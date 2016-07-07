Short of violence is there anything to do other than wait four years and elect a president who will put someone not so blatantly against consumers?
Administrative regulations aren't really democratic. Easy come, easy go.
Now your "ISP" is the colo provider, not your home ISP, who only gets to see an encrypted pipe, and everything you do is under a business name.
Seems like the best way forward to me.
In 2008 we should have let the banks fail and all the wealth in the world evaporate like it's supposed to in a Capitalistic society. Instead, we basically made the banks bigger and the rich richer and more powerful.
If the banks holding these complex instruments were allowed to fail, if Lehman Brothers collapsed along with AIG, then it's very likely that the financial system would have been dragged down with it. The resulting recession would be likely on the same magnitude as the great depression.
The bank bailout inserted a huge amount of liquidity into the market, which absorbed much of the shock of reduced consumer spending. Combined with the auto bailout and Obama propping up state budgets, the economy was able to hold together.
Truthfully, I believe that the banks should have never been able to be too big to fail. Let it be said, however, that main street and wall street are intimately linked, and failure of one deeply imperils the other.
Either way, it's fatalistic to say that wall street and main street are linked. We could have easily picked main street banks over wall street banks. To some degree, that's what the opposite of too-big-to-fail looks like.
"Free market capitalism" is a not particularly coherent utopian aspirational vision which defenders of real-world crony capitalism invented as a distraction.
BTW if you've never heard of it, I think you'd be extremely interested in Nomic, a game whose play revolves around the reconstruction of its own rules.
The basic problem is this: no matter how good your system, it's not going to be used solely by angels, but by a distribution of people. A few of those will be very ethical and unselfish and operate completely within the rules and the spirit of the system. A few others will be total assholes and just exploit every weakness they can find to advance their own interests, regardless of the damage inflicted on others. And a lot of people in the middle will just go in the same direction as everyone else - when there are more good people around they'll conduct themselves ethically, when there are more bad people around they'll help themselves. But the middle group is generally passive and doesn't make any particular effort to either support or subvert the system within which they find themselves.
So in the context of capitalism you'll have some very high-minded entrepreneurial people and some corrupt cronyist types, in the context of socialism you'll have some very selfless individuals and some authoritarian thugs, in a religious context you'll have some saintly types and some hypocrites who prey on the naive and use fear of divine retribution to silence their victims, and so on.
When we design or experiment with social technologies, we have to be on our guard against two extremely risky assumptions: one, that our proposed system would work great if only everyone adopted it, and two, that our proposed system will be used by people like ourselves who share our basic assumptions about right and wrong.
In sum, you're right to point to cronyism but you're wrong to ignore cronyism given the fact of its widespread popularity. there are bad as well as good people int he world, and so we should consider what the possible negative outcomes of our technology would be if such people gained control of it.
Piketty's "Capital in the 21th century" can serve as a source on how wealth has been getting concentrated in the real world (interrupted by WW2 which spread it out again). He also argues well for why this is an intrinsic feature of our economies.
You may oppose him and say "that was just because the market isn't free enough", but it is an extraordinary claim and I would say the burden of actual proof is on you then.
Solutions to this problem that have been tried and failed include:
* Endless war. This doesn't do much the problem of concentration of wealth (warlords as well as capitalists have high wealth concentration), and it creates sociological problems; for details in a familiar context, read Albion's Seed, specifically the section on the Borderers/hillbillies/Scotch-Irish.
* State ownership of some productive capital (Britain after WWII) or basically all productive capital (the USSR). This works well for a while (see How Asia Works), but if kept around for too long it breaks down, producing complacency, mismanagement, and an inevitable fiscal crisis. Thatcher and Gorbachev did pretty much the same thing, for pretty much the same reasons.
* Wage controls, price controls, tariff walls, heavy internal regulation. The New Deal, Ireland under De Valera, all European governments before the 1700s (see Braudel, The Structures of Everyday Life), and the Tokugawa Shogunate did this. For as long as the will to enforce everything exists, this approach sort of works, and it slows down wealth concentration and the development of crises; but it doesn't stop them entirely, and the crises are likely to be really explosive when they hit. (See also the 1700s, 1968, and the fall of the Tokugawas.) It also leads to technological stagnation, which has other obvious problems.
