Pixel Recursive Super Resolution
(
arxiv.org
)
32 points
by
somerandomness
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
10 comments
|
favorite
somerandomness
1 hour ago
Interesting tid-bit: First author is Ryan Dahl, creator of NodeJS, now a Google Brain Resident.
robinduckett
53 minutes ago
I caught that. I was wondering what ry was up to these days!
zump
5 minutes ago
Hopping on a bandwagon, it seems...
anigbrowl
8 minutes ago
Amazing, but also a bit scary. This will surely be used for retroactive identification from existing photographs, and will be a free gift for authoritarian law enforcement. Of course such extrapolative technologies are subject to challenge, but criminal juries have a tendency to accept forensic claims at face value notwithstanding their actual scientific reliability. It's partly because of this that if I ever found myself on trial for a crime I didn't commit I'd probably waive my right to a jury trial - laypeople are far too easily fooled.
dharma1
1 minute ago
The results are synthesised/generated - there is no way to use this for face recognition from low res images because the result, while plausible, is not real
ivemadeahugem
13 minutes ago
So far I think this has only been optimizied for anime girls
http://waifu2x.udp.jp/
drcode
48 minutes ago
There seems to be an error on figure 7 in the third row: The face image for "ground truth" is a duplicate of the "Ours" result.
reply
anigbrowl
14 minutes ago
Specific observations like this are best forwarded to the authors, who are unlikely to see your (entirely valid) observation here.
bryogenic
52 minutes ago
Zoom! Enhance!
https://youtu.be/LhF_56SxrGk
(sorry couldn't help myself)
anigbrowl
13 minutes ago
I usually downvote cliches but in this case it's an absolutely appropriate thing to cite.
