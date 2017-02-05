Recently Firefox said they were moving away from threads to processes. I think that's a mistake. Killing Chrome was a pain at times because when it does hang all the child processes had to be killed independently. It was possible to restart Chrome with orphaned processes. What a mess.
Also, I like the implementation of profiles in Firefox much better. I have a different profile for work, home and various side jobs. Very nice.
Chrome developers are crap developers and they hide behind processes because they don't have the chops to do threads. I hate to see Firefox move in that direction. Maybe Firefox needs to since Firefox is adopting Chrome extensions. But I refuse to use Chrome because it has crappy performance and usability. Hopefully Firefox doesn't move in the same direction.
On desktop, maybe. On mobile, definitely not. Chrome for Android does not support extensions at all.
Firefox, on the other hand, does. If you want uBlock, Ghostery, whatever on your mobile browser, you don't have other choice than Firefox. And if you like your bookmarks synced between mobile and desktop, that makes Chrome on desktop no-go option too.
- I am used to the way the software feels (the way it hangs up or freezes... but at work I use Google Chrome because of the proxy and being used to it in that specific place it's firefox I can't stand... with the exception of the company issued laptop on which I installed firefox (no proxy)). Psychosomatic ? Very much, yes.
- free software
- I like the logo and the name (I am a minotaur and phoenix early adopter and moz before that)
- I think they are good people and were there when I (as a user) needed them. I know chrome or IE is there to suck out my soul and my data (yuck).
It's always wanting me to sign in to my Google accounts and sync everything. Why would I want to sign in to a browser?
It wants to run extensions as background processes (wtf?). Why would I want my browser to run "apps"?
It's like it wants to be an OS wrapped in an OS. Why wouldn't I just use my OS?
At this point, it just feels like bloat to me. I want a browser. That's all. I guess I use Firefox for what it doesn't try to do.
I sincerely hate the Firefox developers for breaking addons constantly and now making it so I can't even edit addons without a painful signing process.
Addons in Firefox seemed more powerful in the past but I'm confident WebExtensions will remove this advantage.
Firefox also supports flick gesture from my Wacom tablet on my Windows machine to scroll up/down webpages.
Philosophy is pretty clear, but extensions that I find necessary are:
Tree Style Tabs (Chrome does not have a good replacement, I've tried them all)
DownThemAll
LastPass with better functionality
Mouse gestures (this is HUGE for me, I want to be able to lazily browse with my mouse when I please, open/close and switch tabs with just a right-click and a flick)
It's familiar, it has the extensions I need and it hasn't buggered up in any significant way that I uninstalled it from frustration.
What? You can't describe 38% of your user base with the word "only". This should read "a whole 38% of Firefox users ..."
I use Firefox because I trust it better than chrome, but I need those extensions I am using.
A lot of FF is hare-brained, though. E10S solved the unresponsive UI for me, but for the life of me, I don't know how to enable it on my touchscreen Dell. There is no indicator in preferences that tells me whether it is on or off and no button to simply force it.
Javascript-heavy websites tend to burn through the CPU of my Macbook Air, but I don't know how to throttle background tabs. Or at least profile which tab gobbles my cycles. About:performance is not that helpful. Ideally, there would be some indicator if a background tab eats more than x% CPU.
Go to about:support page and in the first page, check the Multiprocess Windows row.
>> In fact it's insulting to all those contributors who work so hard on Firefox to say that extensions are the only thing keeping them from switching to Chrome.
The ability to run extensions is just the most popular manifestation of a browser that has always valued user freedom. So my question is, why are they stopping with that mentality? Why blame the victims of such a poor decision? Taking away my option to use extensions seems like the insulting choice to me.
I enjoy having the ability to tweak some tiny little settings that help my workflow here and there.
I also use Edge on my Surface tablet, for the same reasons.
Except for the UI, Chrome is generally ahead. It's not insulting to Firefox contributors. Competing with Google is hard.
I will note, however, that because of TST on Firefox, I keep way more tabs open there than in Chrome (20x, I'd guess). Based on the few times when I've had more than 15 or 20 tabs open on Chrome, I could imagine that it would bog down most machines. Perhaps they're not building it in because it would encourage people to browse with many tabs open, which would suck up lots of memory?