* Letting the market work its magic. See Upton Sinclair, The Jungle, for why this is intolerable in practice.
Don't ask me for a magic bullet, none of the ones above work and I don't know what others there could be. Perhaps the solution is to just be aware of the problem and try to manage it...
Of course this has the same fundamental issues as all economic modeling when employed in practice.
The reason we are discussing this policy is because Trump was elected as the antithesis of the rich and powerful elite. Which is obviously ridiculous but that's another issue. The masses who voted for him are responsible for this policy.
And simply letting the financial system crash would've hurt the poor and vulnerable the most. Just as I personally saw in the UK when Northern Rock went under. It was pensioners and the poor left confused and panicked who were lining up at branches not the big, fat bankers.
Yeah, in her view, the mission of the agency is to serve the monopolists, and to strengthen the market stagnation by preventing any trace of competition. Of course in exchange for generous bribes (aka donations) to the likes of her. Why are such people even being voted for?
Somebody coming from real estate, like Trump, sounds like the ideal person to put someone like that in that role. However, coming from law or politics also would be a great background, as well.
>Why are such people even being voted for?
When was the last time a self-made engineer, scientist or doctor was president? Ever?
The qualities it takes to become president in modern America are the exact qualities which should disqualify you from being President. This includes both Clintons, Trump, Bush and yes, even Obama.
Your best bets would be Carter, Hoover and Jefferson.
It doesn't help this is who was running against her the last couple of election cycles:
http://www.nashvillescene.com/news/article/13041553/tharon-c...
http://www.theleafchronicle.com/story/news/politics/election...
Trump also was very sparse on detail and very big on emotional oversimplifications, and now that he's in he gets to implement his real agenda.
Seriously, I've decided after reading this. I just want to vote for a party that supports abortion rights, gun rights, a open Internet, and a generally smaller government (focused more on research and education).
FYI Ill be moving to Champaign, IL if anyone is interested.
The first thing you'll need to do is engage in activism directed at replacing the current electoral system with one that supports more than two viable parties (or, alternatively, convinces enough people of your set of priorities that it replaces one of the two major parties or becomes the platform of one of them.)
This activism will, necessarily, need to be a lot more than just voting.
electoral system that supports more than two viable parties
Explanation of USA's FPTP count as root cause of a two party system:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7tWHJfhiyo
Request denied. Join a side and conform any of your conflicting ideals with theirs. Too much effort letting people decide each issue for themselves.
Im just super liberal. I think you should be able to do what ever you want as long as you don't hurt (or overly annoy) others.
The thing is, almost everyone I talk to agrees with me. I don't understand the current political system at all...
because you're trying to view it through the lens of "rational, beneficial policies that are supported by a democratic majority" whereas our current system is "niche issues of low utility but high tribal divisiveness used to distract the democratic majority while we secretly empower monopolist corporations"
If everyone you talk to agrees with your particular political ideology which doesn't match well with either of the major parties, then you have an extraordinarily strong and narrow filter bubble, which you'll need to get out of if you want to achieve any of the goals of that ideology.
But libertarianism isn't easily defined on the Left/Right spectrum. Two people can hold completely different views on virtually any issue and both could hypothetically fall under the libertarian umbrella.
Does not compute. Mutually exclusive desires. Unchecked gun ownership leads to loss of life at a shocking scale.
edit: i see downvotes, but I don't see counterarguments. Parent post says "everyone I talk to agrees", if nothing else I'm trying to point out that while it may seem like common sense to you, others will see other things as common sense.
Further, I can kill more people with a truck than I can with a gun. People use guns because of the fear, the spot light, and the ability to target.
I don't disagree people see things as common sense. I also don't disagree in having some laws governing weaponry. That doesn't mean I don't think we should be allowed to own them, nor that it isn't benificial. Honestly, I'd like research done to prove it one way or the other and be rational about it.
