Trump’s F.C.C. Pick Quickly Targets Net Neutrality Rules (nytimes.com)
146 points by phaedryx 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 105 comments | favorite





What power do I, as a citizen have to affect change in the FCC?

Short of violence is there anything to do other than wait four years and elect a president who will put someone not so blatantly against consumers?

They will certainly kill city-run broadband and anything else that the big companies view as encroaching on their monopolies.

In 2008 we should have let the banks fail and all the wealth in the world evaporate like it's supposed to in a Capitalistic society. Instead, we basically made the banks bigger and the rich richer and more powerful.

You're not making any sense.

The reason we are discussing this policy is because Trump was elected as the antithesis of the rich and powerful elite. Which is obviously ridiculous but that's another issue. The masses who voted for him are responsible for this policy.

And simply letting the financial system crash would've hurt the poor and vulnerable the most. Just as I personally saw in the UK when Northern Rock went under. It was pensioners and the poor left confused and panicked who were lining up at branches not the big, fat bankers.

The global economy as of 2008 was and continues to be absurdly leveraged, often combined with a wonderful smorgasbord of complex financial instruments that obfuscate risk.

If the banks holding these complex instruments were allowed to fail, if Lehman Brothers collapsed along with AIG, then it's very likely that the financial system would have been dragged down with it. The resulting recession would be likely on the same magnitude as the great depression.

The bank bailout inserted a huge amount of liquidity into the market, which absorbed much of the shock of reduced consumer spending. Combined with the auto bailout and Obama propping up state budgets, the economy was able to hold together.

Truthfully, I believe that the banks should have never been able to be too big to fail. Let it be said, however, that main street and wall street are intimately linked, and failure of one deeply imperils the other.

Regarding bailouts saving the economy... that's the narrative. I'm not sure how anyone can be confident that it is accurate.

Either way, it's fatalistic to say that wall street and main street are linked. We could have easily picked main street banks over wall street banks. To some degree, that's what the opposite of too-big-to-fail looks like.

Capitalism, as a system, tends toward wealth accumulation, and that wouldn't have been less true if they allowed a bunch of banks to fail.

I think you're referring to cronyism (aka crony capitalism), which is often conflated with free-market capitalism here on hn.

"Crony capitalism" is the only kind that has ever existed and the one for which its critics coined the name "capitalism".

"Free market capitalism" is a not particularly coherent utopian aspirational vision which defenders of real-world crony capitalism invented as a distraction.

I think that's a little harsh. The game of Monopoly exists to show that structural factors can inevitably lead to an outcome an outcome where one player has all the money even if players behave completely fairly towards each other.

BTW if you've never heard of it, I think you'd be extremely interested in Nomic, a game whose play revolves around the reconstruction of its own rules.

I'm afraid I think that's a basic structural flaw of capitalism (notwithstanding its many structural goods). When I hear this argument I feel it's a bit like proponents of socialism saying 'ok communism actually does suck but that's because it's a departure from the beautiful socialist ideal.'

The basic problem is this: no matter how good your system, it's not going to be used solely by angels, but by a distribution of people. A few of those will be very ethical and unselfish and operate completely within the rules and the spirit of the system. A few others will be total assholes and just exploit every weakness they can find to advance their own interests, regardless of the damage inflicted on others. And a lot of people in the middle will just go in the same direction as everyone else - when there are more good people around they'll conduct themselves ethically, when there are more bad people around they'll help themselves. But the middle group is generally passive and doesn't make any particular effort to either support or subvert the system within which they find themselves.

So in the context of capitalism you'll have some very high-minded entrepreneurial people and some corrupt cronyist types, in the context of socialism you'll have some very selfless individuals and some authoritarian thugs, in a religious context you'll have some saintly types and some hypocrites who prey on the naive and use fear of divine retribution to silence their victims, and so on.

When we design or experiment with social technologies, we have to be on our guard against two extremely risky assumptions: one, that our proposed system would work great if only everyone adopted it, and two, that our proposed system will be used by people like ourselves who share our basic assumptions about right and wrong.

In sum, you're right to point to cronyism but you're wrong to ignore cronyism given the fact of its widespread popularity. there are bad as well as good people int he world, and so we should consider what the possible negative outcomes of our technology would be if such people gained control of it.

Sources?

