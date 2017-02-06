Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rust's 2017 Roadmap (rust-lang.org)
97 points by steveklabnik 2 hours ago | 59 comments





> Plans include a new book,

You should consider publishing an official, printed book. I would totally pay $30-40 for something like this. And once it's already written, the actual publishing shouldn't be too time consuming (but idk lol). I think that there's a lot of people who'd buy it just to support the project.

On one hand, I do have environmental concerns, but on the other hand, I feel like my retention rate with print is like 70% as opposed to like 40% with digital.

The new book will be published by NoStarch press!

Oreilly has an early release available: http://shop.oreilly.com/product/0636920040385.do

I have purchased it and it's pretty good. Although it really seems to be geared more towards experienced systems programmers. The online book is much better for beginners, IMO.

Rust needs a Rust book not written by the Rust developers. "Rust for Dummies", if you will.

There's several external books. I started from this one (via Safari):

https://www.amazon.com/Programming-Rust-Fast-Systems-Develop...

"This title has not yet been released."

You can get early access to it via various places, e.g. http://shop.oreilly.com/product/0636920040385.do

There are multiple already, including an in-progress one by O' Reilly. I've also heard rumors of another one getting started as well.

It will be printed by No Starch.

Lol, you guys are way ahead of me. And nostarch too.

Does the "lower learning curve" goal include the lowering of learning curve for people who already know how to program? Because right now, the Book sometimes seems like it's aimed for people who either didn't program a lot, or didn't program in a language with types.

What I actually would like is a few "Books" like "Rust for C++ people", "Rust for Go people", etc. Those would describe in many examples how things that are achieved in language X using A, B, and C can be done with D in Rust.

Personally, I would like a "Rust for Gophers" book that would describe things like how does Rust do composing (that is, how to do what Go calls embedding), interfaces in Rust (with dynamic vs static dispatch), HTTP in Rust (this may be waiting for Tokio?), how to model your application's types and not get into who-owns-what traps.

Also, what I really want is some kind of a list of Rust "warts" and their explanation. Like the fact that sometimes you can't do a.b().c(), but have to write tmp = a.b(); tmp.c().

You will probably like the O' Reilly book. It's a bit closer to "Rust for C++ people", IMHO.

I fully agree that more of this kind of thing would be great.

What about the warts part?

Also, as someone who've tried to get into Rust three times now, I've been thinking, have you or anyone from the rust documentation team ever had sessions where you just

- take a random C++/Go/Python developer

- ask them to solve a not-too-simple but not-too-hard task, something that'll generally take them less than an hour in their "native" language, in Rust

- look and take notes on their struggle with it

This might shed some light on why people (like me) have so much trouble getting into Rust.

Given the number of Rust developers reading this, it's probably going to be very helpful for them if you can describe what you actually got hung up on.

> What about the warts part?

I'm not sure enough time has passed to tell what Rust's warts truly are. I always joke String should have been called StrBuf...

I do this, yes. This is one of the reasons I hang out in IRC so often; it's an effective way to collect these kinds of things.

More data is always better, and collecting it across multiple venues. I don't think IRC is inherently going to be a representative sample. It's one of the reasons you'll see me pushing for details in Rust threads here, for example.

I see. I hope to see more better docs soon. Thank you for answering and for generally being open.

You're welcome, on both counts. I hope we can help you not get stuck if you give it a fourth try :)


> fast, reliable, productive--pick three

I love it. Short and simple, describes what Rust is. Between that and "an anti-sloppy programming language", pretty sure the marketing is there. Well done community leads, this is exciting.

Man, if developing programming languages was this easy, we should have done it years ago!

I'm impressed with the direction they've laid out. It is great to see a deliberate effort is being made to make the language easier to learn and to strengthen the community's ability to leverage shared code.

Is there an good IDE for windows? Something that will step through debug?

I've used VSCode, you have to pick the GNU abi and install a couple plugins but it works reasonably well.

I think VS Code is what the community is rallying around to become the flagship cross-platform Rust IDE, with intellij-rust as the second choice.

I don't really think that's the case. RLS is what everyone is rallying around, and VS Code has good LSP support, so that's where everything will happen initially, but I don't think it's really the "central" IDE that we want everyone to use.

I stand corrected, however I have started promoting VS Code for Rust because of the LSP support and the promise of RLS, despite being an Emacs user.

Ive found Atom to be better in terms of having the lint as you go. RustyCode is pretty good though otherwise :). I'm interested to see where the debugging goes with it as well.

RUSTYCODE IS DEAD.

I wish more people knew this, because it's probably the thing most people try to install as it has the most downloads. It's no longer maintained and doesn't work correctly with current stable. There's a fork that is being updated that's just called "Rust" in the VSCode addons.

