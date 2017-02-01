Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What cats can teach us about how to live (newstatesman.com)
20 points by Hooke 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Please don't try to make cats vegan or vegetarian - and please stop anyone that does - I'm surprised the author didn't bring this up.

reply


Seriously. This kills the cat.

reply


Opened up article, was met with politically charged ad asking me to subscribe, closed tab.

reply


Yeah, luckily Google has promised to start punishing this, but it does feel like growth hacking has made my browsing much less pleasant.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: