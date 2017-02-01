Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dramatic new discoveries illuminate the lost Indus civilization (arstechnica.com)
18 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I had never heard of this civilization before so this was a very interesting read. I would also recommend, for people like myself who are just finding out about this group of people, to have a look at the Wikipedia article[1].

[1]:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indus_Valley_Civilisation