Piketty's "Capital in the 21th century" can serve as a source on how wealth has been getting concentrated in the real world (interrupted by WW2 which spread it out again). He also argues well for why this is an intrinsic feature of our economies.

You may oppose him and say "that was just because the market isn't free enough", but it is an extraordinary claim and I would say the burden of actual proof is on you then.

Iirc correctly there is theoretical work supporting the former (i.e. capitalism leading to wealth accumulation) but not the stability of that wealth over longer terms. That is, there is inequality in distribution, but also churn.

Of course this has the same fundamental issues as all economic modeling when employed in practice.

It's a distinction without a difference.

I've been thinking about this for a while but I might have to actually do it now. Start a business, and get a server hosted in colo under the business name. Then get a permanent openvpn connection between your home router and the colo'd server.

Now your "ISP" is the colo provider, not your home ISP, who only gets to see an encrypted pipe, and everything you do is under a business name.

Seems like the best way forward to me.

Sounds like an awfully expensive solution. If you're going to spend that much why not just pay extra for a business level service while "Doing Business As" yourself? That way you don't need to worry about some server in a colo and filing paperwork for a business.

So... $50 per month cost on top of my current home internet connection?

reply


> The agency has strayed from its core mission,” said Marsha Blackburn, a Republican representative from Tennessee who oversees a telecommunications and tech subcommittee.

Yeah, in her view, the mission of the agency is to serve the monopolists, and to strengthen the market stagnation by preventing any trace of competition. Of course in exchange for generous bribes (aka donations) to the likes of her. Why are such people even being voted for?

>serve the monopolists, and to strengthen the market stagnation by preventing any trace of competition. Of course in exchange for generous bribes (aka donations) to the likes of her.

Somebody coming from real estate, like Trump, sounds like the ideal person to put someone like that in that role. However, coming from law or politics also would be a great background, as well.

>Why are such people even being voted for?

When was the last time a self-made engineer, scientist or doctor was president? Ever?

The qualities it takes to become president in modern America are the exact qualities which should disqualify you from being President. This includes both Clintons, Trump, Bush and yes, even Obama.

> When was the last time a self-made engineer, scientist or doctor was president? Ever?

Your best bets would be Carter, Hoover and Jefferson.

Ben Franklin! He was all three!

(I feel funny)

Ben Franklin was never a president

Easily my favorite president! Just how many executive orders did HE enact?

Franklin was never President, unless you mean of his tenure in Pennsylvania shortly before his death.

> Why are such people even being voted for?

It doesn't help this is who was running against her the last couple of election cycles:

http://www.nashvillescene.com/news/article/13041553/tharon-c...

http://www.theleafchronicle.com/story/news/politics/election...

Maybe one day this country will get over the myth that republicans care more about the free market than democrats. Everyone is beholden to "donations".

Such kind of republicans care about monopolies, i.e. the opposite of free market. When did they really care about the free market last?

They very much care about the free market for TrumpCare. Especially the fun part where insurance companies in states with the most corrupt politicians will decide the health care for the entire country.

If you're wondering why people like this are voted for, it's because they don't run on the core issues, they don't discuss policy when campaigning, nothing important, and run on all kinds of fringe issues. That's very important to do, otherwise nobody would ever vote for them.

Trump also was very sparse on detail and very big on emotional oversimplifications, and now that he's in he gets to implement his real agenda.

No politician runs on core issues. It is always terrorism, jobs, economy. More people die each year in the US by chocking on food than getting killed by terrorist. People seem to think we are under some sort of constant attack. I guess they believe the lack of evidence supports this. Jobs and economy are always good to run on because you can promise the world and people get excited. Nothing changes because once in office, politicians have to answer to the people who really put them there; Big Business with deep pockets.

Well, it's kind of funny. I was joking about starting a political party. Now, as a business owner, I feel it's my duty.

Seriously, I've decided after reading this. I just want to vote for a party that supports abortion rights, gun rights, a open Internet, and a generally smaller government (focused more on research and education).

FYI Ill be moving to Champaign, IL if anyone is interested.

> I just want to vote for a party that supports abortion rights, gun rights, a open Internet, and a generally smaller government (focused more on research and education).

The first thing you'll need to do is engage in activism directed at replacing the current electoral system with one that supports more than two viable parties (or, alternatively, convinces enough people of your set of priorities that it replaces one of the two major parties or becomes the platform of one of them.)

