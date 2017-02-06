Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google fixes problem with AMP, now lets you view and share publisher’s own links (techcrunch.com)
65 points by gdeglin 50 minutes ago





>However, there has been some misunderstanding about how AMP works. One widely circulated blog post written back in October claimed Google was stealing traffic from publishers via its AMP pages.

I am really happy to see this change, as the author of said blog post :)

> But that wasn’t true. Google does display the AMP URL in the search results, which serves up the page content from Google’s cache, but the traffic remains the publisher’s, and the content is served from the publisher’s site.

So which one is it? Does it server content from Google cache or from publisher's site ;)

Link to the original blog post: https://www.alexkras.com/google-may-be-stealing-your-mobile-...

I received the same sort of self contradicting response from Cloudflare. Their AMP bot mirrors and rehosts any pages one of their subscribers with AMP enabled links to. And their FAQ is so badly written it seems like english may have been their second language: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/11500063530...

>Will Accelerated Mobile Links if the AMP links are pointing to content publishers who are not part of Cloudflare customers?

>Yes. Only the discovery site (the website that has the links to AMP content) needs to be a Cloudflare customer.

When I saw their AMP-bot in my server logs I emailed them about this. 2 weeks later I finally managed to talk to a human. That was about 4 days ago and they still haven't responded. If you're not a Cloudflare customer they don't care that they're re-hosting and serving your content.

robots.txt and dmca seems appropriate

it's all so oddly and guardedly worded it looks like it was drafted by lawyers or a north korean tourist guide

They are confusing two different meanings of traffic: - Advertising: where is the user coming from - Networking: where is the data being served from

So my guess is that people were worried that Google would steal the advertising traffic and, therefore, revenue.

> Does it server content from Google cache or from publisher's site ;)

Or does it serve part from Google's cache and part from the publisher's site?

For example, it might serve page text and images from Google's cache but serve ads from the publisher's ad network.

Since the #1 cause of latency I experience is waiting for ads to be fetched from a publisher's ad network, I'm pretty sure AMP would not work at all if it worked this way.

AMP only starts loading ads after the content loaded anyway.

Ads can be served from the publisher's server, but this is rarely done.

"One widely circulated blog post written back in October claimed Google was stealing traffic from publishers via its AMP pages. But that wasn’t true."

I suspect the writer didn't really look into what the publishers were saying. AMP shoved a UI element at the top of your content that, when you interact with it, goes back to Google.

End users already know how to use a back button. So, adding another one, without being clear about what it was, would certainly create more traffic to google, and fewer "second pageviews" of your content/site. Google knows that the top portion of the page is the most valuable.

I like the TechCrunch title better ("Google fixes a big problem with AMP"). "Google fixes problem with AMP" makes it sound like there's only one problem with AMP.

So basically they just add a button on the already obnoxious banner on top of the page?

This article also claims that the speedup is partly due to loading the content in a hidden iframe on the search results page. So it's potentially using more data in order to be perceived faster?

Only data in the first viewport is loaded during pre-rendering phase.

Nothing really changes. The URL in the bar is still from the cache.

Exactly, all they did was add a link underneath the "..." menu to see the canonical URL. Apparently, the whole justification for the Cache is that smaller websites don't have CDNs or developer resources or something?

> For a small site, however, that doesn't manage its own DNS entries, doesn't have engineering resources to push content through complicated APIs, or can't pay for content delivery networks, a lot of these technologies are inaccessible.

https://developers.googleblog.com/2017/02/whats-in-amp-url.h...

However, I work for a publisher that delivers almost all our assets through a CDN, over https, etc... we don't really need our pages to be served through the AMP Cache, we could support users visiting the AMP version of our articles on our site, and hopefully get more second-page visits. I don't get it, who is AMP really for, big publishers or small publishers? If I am already a performance-minded developer, I don't need any of the things AMP provides, but I am forced to implement it for the magic google juice.

> I don't get it, who is AMP really for, big publishers or small publishers?

For the users. When looking at search results on mobile I usually go for the AMP ones, regular results take way too long to load.

Seems like it may be better to link to the Google blog post on this?

https://developers.googleblog.com/2017/02/whats-in-amp-url.h...

as an end-user, I was suspicious of AMP because it changed the websites slightly and didn't let me share the URL.

now I see there are legal (intellectual property) reasons why that is wrong as well.

ios scrolling seems a little better now, but maybe I'm just getting used to it?

WebKit bug to follow on scrolling inertia being different for overflowed elements from the main scroller https://bugs.webkit.org/show_bug.cgi?id=162499

This entire AMP project is already workaround after workaround, but this gets even worse.

All that would have been required to solve these problems would have been a simple standard for lightweight pages that anyone could implement, and a better ranking for any complying page.

Google could offer the cache optionally, or sites could do their own stuff.

Then, the entire rendering and preload problems could have been improved with a simple JS api to allow for exactly that.

Then none of the rest would have had to be solved, we’d get none of Google’s increased dominance over the web, and we wouldn’t have to put up with thousands of AMP pages loading slower than normal pages (because they bundle fucktons of useless JS) for the sake of improving the loadtimes of a handful of sites.

