Here's what I mean. Suppose I develop an application that fits nicely into Sandstorm's grain-based model. But I don't want to give it away. And just as important, I don't want my users to have to deal with this weird Sandstorm thing. I want to sell the app as a SaaS subscription, like so many other web applications that people are used to. Yet, I don't want to deal with recurring billing, hosting my users' data, 24/7 availability, etc.
So I develop my product as a Sandstorm app, then pay Sandstorm to host it under my own domain, with Sandstorm being invisible to the user. As far as the user is concerned, it's a SaaS product that I'm providing, like any other SaaS product. But I don't have to implement recurring billing, back up users' data, worry about availability or security, etc.
Does this make sense to anyone else?
reply
1. The UI was very sloppy. For the user, one had to learn many new concepts (what is a webkey? why do apps not work on mobile?)
2. New app developer model meant that it was impossible to create apps easily without insane complexity. If you see all the apps, they had to fork from the main code base and generally lagged behind because packaging for sandstorm required a LOT of work.
3. The web frame that they added around each app was annoying. This frame could not be disabled and thus made many use cases like having a public forum, blog impossible.
4. Their own infrastructure was not self-hosted including using github (when gitlab exists), google groups (when nodebb app exists). They continued to use irc despite having a rocket.chat app as the main showcase. They should be dogfooding.
The alternatives today are at https://github.com/Kickball/awesome-selfhosted#self-hosting-.... I recommend https://cloudron.io. They focus simply on installing things and don't invent a new developer model (it's based on docker)
1. We know the UI needs work and have plans to improve it. We are very aware that webkeys are not user-friendly; they were always meant as a stopgap measure while we build better UI. Some things about mobile here: https://github.com/sandstorm-io/sandstorm/tree/master/roadma...
2. The amount of work an app port requires varies a lot depending on the type of app. Self-contained apps that don't talk to the outside world can often be ported in a few minutes. But, indeed, some apps need work to integrate with the appropriate Sandstorm APIs. We've been working to make this easier by, for example, setting up an HTTP proxy inside the app which can make communicating with external OAuth services mostly transparent, while still respecting the Sandstorm permission model. With better tools we think we can automate most things, we just haven't gotten there yet.
3. There are multiple Sandstorm apps which let you post e.g. blogs with no Sandstorm UI frame around it. We have some features in-progress which extend this to more apps. But note that part of the goal of Sandstorm is to generalize a lot of the UI such that apps don't have to repeatedly build the same things, like login, access control, notifications, etc. We need to hang that UI somewhere, hence the need for that frame. But we have ideas that will make it look a lot more like an integrated part of the app UI in the future.
4. We dogfood a lot. We write design docs in Etherpad, manage tasks in Wekan, etc. Our github, google groups, and IRC existed before Sandstorm was functional. The main reason we haven't switched over is because switching is costly and it seems like there are better things we could do with our time.
About 4), please do consider the fact that this is the exact same issue most of your users face. We have existing wordpress blogs, forum that we would like to migrate but cannot. Most apps have import/export which is broken (including wordpress which is supposedly mature) :/
But we're getting close on this one. We recently made some big strides implementing the Powerbox, which allows apps to request permissions to talk to each other and to the outside world. We've also implemented the basics of the in-app HTTP proxy which allows HTTP communications to feel transparent. With a little more work, an app like Wordpress could make a powerbox request to connect to your old Wordpress blog in order to migrate data.
Honestly, a lot of what's wrong with Sandstorm boiled down to "we need the Powerbox to do that, and we haven't had time to fully implement it yet, because we need to focus on things that generate revenue in the short term." We finally implemented some critical pieces of the Powerbox in the last month (app-to-app powerbox is now functional) and, as the Powerbox was always my favorite part of the whole design, I'll probably be working on it more soon.
One of the UI changes that I would make is that Oasis defaults to the free plan. I actually selected a paid plan on the website, but decided to wait and see if the free plan met my needs. It seemed like it did, so I never took the time to upgrade.
Not exactly true. We had a handful of paying customers for Sandstorm for Work, and we have enough paying customers of Oasis to pay for all of Sandstorm's services. But not enough to pay for employees -- people are expensive. :/
We have experimented with ways to push people towards paid plans on Oasis, but it's a tricky balance between revenue and user growth. I agree we should experiment further.
In hindsight, do you feel that your potential customers made the same decision?
See also: https://github.com/sandstorm-io/sandstorm/tree/master/roadma...
The reason a traditional "Sandstorm account" option has been skipped is I believe because they felt things like 2FA and such and other security features common to accounts like Google and GitHub would take a lot of work to implement themselves and that these already offered that.
It has also always been on their roadmap to figure out a way to do some sort of GPG login or something.
So if we're left with a small crowd who does care, they're also largely the same crowd who feels comfortable getting a DO droplet and apt-get installing whatever app.
I fee bad for the sandstorm guys, seems like they put a lot of energy into it, but they approached it as an engineering challenge rather than from a market research "build what people want" challenge.
However, I don't believe you can really make revolutionary changes based on the "lean startup", "do lots of market research and test everything with metrics" strategy. It's absolutely a great way to make incremental improvements -- even big ones -- but not paradigm shifts.
