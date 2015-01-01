Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Green tea compound may halt molecular cause of often-fatal condition (sciencebulletin.org)
Keep in mind that you'd need to drink about 1 gallon of green tea every day (which would cause nausea and pain) to have an increase in the EGCG levels in your blood of less than 60%.

http://clincancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/9/9/3312.long

So it seems unlikely that drinking green tea would be a viable treatment.

This is sort of the reason we invented pills.

Exactly! But sadly, a lot of people will read the headlines as "if I drink green tea, I'm preventing bone-marrow diseases".

Actually your statement is false. I drank a gallon of green tea for years before switching to a gallon of white tea every day. I've never been nauseated or had pain from that. Ever. I pee every 20 minutes but it's never made me sick.

The symptoms are listed in the study.

Also, your point is anecdotal and irrelevant, people have different sensibilities to different compounds. Also, the effects are largely caused by the caffeine in the tea, so you're probably addicted and adapted to caffeine.

Is this serious? If so, any particular reason why you did?

http://www.cbc.ca/marketplace/episodes/2015-2016/green-tea