This activism will, necessarily, need to be a lot more than just voting.

   electoral system that supports more than two viable parties
This would be: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ranked_voting_systems https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instant-runoff_voting

Explanation of USA's FPTP count as root cause of a two party system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7tWHJfhiyo

No, it wouldn't be IRV, except maybe for a minority (e.g., chief executive) offices whee single winner is hard to escape. It would be something proportional for legislative offices (which might use a ranked choice system like STV, or might not.)

>I just want to vote for a party that supports abortion rights, gun rights, a open Internet, and a generally smaller government (focused more on research and education).

Request denied. Join a side and conform any of your conflicting ideals with theirs. Too much effort letting people decide each issue for themselves.

Edit: /s [sorry I forgot to put that, I know sarcasm can be confusing on the internet]

I believe this was in jest lol

Im just super liberal. I think you should be able to do what ever you want as long as you don't hurt (or overly annoy) others.

The thing is, almost everyone I talk to agrees with me. I don't understand the current political system at all...

> I don't understand the current political system at all

because you're trying to view it through the lens of "rational, beneficial policies that are supported by a democratic majority" whereas our current system is "niche issues of low utility but high tribal divisiveness used to distract the democratic majority while we secretly empower monopolist corporations"

I don't know about you, but I don't see anything "secret" about the current power of monopolist corporations.

it's not a secret that they're doing it. that much is quite obvious. it's secret not in the sense of "well concealed" but in the sense of "unaccountable".

> almost everyone I talk to agrees with me

If everyone you talk to agrees with your particular political ideology which doesn't match well with either of the major parties, then you have an extraordinarily strong and narrow filter bubble, which you'll need to get out of if you want to achieve any of the goals of that ideology.

You just described Libertarianism.

Well, sort of. Libertarianism is often (incorrectly) described as "socially liberal, fiscally conservative".

But libertarianism isn't easily defined on the Left/Right spectrum. Two people can hold completely different views on virtually any issue and both could hypothetically fall under the libertarian umbrella.

Just two comments apart you support "gun rights" and then say we should be able to do what we like "as long as you don't hurt others".

Does not compute. Mutually exclusive desires. Unchecked gun ownership leads to loss of life at a shocking scale.

edit: i see downvotes, but I don't see counterarguments. Parent post says "everyone I talk to agrees", if nothing else I'm trying to point out that while it may seem like common sense to you, others will see other things as common sense.

Owning a gun doesn't guarantee loss of life, and gun rights are literally part of the foundation of the U.S. There's no reason to fight it.

Further, I can kill more people with a truck than I can with a gun. People use guns because of the fear, the spot light, and the ability to target.

I don't disagree people see things as common sense. I also don't disagree in having some laws governing weaponry. That doesn't mean I don't think we should be allowed to own them, nor that it isn't benificial. Honestly, I'd like research done to prove it one way or the other and be rational about it.

> Owning a gun doesn't guarantee loss of life

Statistically it does. I.e. this particular gun might not kill anyone, but for every 100 guns there is n deaths, so adding another gun means another fraction of a death added to that number.

> gun rights are literally part of the foundation of the U.S.

The interpretation of the 2nd amendment has changed radically within the past 50 years. The idea that government doesn't get to regulate even slightly the right to bear arms is a new interpretation.

Free speech is literally part of the foundation of the U.S., but we mostly all agree that slander is a thing that should be illegal. Separation of church and state is part of the foundation of the U.S., but churches are tax exempt.

These rules all have nuances. Why shouldn't "right to bear arms" have nuances.

> Further, I can kill more people with a truck than I can with a gun

Trucks are highly regulated and licensed.

> Honestly, I'd like research done to prove it one way or the other and be rational about it.

Well we agree there, but in my view the research that has been done has already pointed in the direction of more regulation than we have now.

Not trying to be snarky, but isn't that pretty aligned with Libertarian views? You might not need to start your own party.

How about focus on data driven effective government.

reply


reply


I hope you like paid priority lanes for big companies, less oversight of telecommunication company fees, data caps on home internet connections, huge telecom mergers, and no regulation of the growing mobile industry, because that's what you're getting with Pai's FCC. You voted for fewer regulations, Americans, so you get fewer regulations. I hope you like the results.