With the Rust Language Server under development, functionality like lint-as-you-go should work really nicely in any editor.

I hope not, I really dislike vscode.

What do you prefer? With RLS, it will probably be supported.

Ugh.

Why? Editors like vim and emacs will benefit from the work (Rust Language Server) that is making the VS Code editing environment good for Rust.

This plan addresses everyones biggest complaints, especially the 1.0 crate issue. Its so nice to finally quiet all the people that try rust for a couple hours and then declare it useless.

This was ultimately my problem with Rust, and I am really glad this is being addressed directly.

At the end of the day, the primary thing I want from my PL is to boost my productivity. In the kinds of software that I write, I can tolerate bugs and GC. Does Rust actually make me more productive?

>I can tolerate bugs

You might want to rewrite that statement. Or at least clarify, what kind of software that you write that can "tolerate bugs" and what kind of bugs you're talking about.

If your primary goal is productivity, I don't think rust will ever be the right language for you.

If you want to remain relatively productive while building things that are one or more of (large, fast, safe), it's an excellent choice.

I'm not sure. I'm tempted to say I'm about as productive (in orders of magnitude) in any language that I'm very familiar with and has a large enough "batteries included" component (yes, crates would count, as does npm). Even C++ as long as the extras from boost are there.

I can type reasonably correct code much faster than I can reason about how the program should work.

Don't change the language to make it easier (unless that can be a free lunch), but get someone doing a "Today in rust" or "Doing X in rust" blog/vlog. Also please get some sort of RNG into the main language (not as a crate).

The Rust's goals of high performance, safety and pay-what-your-use and you-couldn't-hand-code-better won't be sacrificed for sure. The point in ergonomics improvements is to identify "free lunches" that aren't yet taken advantage of.

That being said, lifetimes and traits being both complex and unfamiliar features, there's always going to be quite of a learning curve. But one can always reduce the amount of papercuts. If nothing else, one can at least make the documentation better, the ecosystem libraries better and error messages even smarter.

Can you say that traits are like Go interfaces?

Yes and no; I've always really enjoyed http://softwareengineering.stackexchange.com/questions/24729... as a comparison between the two.

It's old enough that it's before Rust 1.0, so some of the syntax is a _teeny_ bit wrong (int isn't a type any more, you'd use isize) but the macro picture is the same.

https://this-week-in-rust.org/

Any particular reason rng must be in the stdlib? It's an "official" crate, maintained by the Rust developers. In general Rust tries to keep things out of its stdlib instead opting for crates. It lets these evolve independently of the stdlib (not tied to rustc releases), and also lets them have their own versioning (none of that urllib2 urllib3 nonsense)

It's a battery people are pretty well used to seeing included in a language. POSIX even mandates one for C. For repeatable simulation work you might want something more robust, and hopefully everybody knows it's no use for crypto, but it's a handy thing to have around if you need to flip a digital coin.

It's not harder to use in Rust than it is to pull in a C header file, though.

I would say random numbers are a fairly core programming construct for a standard library. They're important, difficult to get right, and have huge implications if you get them wrong.

But given how easy/simple/common it is to depend on a crate, what practical problem would it solve for it to be in libstd? Maybe it's difficult for the community to identify the anointed RNG?

reply


The Rust stdlib is mostly core abstractions and platform-dependent stuff.

Given that, why should they be in the stdlib? The rand crate is officially blessed and the one everyone uses.

What advantage would putting an RNG into the language do? Are there any languages where an RNG is a language construct?

Relieve crates of version coupling stress. I effectively can't release an 1.0 crate if I have rand as a public dependency; if it has a new major version, I need to have that too to keep in sync and do versioning right.

Rand is a vocabulary crate (traits Rng and Rand are used for inter-crate exchange), so it's very sensitive to version coupling.

reply


"vocabulary traits" like this are a good candidate for the stdlib for exactly this reason, maybe a good compromise would be putting _those_ in the stdlib, but leaving the implementation outside.

I think they mean stdlib. RNG is not in the language for any language I can think of.

It's part of the core language semantics (arguably the core language semantics) for Java2K (http://p-nand-q.com/programming/languages/java2k/).

It's in BASIC, as RND(). The usual Basic RNG is good enough for games, but not good enough for crypto.

That's a good list. Get the basics right.

Rust has been putting much effort into "l33t features" in template land. I fear Rust may be going down the C++/Boost template metaprogramming rathole.

I disagree with the "l33t features" assertion. From your comments regarding Rust in the past, you seem to have distaste for the judicious use of closure-based APIs in Rust, and I would argue that closures make some of the borrow checker's warts easier to handle.

reply


reply


reply