Statistically it does. I.e. this particular gun might not kill anyone, but for every 100 guns there is n deaths, so adding another gun means another fraction of a death added to that number.
> gun rights are literally part of the foundation of the U.S.
The interpretation of the 2nd amendment has changed radically within the past 50 years. The idea that government doesn't get to regulate even slightly the right to bear arms is a new interpretation.
Free speech is literally part of the foundation of the U.S., but we mostly all agree that slander is a thing that should be illegal. Separation of church and state is part of the foundation of the U.S., but churches are tax exempt.
These rules all have nuances. Why shouldn't "right to bear arms" have nuances.
> Further, I can kill more people with a truck than I can with a gun
Trucks are highly regulated and licensed.
> Honestly, I'd like research done to prove it one way or the other and be rational about it.
Well we agree there, but in my view the research that has been done has already pointed in the direction of more regulation than we have now.
Now we are going to pay the price.
This is a freaking disaster.
When I was at the Women's March talking with friends, I said the smart thing to do was not react to every issue, but to pick one and focus. This is the issue I care the most about.
I feel like we are way behind on fighting this. Million Techie March? If only.
Going to have to figure out what the right actions are regarding this issue.
We've got another election this coming November. And another one next November. If you want consumer protection and some amount of oversight on big companies, turn out to vote every single year and kick the Republicans out of office.
But I believe that this common interpretation is completely backwards. In my view, most of the technology industry is unfortunately wrong about net neutrality and think it's something that totally benefits the little guy. It's not. Like most regulations, it's ostensibly built to help the little guy, but what it really does is screw them over and prevents them from competing.
The biggest players like Google, Netflix, Facebook, etc either already have their own nationwide fiber networks or strongarmed ISPs into giving them free access or even hosting and get priority access for fastest service to end users.
It's the startups and littlest guys that don't have this that need the ability to purchase/rent the equivalent to compete. What these regulations actually do in many cases is prevent these little guys from having even the opportunity to compete. Companies that already have lobbyists don't want this because they're already set.
To be fair, I don't think the FCC can really improve the entire internet on their own because of local problems where various rules and regulations put in place have historically shut down ISP competition and you have limited providers in most areas. Until this is addressed, there's a distortion in the market that I don't think can completely be solved at the federal level.
I don't think the average person spends much time thinking about politics. I think most may see some stuff online or on TV but are largely locked into their beliefs. You probably have +1 std. dev. who "pays attention" to politics as a bit of a hobby and +2 std. dev who make it one of their top priorities. That still leaves a lot of people who care far less than the average person does.
If you want to effect change in Washington, you either have to make people care more or find a candidate who people who don't care will still rally behind. I think both Trump and Obama fit that bill well but for much different reasons.
I wonder how it would play if during a debate, a candidate really drilled down into how the incumbent's policies negatively affected people in small ways they may not realize. This net neutrality thing may be one of them.
"Your cable provider won't let you stream Netflix at full quality? That's Trump's fault".
(Also, I actually heard a newspiece about this on my local public radio indie rock station last night, of all places. I think concern about it may be more widespread than you think.)
They probably will. If the economic study of the history of regulations has taught me anything its that deregulation coupled with stable governmental institutions has over the longterm, always led to better products, increased production, increased competition, more rapid innovation and more satisfied consumers.
For a good study you need look no further than the histories of the FDA or even the FCC itself.
As an example, assuming some deregulation occurs like the article says, I would expect to see a lot of different pricing models and products pop up. Do you want access to particular websites say, wikipedia, youtube and yahoo, well just pay $5 a month. Now you also don't need google anymore, so your service provider can partner with other search startups to offer you built in search functionality. Or perhaps you want the "no video plan" well that would be much cheaper than $20 a month, etc. It would actually be very interesting to see what new industries would crop up and which major players could be disrupted.
Along the way, they will offer some 'discount' for a month or two and then raise your rate. Trying to request a downgrade usually takes a lot of your time to convince someone to actually put the order in.
There are plenty of abuses available if you just search for cable company abuses.
There is NO REASON for any of these companies to offer any true innovation or competition. While they're not strictly monopolists, they can pretty much guarantee little to no competition in their respective markets.
And where they might receive competition from cities who want to build out their own broadband services, they lobby to have the laws changed making it illegal to do so.
The only way around this is to offer some revolutionary new wireless network that sidestepped all of the fiber, cable, and telco providers. It would have to have massive bandwidth, buy-in from all kinds of hardware provides (mobile especially) and magically get approval for spectrum by the govt.
....Provided that said companies don't lobby against your effort.
The FCC wasn't going to fix all this overnight (or possibly ever), but it was a step in the right direction for the citizenry of the country it was created to protect.
Disrupting any of the cable/telco industry is a fantasy at this point.
No they do not. Yet, this is due to government regulation. If you'd like to read about the historical development of cable regulation this article provides a decent summary: http://www.uclalawreview.org/cracking-the-cable-conundrum-go...
T-Mobile. If you are a legal video or audio streaming provider and you meet T-mobiles technical requirements, you can get zero rating. Everyone is on a level playing field.
Verizon and AT&Ts zero rating of their own services: there are four national carriers and a few regional carriers with their own networks. There is plenty of competition in the wireless space.
Cable companies zero rating their own content on their own network: Technically, all internet providers have peering arrangements where if they have more outbound traffic than inbound traffic, they make up the difference with payments. Since it is there own traffic, they don't have to pay another network provider. Of course, realistically, the cable companies are doing it to be anticompetitive.
The real answer is make it easier for there to be multiple companies to provide Internet access in a given area. they would start competing on price, speed, data limits, etc.
Luckily, I live in area where I can choose between Comcast's crappy service and AT&Ts gigibat internet service - no data caps and a flat $70 a month.
How? This is a serious question. Laying cable/fiber is tremendously expensive and is a natural monopoly. At best competing providers must lease infrastructure. So how does government induce "competition"?
I moved into a brand new subdivision and I had a choice between AT&T fiber and Comcast. It's also ranked as one of the 25 most affluent counties in the U.S. I'm not bragging, any senior software developer making an average salary in the city could easily afford a house here.
On the other hand, in some parts of the state, they use to have a choice between low data cap cable and even lower capped DSL. But AT&T doesn't even offer DSL in some places that they use to. They either pulled out the market or are not accepting new customers.
Make it easier to get right of way to lay cable for internet. Also state governments are making it illegal for counties to offer municipal broadband. The government gives incentives for everything else, why not internet service?
Google is offering service in limited areas of 8 cities and have put on hold any future expansion. That is not comparative to the rest of the country and shouldn't be used as an example of competition. The country has no real competition for internet service providers.
My experience of rural areas is that there is usually only one carrier that works. Not sure if my experience generalizes, but if I didn't know better I'd say the carriers were colluding either explicitly or implicitly to stay off each others turf.
With no net neutrality, ISP DPI will drop your protocol or service not on the approved whitelist.
It's not partisan to say that the current administration is gutting net neutrality. It's also not partisan to point out that the Republican members of the FCC are the ones who have been fighting it for the past 8 years.
On some issues, national-level Democrats are absolutely better than the Republicans. This is one of those issues.
We also need to stop thinking down logical chains of "well if I accept criticism of this decision, than that means criticizing my side, which weakens that side, so maybe I shouldn't try to hold my party accountable." That's an excessively partisan way to deal with these things.
We can't not criticize the party in power that's doing things just because the other party might have done some things too at some point.
Also, love to see what Democrats have done on this so I can complain to my Democratic congresspeople. Please share!
The democrats aren't that much better, but at least you had a guy running the FCC that wanted to keep net neutrality going.
Now, any of those ideas & discussions are completely dead. So, yes, this is very much a partisan issue.
Isn't this similar to the advantage that capitalists have when buying huge swathes of land? I imagine that if this passes companies would then start selling their "high priority" traffic to smaller companies.
I'm pretty ignorant to the history of Net Neutrality, but this seemed inevitable to me. Seems to me that every time there's a "constrained" resource (though internet access is arbitrarily constrained) large companies end up dominating it.
It sounds to me that the real problem is the existence of large companies that have the resources to exploit advantages to begin with.
Net Neutrality is specifically the idea that delivery of bytes of data over internet connections amounts to a global public commons that is a shared resource for everyone. Just as we make laws to prevent someone from putting up an enclosure fence around public meadows, we also have the idea of net neutrality so nobody puts up a virtual enclosure ("high priority lanes") around the internet. i.e. everybody pays the same rate for traffic delivery regardless of the origin or content of the traffic.
you're right that this was an inevitable power play that would be made by monopolist rent-seeking corporations as soon as they could get away with it. the importance of strong regulations on this issue cannot be emphasized enough.
This argument, therefore, taken to a natural conclusion gives up on competition at the ISP level in favor of competition at the data level.
I think the counter argument is that by allowing for way more competition at the ISP level - there is no data level competition problem (the problem becomes how to allow for more ISP competition).
This side of the argument would love to see all users have access to 5 or more ISP choices where today more than 25% have access to 2 or less.
this leads to extreme service reduction and price gouging of consumers, as all the costs of paid prioritization that the backbone imposes on the local ISP get passed right through to the end user.
this is particularly problematic for mobile internet access too, since the mobile data provider is often owned by the same parent company as a large backbone company.
I agree with your claim that we need regulations. I just don't see how they'll last, given corporations' influence on our democracy and government. Isn't this article in particular case and point?
and then, (hopefully not, but maybe) we'll grow tired of trying to fight and just accept things as being the new status quo.
In my (unqualified and amateur) opinion, competition and the free market is often a fragile and unnatural state that requires active intervention to maintain. Trust-busting progressives are not in conflict with capitalism, but I think are the necessary gardeners of a wild and unruly competitive landscape.
Unfortunately, the world we live in is not a perfect one and thus, there is a need for such regulations.
What defines "abuse the advantage"?
Honestly, if you're not a billion dollar company, you shouldn't even exist and be on the internet. /s
New Business plan
1. charge internet service excessive fees
2. use excessive fees to fund crappier version of existings services
3. cut off old versions.
"Thanks to the innovation-promoting policies at the new FCC, we're pleased to announce that, starting next month, FoxNews.com, Brietbart, 8chan, the Drudge Report and reason.com, will be deprioritized to 1 Kb/sec unless you purchase our premium plan for only an extra $100/month. God bless America and the free market."
What would be even better is if they only did it in markets where there was no competition, and they announced that they would drop the plan as soon as another competitor offered service in the area. Wonder how fast people's ambivalence about net neutrality would shift then.
C'mon, doesn't anyone have the balls? Sonic?
The biggest unknown right now is whether there will be more competition in the ISP space. We need this now more than ever.
But, certainly, looking to ISPs to oppose giving ISPs more latitude to capture the value of Internet services is a doomed cause.
But if you remember Obama took over a severely damaged economy, one that many people at the time thought was on the verge of collapsing. There's nothing flashy about stabilizing an economy, there's no single policy or action he took that you could really point and say "that saved the economy". But he took a lot of actions, including controversial ones like bailing out the auto industry, which in hindsight may be part of the reason we didn't fall into another depression.
I think when we look back at Obama a lot of people feel like he didn't do much since at the end of his term we'd basically returned to the same status quo (tho it should be noted that the status quo is a lot more beneficial for some than others). The only real lasting difference we can point to is Obamacare, and obviously that doesn't look great. But when you look at what he might have potentially saved us from, you have to give him some credit in those first two years. Certainly the republicans are going to dismantle the Frank-Dodd legislature, but they did that in his first 2 years as a response to the banking crisis in order to stop it from happening again.
Just something to think about.
Short of violence is there anything to do other than wait four years and elect a president who will put someone not so blatantly against consumers?
