Pixel Recursive Super Resolution (arxiv.org)
Interesting tid-bit: First author is Ryan Dahl, creator of NodeJS, now a Google Brain Resident.

I caught that. I was wondering what ry was up to these days!

Hopping on a bandwagon, it seems...

Amazing, but also a bit scary. This will surely be used for retroactive identification from existing photographs, and will be a free gift for authoritarian law enforcement. Of course such extrapolative technologies are subject to challenge, but criminal juries have a tendency to accept forensic claims at face value notwithstanding their actual scientific reliability. It's partly because of this that if I ever found myself on trial for a crime I didn't commit I'd probably waive my right to a jury trial - laypeople are far too easily fooled.

The results are synthesised/generated - there is no way to use this for face recognition from low res images because the result, while plausible, is not real

So far I think this has only been optimizied for anime girls http://waifu2x.udp.jp/

There seems to be an error on figure 7 in the third row: The face image for "ground truth" is a duplicate of the "Ours" result.

Specific observations like this are best forwarded to the authors, who are unlikely to see your (entirely valid) observation here.

Zoom! Enhance!

https://youtu.be/LhF_56SxrGk

(sorry couldn't help myself)

I usually downvote cliches but in this case it's an absolutely appropriate thing to cite.

