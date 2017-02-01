Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
What cats can teach us about how to live
(
newstatesman.com
)
20 points
by
Hooke
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
yarper
11 minutes ago
Please don't try to make cats vegan or vegetarian - and please stop anyone that does - I'm surprised the author didn't bring this up.
reply
baconner
4 minutes ago
Seriously. This kills the cat.
reply
kdamken
11 minutes ago
Opened up article, was met with politically charged ad asking me to subscribe, closed tab.
reply
kyleschiller
4 minutes ago
Yeah, luckily Google has promised to start punishing this, but it does feel like growth hacking has made my browsing much less pleasant.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply