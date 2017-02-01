Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What cats can teach us about how to live (newstatesman.com)
22 points by Hooke 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





It's funny how we attribute human qualities to animals that literally lack the neurological capacity. Sharks are not ferocious, dogs do not love you, cats are not independent.

There's nothing wrong with reasoning by analogy, and to be perfectly honest I don't know enough about animals to argue convincingly that cats don't, on some level, want to be alone, but we should understand that having this discussion is mostly just anthropomorphism.

Love is not exactly long division.

Please don't try to make cats vegan or vegetarian - and please stop anyone that does - I'm surprised the author didn't bring this up.

Seriously. This kills the cat.

Opened up article, was met with politically charged ad asking me to subscribe, closed tab.

Yeah, luckily Google has promised to start punishing this, but it does feel like growth hacking has made my browsing much less pleasant.