We've got another election this coming November. And another one next November. If you want consumer protection and some amount of oversight on big companies, turn out to vote every single year and kick the Republicans out of office.

To be fair these are very complex issues involving not only understanding technology and the complex industry rules and practices, complex government legislation at federal and local levels, but also economic incentive.

But I believe that this common interpretation is completely backwards. In my view, most of the technology industry is unfortunately wrong about net neutrality and think it's something that totally benefits the little guy. It's not. Like most regulations, it's ostensibly built to help the little guy, but what it really does is screw them over and prevents them from competing.

The biggest players like Google, Netflix, Facebook, etc either already have their own nationwide fiber networks or strongarmed ISPs into giving them free access or even hosting and get priority access for fastest service to end users.

It's the startups and littlest guys that don't have this that need the ability to purchase/rent the equivalent to compete. What these regulations actually do in many cases is prevent these little guys from having even the opportunity to compete. Companies that already have lobbyists don't want this because they're already set.

To be fair, I don't think the FCC can really improve the entire internet on their own because of local problems where various rules and regulations put in place have historically shut down ISP competition and you have limited providers in most areas. Until this is addressed, there's a distortion in the market that I don't think can completely be solved at the federal level.

I don't think this is a problem that is appropriate to solve via the market. At least not in its entirety. It's similar to why the freeway system or drinking water works well as a government run utility. There is little sense in having multiple companies build the same infrastructure, but if they don't they can't compete and we end up with monopolies. I really don't see any good reason why we treat Internet differently from electricity, water or roads.

reply


That's right blame the voters for the corruption of government. The idea that democracy would work if only it's citizens weren't so lazy is flawed. History has shown that the only action that reverts the inevitable march of governments, of any kind, towards corruption is revolution. Technology has made armed revolution impractical so we need a revolution of another kind.

reply


reply


reply


reply


I don't think the average person spends much time thinking about politics. I think most may see some stuff online or on TV but are largely locked into their beliefs. You probably have +1 std. dev. who "pays attention" to politics as a bit of a hobby and +2 std. dev who make it one of their top priorities. That still leaves a lot of people who care far less than the average person does.

If you want to effect change in Washington, you either have to make people care more or find a candidate who people who don't care will still rally behind. I think both Trump and Obama fit that bill well but for much different reasons.

edit:

I wonder how it would play if during a debate, a candidate really drilled down into how the incumbent's policies negatively affected people in small ways they may not realize. This net neutrality thing may be one of them. "Your cable provider won't let you stream Netflix at full quality? That's Trump's fault".

Maybe in a general audience, but I'm speaking on HN, here. We all know what's at stake. Go Vote. Every Year.

(Also, I actually heard a newspiece about this on my local public radio indie rock station last night, of all places. I think concern about it may be more widespread than you think.)

> I hope you like the results.

They probably will. If the economic study of the history of regulations has taught me anything its that deregulation coupled with stable governmental institutions has over the longterm, always led to better products, increased production, increased competition, more rapid innovation and more satisfied consumers.

For a good study you need look no further than the histories of the FDA or even the FCC itself.

As an example, assuming some deregulation occurs like the article says, I would expect to see a lot of different pricing models and products pop up. Do you want access to particular websites say, wikipedia, youtube and yahoo, well just pay $5 a month. Now you also don't need google anymore, so your service provider can partner with other search startups to offer you built in search functionality. Or perhaps you want the "no video plan" well that would be much cheaper than $20 a month, etc. It would actually be very interesting to see what new industries would crop up and which major players could be disrupted.

I think the reality of your example would follow the way cable companies offer their typical packages. This 'innovation' usually includes some base of certain channels that you don't even want. Then you can pay up for more premium channels.

Along the way, they will offer some 'discount' for a month or two and then raise your rate. Trying to request a downgrade usually takes a lot of your time to convince someone to actually put the order in.

There are plenty of abuses available if you just search for cable company abuses.

There is NO REASON for any of these companies to offer any true innovation or competition. While they're not strictly monopolists, they can pretty much guarantee little to no competition in their respective markets.

And where they might receive competition from cities who want to build out their own broadband services, they lobby to have the laws changed making it illegal to do so.

The only way around this is to offer some revolutionary new wireless network that sidestepped all of the fiber, cable, and telco providers. It would have to have massive bandwidth, buy-in from all kinds of hardware provides (mobile especially) and magically get approval for spectrum by the govt.

