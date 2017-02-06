I am really happy to see this change, as the author of said blog post :)
> But that wasn’t true. Google does display the AMP URL in the search results, which serves up the page content from Google’s cache, but the traffic remains the publisher’s, and the content is served from the publisher’s site.
So which one is it? Does it server content from Google cache or from publisher's site ;)
Link to the original blog post: https://www.alexkras.com/google-may-be-stealing-your-mobile-...
>Will Accelerated Mobile Links if the AMP links are pointing to content publishers who are not part of Cloudflare customers?
>Yes. Only the discovery site (the website that has the links to AMP content) needs to be a Cloudflare customer.
When I saw their AMP-bot in my server logs I emailed them about this. 2 weeks later I finally managed to talk to a human. That was about 4 days ago and they still haven't responded. If you're not a Cloudflare customer they don't care that they're re-hosting and serving your content.
So my guess is that people were worried that Google would steal the advertising traffic and, therefore, revenue.
Or does it serve part from Google's cache and part from the publisher's site?
For example, it might serve page text and images from Google's cache but serve ads from the publisher's ad network.
Ads can be served from the publisher's server, but this is rarely done.
I suspect the writer didn't really look into what the publishers were saying. AMP shoved a UI element at the top of your content that, when you interact with it, goes back to Google.
End users already know how to use a back button. So, adding another one, without being clear about what it was, would certainly create more traffic to google, and fewer "second pageviews" of your content/site. Google knows that the top portion of the page is the most valuable.
This article also claims that the speedup is partly due to loading the content in a hidden iframe on the search results page. So it's potentially using more data in order to be perceived faster?
> For a small site, however, that doesn't manage its own DNS entries, doesn't have engineering resources to push content through complicated APIs, or can't pay for content delivery networks, a lot of these technologies are inaccessible.
https://developers.googleblog.com/2017/02/whats-in-amp-url.h...
However, I work for a publisher that delivers almost all our assets through a CDN, over https, etc... we don't really need our pages to be served through the AMP Cache, we could support users visiting the AMP version of our articles on our site, and hopefully get more second-page visits. I don't get it, who is AMP really for, big publishers or small publishers? If I am already a performance-minded developer, I don't need any of the things AMP provides, but I am forced to implement it for the magic google juice.
For the users. When looking at search results on mobile I usually go for the AMP ones, regular results take way too long to load.
https://developers.googleblog.com/2017/02/whats-in-amp-url.h...
now I see there are legal (intellectual property) reasons why that is wrong as well.
All that would have been required to solve these problems would have been a simple standard for lightweight pages that anyone could implement, and a better ranking for any complying page.
Google could offer the cache optionally, or sites could do their own stuff.
Then, the entire rendering and preload problems could have been improved with a simple JS api to allow for exactly that.
Then none of the rest would have had to be solved, we’d get none of Google’s increased dominance over the web, and we wouldn’t have to put up with thousands of AMP pages loading slower than normal pages (because they bundle fucktons of useless JS) for the sake of improving the loadtimes of a handful of sites.
