be worth it for many. And the rest I imagine fall into the category of I hate company x, so don't want to use it and then end up sticking with company that they believe on the surface is more inline with their values.

what do you mean "on the surface"?

Goodwill, as I like Mozilla much more than Google. I kind of dislike the Chrome UI, but that's a minor point.

A lot of FF is hare-brained, though. E10S solved the unresponsive UI for me, but for the life of me, I don't know how to enable it on my touchscreen Dell. There is no indicator in preferences that tells me whether it is on or off and no button to simply force it.

Javascript-heavy websites tend to burn through the CPU of my Macbook Air, but I don't know how to throttle background tabs. Or at least profile which tab gobbles my cycles. About:performance is not that helpful. Ideally, there would be some indicator if a background tab eats more than x% CPU.

The E10S indication is probably not supposed to be user visible. You can check it though:

Go to about:support page and in the first page, check the Multiprocess Windows row.

I spoke with a Firefox dev, I was told that due to accessibility settings, multithreading with touchscreens wouldn't come until the current Beta build is released to stable. Technically it should already work on the beta build but it doesn't seem to work for me.

`about: support` will tell you if the multiprocess windows are activated, depending on the add-ons you are using.

I think the argument misses the point. Most of the people who are using Firefox without extensions are doing so because someone who likes the freedom of the browser -- including the ability to run all current extensions -- suggested it.

>> In fact it's insulting to all those contributors who work so hard on Firefox to say that extensions are the only thing keeping them from switching to Chrome.

The ability to run extensions is just the most popular manifestation of a browser that has always valued user freedom. So my question is, why are they stopping with that mentality? Why blame the victims of such a poor decision? Taking away my option to use extensions seems like the insulting choice to me.

about:config

I enjoy having the ability to tweak some tiny little settings that help my workflow here and there.

NoScript and uBlock Origin, both running at once, for an almost completely ad-free Web.

Is this not available under Chrome for some reason? Or was it not available when you made your switch (or original browser choice)?

Tree Style Tabs

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/sidewise-tree-styl... or https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tabs-outliner/eggk...

Unfortunately those replacements just don't cut it. They're too separate. Tree Style Tabs is irreplaceable for me.

Unfortunately these are tree style tabs in a separate window. Bad UX in my opinion.

From habit, and to do my part keeping the Web from becoming a single-vendor standard.

I also use Edge on my Surface tablet, for the same reasons.

I don't feel like I am being data mined when I use Firefox.

I use it because it's the only browser that supports my old computer.

Tree Style Tabs is the only reason left for me at this point.

We may be the 1% or some other fringe but this is also my reason.

Except for the UI, Chrome is generally ahead. It's not insulting to Firefox contributors. Competing with Google is hard.

I came here to make sure that Tree Style Tabs was represented, and I see that it's already been mentioned several times. Why wouldn't Chrome build this in? It seems like they could grab a decent number of power users that way — and presumably make some of their other users happy along the way.

I will note, however, that because of TST on Firefox, I keep way more tabs open there than in Chrome (20x, I'd guess). Based on the few times when I've had more than 15 or 20 tabs open on Chrome, I could imagine that it would bog down most machines. Perhaps they're not building it in because it would encourage people to browse with many tabs open, which would suck up lots of memory?

Pentadactyl beats most of Chrome's vim-like keybinding extensions.

I use Pentadactyl, but cvim for Chrome, a relative newcomer, is also very good.

It's not Chrome.

Freedom.