....Provided that said companies don't lobby against your effort.

The FCC wasn't going to fix all this overnight (or possibly ever), but it was a step in the right direction for the citizenry of the country it was created to protect.

Disrupting any of the cable/telco industry is a fantasy at this point.

The crux of it is that competition is necessary though. Do cable companies in the US have any competition? I'd argue they do not

We screwed up by not making this a campaign issue.

Now we are going to pay the price.

This is a freaking disaster.

When I was at the Women's March talking with friends, I said the smart thing to do was not react to every issue, but to pick one and focus. This is the issue I care the most about.

I feel like we are way behind on fighting this. Million Techie March? If only.

Going to have to figure out what the right actions are regarding this issue.

On the bright side, these are exactly the conditions that promote the flourishing of new protocols, just as internet culture took off among those who found censorship undesirable in a previous era.

Not a new protocol, a new infrastructure.

With no net neutrality, ISP DPI will drop your protocol or service not on the approved whitelist.

Can we stop making this into a partisan issue please? The Democrats are not scot-free in this matter.

Can we stop making silly false equivalences please? Net neutrality was in place with the last administration left, now it's going to be gutted.

It's not partisan to say that the current administration is gutting net neutrality. It's also not partisan to point out that the Republican members of the FCC are the ones who have been fighting it for the past 8 years.

On some issues, national-level Democrats are absolutely better than the Republicans. This is one of those issues.

reply


I agree that generally making an issue partisan can make it difficult to discuss without dragging in other tangential topics and positions. What in particular about the submission do you think is specifically partisan? Pai is the one with an admittedly anti-net neutrality agenda, and was selected by Trump. Including those details in the article is adding objective context.

How about we demand accountability? That is more important than protecting a political party from criticism.

We also need to stop thinking down logical chains of "well if I accept criticism of this decision, than that means criticizing my side, which weakens that side, so maybe I shouldn't try to hold my party accountable." That's an excessively partisan way to deal with these things.

We can't not criticize the party in power that's doing things just because the other party might have done some things too at some point.

reply


The democrats aren't that much better, but at least you had a guy running the FCC that wanted to keep net neutrality going.

Now, any of those ideas & discussions are completely dead. So, yes, this is very much a partisan issue.

Just curious: in an ideal society, where there are no super large corporations that would abuse their advantage here, would this be a big deal?

Isn't this similar to the advantage that capitalists have when buying huge swathes of land? I imagine that if this passes companies would then start selling their "high priority" traffic to smaller companies.

I'm pretty ignorant to the history of Net Neutrality, but this seemed inevitable to me. Seems to me that every time there's a "constrained" resource (though internet access is arbitrarily constrained) large companies end up dominating it.

It sounds to me that the real problem is the existence of large companies that have the resources to exploit advantages to begin with.

"ideal society" thought experiments get degenerate and wacky in a hurry. let's talk about reality, if you wouldn't mind.

Net Neutrality is specifically the idea that delivery of bytes of data over internet connections amounts to a global public commons that is a shared resource for everyone. Just as we make laws to prevent someone from putting up an enclosure fence around public meadows, we also have the idea of net neutrality so nobody puts up a virtual enclosure ("high priority lanes") around the internet. i.e. everybody pays the same rate for traffic delivery regardless of the origin or content of the traffic.

you're right that this was an inevitable power play that would be made by monopolist rent-seeking corporations as soon as they could get away with it. the importance of strong regulations on this issue cannot be emphasized enough.

I think you make good points. But by having additional compliance rules, it becomes slightly harder to compete with the ISP.

This argument, therefore, taken to a natural conclusion gives up on competition at the ISP level in favor of competition at the data level.

I think the counter argument is that by allowing for way more competition at the ISP level - there is no data level competition problem (the problem becomes how to allow for more ISP competition).

