Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite and key-value stores (github.com)
8 points by viebel 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The documentation links on the github page are broken; see http://realm.io to find out what it is. (AFAICT it's basically Firebase.)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: