You should consider publishing an official, printed book. I would totally pay $30-40 for something like this. And once it's already written, the actual publishing shouldn't be too time consuming (but idk lol). I think that there's a lot of people who'd buy it just to support the project.
On one hand, I do have environmental concerns, but on the other hand, I feel like my retention rate with print is like 70% as opposed to like 40% with digital.
I have purchased it and it's pretty good. Although it really seems to be geared more towards experienced systems programmers. The online book is much better for beginners, IMO.
I love it. Short and simple, describes what Rust is. Between that and "an anti-sloppy programming language", pretty sure the marketing is there. Well done community leads, this is exciting.
What I actually would like is a few "Books" like "Rust for C++ people", "Rust for Go people", etc. Those would describe in many examples how things that are achieved in language X using A, B, and C can be done with D in Rust.
Personally, I would like a "Rust for Gophers" book that would describe things like how does Rust do composing (that is, how to do what Go calls embedding), interfaces in Rust (with dynamic vs static dispatch), HTTP in Rust (this may be waiting for Tokio?), how to model your application's types and not get into who-owns-what traps.
Also, what I really want is some kind of a list of Rust "warts" and their explanation. Like the fact that sometimes you can't do a.b().c(), but have to write tmp = a.b(); tmp.c().
I fully agree that more of this kind of thing would be great.
Also, as someone who've tried to get into Rust three times now, I've been thinking, have you or anyone from the rust documentation team ever had sessions where you just
- take a random C++/Go/Python developer
- ask them to solve a not-too-simple but not-too-hard task, something that'll generally take them less than an hour in their "native" language, in Rust
- look and take notes on their struggle with it
This might shed some light on why people (like me) have so much trouble getting into Rust.
I'm not sure enough time has passed to tell what Rust's warts truly are. I always joke String should have been called StrBuf...
I do this, yes. This is one of the reasons I hang out in IRC so often; it's an effective way to collect these kinds of things.
More data is always better, and collecting it across multiple venues. I don't think IRC is inherently going to be a representative sample. It's one of the reasons you'll see me pushing for details in Rust threads here, for example.
I wish more people knew this, because it's probably the thing most people try to install as it has the most downloads. It's no longer maintained and doesn't work correctly with current stable. There's a fork that is being updated that's just called "Rust" in the VSCode addons.
At the end of the day, the primary thing I want from my PL is to boost my productivity. In the kinds of software that I write, I can tolerate bugs and GC. Does Rust actually make me more productive?
You might want to rewrite that statement. Or at least clarify, what kind of software that you write that can "tolerate bugs" and what kind of bugs you're talking about.
If you want to remain relatively productive while building things that are one or more of (large, fast, safe), it's an excellent choice.
I can type reasonably correct code much faster than I can reason about how the program should work.
That being said, lifetimes and traits being both complex and unfamiliar features, there's always going to be quite of a learning curve. But one can always reduce the amount of papercuts. If nothing else, one can at least make the documentation better, the ecosystem libraries better and error messages even smarter.
It's old enough that it's before Rust 1.0, so some of the syntax is a _teeny_ bit wrong (int isn't a type any more, you'd use isize) but the macro picture is the same.
The Rust stdlib is mostly core abstractions and platform-dependent stuff.
Given that, why should they be in the stdlib? The rand crate is officially blessed and the one everyone uses.
Rand is a vocabulary crate (traits Rng and Rand are used for inter-crate exchange), so it's very sensitive to version coupling.
"vocabulary traits" like this are a good candidate for the stdlib for exactly this reason, maybe a good compromise would be putting _those_ in the stdlib, but leaving the implementation outside.
Rust has been putting much effort into "l33t features" in template land. I fear Rust may be going down the C++/Boost template metaprogramming rathole.