This side of the argument would love to see all users have access to 5 or more ISP choices where today more than 25% have access to 2 or less.

the really noxious combination is local ISP monopolies (most neighborhoods in NYC have only 1 broadband ISP available, for example) with upstream non-neutral internet backbones.

this leads to extreme service reduction and price gouging of consumers, as all the costs of paid prioritization that the backbone imposes on the local ISP get passed right through to the end user.

this is particularly problematic for mobile internet access too, since the mobile data provider is often owned by the same parent company as a large backbone company.

totally agree. but my understanding is 'net neutrality' accepts this monopoly as a given and says the monopoly needs to be regulated. i think opponents would say - let's try to allow for competition (to break up the monopoly without central planning intervention).

ah, I guess I wasn't clear. the point/opinion I was trying to convey is that without getting rid of large corporations there's no way to avoid these issues. I was just curious why there's so much emphasis on his particular issue, which I believe not to be the real problem.

I agree with your claim that we need regulations. I just don't see how they'll last, given corporations' influence on our democracy and government. Isn't this article in particular case and point?

What we need firstly is an education campaign because corporations have waged a huge propaganda campaign for decades now, and have mostly successded in moulding people's attitudes and beliefs.

there's a lot of emphasis on this particular manifestation of the larger issue (our society is ruled by monopolist rent-seeking corporations) because it is 1) highly visible and effects something in everyone's daily life and 2) was previously the subject of a partially successful popular campaign that temporarily pushed back against monopolists

ah, I see. I certainly don't disagree with you. however, since people I believe have a limited amount of "political capital" to spend on various issues, I worry that we'll waste it all putting on bandages to problems that the "enemy" will take off in short time, instead of solving the problem.

and then, (hopefully not, but maybe) we'll grow tired of trying to fight and just accept things as being the new status quo.

If you somehow manage to ban large corporations across the board you will probably just move that level of power underground to the mafia, pulling the strings of a set of smaller companies...

I think this fight is worth fighting. The internet is a fundamental communication tool that will be necessary to bring the fight in other spheres as well.

The real problem is the infrastructure required cooperation of the public to build, using public funds and eminent domain to get these cables threaded through the last mile to people's homes. Now we are told the public's interests should not be expressed through regulation but market power that doesn't exist, because no one else can replicate that infrastructure, sometimes literally by law but often just as prohibitively by the economics of fiber buildout.

In my (unqualified and amateur) opinion, competition and the free market is often a fragile and unnatural state that requires active intervention to maintain. Trust-busting progressives are not in conflict with capitalism, but I think are the necessary gardeners of a wild and unruly competitive landscape.

And how are a bunch of small, boutique companies supposed to build out massive, nationwide infrastructure to provide Internet service? If it's by the government, what's the advantage of letting in private middlemen to skim off the top?

reply


Unfortunately, the world we live in is not a perfect one and thus, there is a need for such regulations.

>abuses their advantage

What defines "abuse the advantage"?

This is great news! Now YouTube, Apple, Netflix, Google, etc. products will run way faster. No more wasting internet and bandwidth on any small crappy websites or companies products.

Honestly, if you're not a billion dollar company, you shouldn't even exist and be on the internet. /s

Pull that ladder up behind you, lest anyone should try to climb up there with you.

It's the American Way, right? Errr, nevermind.

Try YouVerizon, ApplVerizon, VerizonFlix and GooVerizon...

New Business plan 1. charge internet service excessive fees 2. use excessive fees to fund crappier version of existings services 3. cut off old versions.

I have different views on prioritization and providers not counting some data as part of your data allotment depending on the circumstance.

T-Mobile. If you are a legal video or audio streaming provider and you meet T-mobiles technical requirements, you can get zero rating. Everyone is on a level playing field.

Verizon and AT&Ts zero rating of their own services: there are four national carriers and a few regional carriers with their own networks. There is plenty of competition in the wireless space.

Cable companies zero rating their own content on their own network: Technically, all internet providers have peering arrangements where if they have more outbound traffic than inbound traffic, they make up the difference with payments. Since it is there own traffic, they don't have to pay another network provider. Of course, realistically, the cable companies are doing it to be anticompetitive.

The real answer is make it easier for there to be multiple companies to provide Internet access in a given area. they would start competing on price, speed, data limits, etc.

Luckily, I live in area where I can choose between Comcast's crappy service and AT&Ts gigibat internet service - no data caps and a flat $70 a month.

> The real answer is make it easier for there to be multiple companies to provide Internet access in a given area.

How? This is a serious question. Laying cable/fiber is tremendously expensive and is a natural monopoly. At best competing providers must lease infrastructure. So how does government induce "competition"?