Sandstorm's vision is a long-term one, and it actually isn't primarily focused specifically on self-hosting, privacy, or even FOSS, but rather on creating infrastructure that allows decentralized software to stand on equal or greater footing compared to centralized services. There is a lot of work that needs to be done for this to function, and you can't justify it by saying "look, these customers asked for it" -- you justify it by laying out the vision and saying: "Look, there will be these clear enormous advantages if this works."
For reference, here's our technology manifesto: https://sandstorm.io/how-it-works
This is always a tough sell, because people rarely agree on hypothetical outcomes that can't be measured in advance. And if it were clear, someone would be doing it already. So, I don't expect you to agree. But I'm going to keep working on it.
While that's great from a CS/FOSS/EFF/hacker perspective, the question is what's necessary for such software to be on equal ground in the eyes of ordinary users? My guess is that the decentralized/centralized split isn't (yet?) it, but rather the UX and functionality. Few open source end-user apps are entirely original and cutting edge; most are poor knockoffs of commercial products or are failed commercial products that got open sourced.
To me that's why sandstorm didn't make much sense. I applaud your efforts, I really don't want to rain on your parade -- I poured my sweat and tears into a startup that failed as well so I get it -- I'm just reacting to what seemed like not-honest-enough reasons for failure on the website. It's really important to know what didn't go right for next time lest you make the same mistakes again.
That's changing, more people are keep their mouths shut more often on social media because they know their data is being scooped up.
I think it's a matter of educating more customers; they have no idea that it's even possible to host their own Google or Facebook in some instances.
Maybe it isn't a big market but the market does exist and it does require more customer education and awareness raising. It's a harder sell than enterprise sales.
I hadn't heard about this project before, but for a long time I've been thinking it would be nice to have some form of sand-boxed, probably Node based local cloud system.
I think you under-estimate the difficulty to install services locally. Sure popular packages are usually easy, but things with even a little bit less support can take days to get right.
A lot of what Sandstorm is aiming to do is still in development feature-wise, and then people have to build apps on top of that. So I'd say this is a long haul destination here. But the key point is: Open won't win because it's more private, or more free. It'll win when it's better.
Software (at least software for consumption, mot for creative work) moves from desktop to cloud + mobile devices in droves. And there is no widely successful FLOSS app ecosystem that works in that direction. Basically I want to be able to get a server, install it at home or maybe in the datacentre, and I want to be able to install FLOSS server-side software that works through the web browser and mobile apps. Think my own pinboard.in, feed reader, IRC or Slack-type server, dashboard etc. Sure you can do it with Linux right now, but the amount of work you have to do configuring all this is well beyond the simplicity of 'apt-get install'. The closest thing to this is what QNAP and Synology do, but their systems are proprietary.
Sandstorm has the potential to be that system and did a lot of things well, package installation experience probably the most notable. What I did not like is the grain model. I understand the security reasons behind it, but it felt like a straitjacket and URLs were ugly. There was no accompanying mobile apps (not Sandstorm's fault per se, but something to think about when building systems like that in the future)
1. company is created around the project
2. other companies started using the project and find it handy
3. companies need maintenance and support: consulting companies start opening up shop and serving them
4. parent company gets more customers because they're the first/official supporting company
This similiar to the Wordpress model I think and they're fairly successful, they've got a whole ecosystem.
We have added the Sandstorm Technology Roadmap to the Sandstorm repo, where you can learn about everything Sandstorm has built and plans to build.
Perfect, now another company can take a chance on raising VC funds for this or bankrolling it themselves.
It is not directly said in the post, but it sounds like you are trying to still make it work in the long run by minimizing the team and going with the slow organic growth that you have?
No criticism intended there, I personally think that would be great and in the long run probably the most healthy way to make something so idealistically grounded like Sandstorm work.
> We no longer have a business model to protect, so the code can now be set free.
I'm pretty sure this is a big decider in whether a company open sources a piece of software.
The line you quote is actually with regards to Blackrock, which is our scale-out technology, which we never got around to selling (except indirectly by using it to run Oasis).
Hope the team spends time and polish the presentation layer.
In order for Sandstorm to defend against app security vulnerabilities, we can't simply let the app handle its own access control, so we do need a place to hang this trusted UI.
What I'd like to do is have Sandstorm render a modern-style colored top bar with all the usual elements an app would put in it -- with the ability for the app to customize the color and contents to some degree. This top bar would feel like part of the app, but would be trusted, so we could put access control and account settings there, etc.
I would have loved it if they were successful and made a small fortune so as to encourage more innovative in this niche.
That said, seems they are once again proving what they are made of and making everything available as open source.
Here's what I mean. Suppose I develop an application that fits nicely into Sandstorm's grain-based model. But I don't want to give it away. And just as important, I don't want my users to have to deal with this weird Sandstorm thing. I want to sell the app as a SaaS subscription, like so many other web applications that people are used to. Yet, I don't want to deal with recurring billing, hosting my users' data, 24/7 availability, etc.
So I develop my product as a Sandstorm app, then pay Sandstorm to host it under my own domain, with Sandstorm being invisible to the user. As far as the user is concerned, it's a SaaS product that I'm providing, like any other SaaS product. But I don't have to implement recurring billing, back up users' data, worry about availability or security, etc.
Does this make sense to anyone else?
reply