And somehow in the more affluent parts of the city where I live, Comcast, Google and AT&T are all competing. AT&T and Google are both offering gigabit internet for $70 a month.

I moved into a brand new subdivision and I had a choice between AT&T fiber and Comcast. It's also ranked as one of the 25 most affluent counties in the U.S. I'm not bragging, any senior software developer making an average salary in the city could easily afford a house here.

On the other hand, in some parts of the state, they use to have a choice between low data cap cable and even lower capped DSL. But AT&T doesn't even offer DSL in some places that they use to. They either pulled out the market or are not accepting new customers.

Make it easier to get right of way to lay cable for internet. Also state governments are making it illegal for counties to offer municipal broadband. The government gives incentives for everything else, why not internet service?

> And somehow in the more affluent parts of the city where I live, Comcast, Google and AT&T are all competing. AT&T and Google are both offering gigabit internet for $70 a month.

Google is offering service in limited areas of 8 cities and have put on hold any future expansion. That is not comparative to the rest of the country and shouldn't be used as an example of competition. The country has no real competition for internet service providers.

> there are four national carriers and a few regional carriers with their own networks. There is plenty of competition in the wireless space.

My experience of rural areas is that there is usually only one carrier that works. Not sure if my experience generalizes, but if I didn't know better I'd say the carriers were colluding either explicitly or implicitly to stay off each others turf.

Wouldn't it be great if, right after net neutrality was scrapped, some ISP came out and said this:

"Thanks to the innovation-promoting policies at the new FCC, we're pleased to announce that, starting next month, FoxNews.com, Brietbart, 8chan, the Drudge Report and reason.com, will be deprioritized to 1 Kb/sec unless you purchase our premium plan for only an extra $100/month. God bless America and the free market."

What would be even better is if they only did it in markets where there was no competition, and they announced that they would drop the plan as soon as another competitor offered service in the area. Wonder how fast people's ambivalence about net neutrality would shift then.

C'mon, doesn't anyone have the balls? Sonic?

Let it happen, if ISPs are open to true competition. If ISPs are opened up to true competition then a competitor will appear which absolves consumers of the pain points of their current service.

The biggest unknown right now is whether there will be more competition in the ISP space. We need this now more than ever.

I think looking to businesses to oppose an FCC that's too business-friendly is probably a dead end.

reply


But, certainly, looking to ISPs to oppose giving ISPs more latitude to capture the value of Internet services is a doomed cause.

Like it or not, but Trump may become a transformational president. They are wasting no time. Have other presidents been that aggressive with their agenda when coming in?

I don't think that following existing rulemaking practices is a waste of time (I know you were just using that phrase loosely). It seems clear that the new administration is indifferent to existing norms and aims to sweep most them aside, but those norms are generally the product of experience and (as we're seeing) disregard for them is generating so much opposition that the strategy may be self-defeating.

reply


reply


Compared to this administration and Congress the first two years of Obama actually look pathetic.

Is that it?

I know it's hard looking back to see the good that was done, it certainly was for me at first glance.

But if you remember Obama took over a severely damaged economy, one that many people at the time thought was on the verge of collapsing. There's nothing flashy about stabilizing an economy, there's no single policy or action he took that you could really point and say "that saved the economy". But he took a lot of actions, including controversial ones like bailing out the auto industry, which in hindsight may be part of the reason we didn't fall into another depression.

I think when we look back at Obama a lot of people feel like he didn't do much since at the end of his term we'd basically returned to the same status quo (tho it should be noted that the status quo is a lot more beneficial for some than others). The only real lasting difference we can point to is Obamacare, and obviously that doesn't look great. But when you look at what he might have potentially saved us from, you have to give him some credit in those first two years. Certainly the republicans are going to dismantle the Frank-Dodd legislature, but they did that in his first 2 years as a response to the banking crisis in order to stop it from happening again.

Just something to think about.

[flagged]


Isn't that comparison a bit overdone? Even people who (seriously) know their history know not make facile comparisons, and draw more interesting/plausible parallels: https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/normalization-lesson-mun...

Lets see what the signing of all those papers will actually accomplish. Before making assumptions.

As long as the FCC stays on track to do its best to encourage competition in the Internet ecosystem I see no problems with what they are doing. I am too uneducated to understand the real downstream effects of "net neutrality"

One of the downstream effects is reduced competition in the internet ecosystem.

