In Defense of C++ (eklitzke.org)
I've developed quite a bit in C, C++, Python, Go, Ruby, and Java/Coffee script and a hand full of others.

The thing is, of all the languages I code in C++ is my favorite. It is the most performant (using C where necessary), and is as easy to code in as JavaScript IMO. C++14 (and higher) feels like coding in Go or Python.

I feel most people don't actually have experience enough with modern C++ and are trying to use the 90's version of C++. The 90's version is awful, and even the modern has a few quirks. However, when you need performance and something less than C it's amazing.

C++14 (and higher) feels like coding in Go or Python.

C++17 is so full of good stuff I'm considering beta compilers just to get it. Soon Python and Ruby won't have any advantages left in writing beautiful, clear, correct, bug-free, and easy to read code and C++ will still run 200x faster.

> C++17 is so full of good stuff

Structured bindings are going to be amazing! Yea we didn't get modules, but I for one am psyched about this feature alone.

If only they were faster to upgrade compilers at work...

> Soon Python and Ruby won't have any advantages left in writing beautiful, clear, correct, bug-free, and easy to read code

Come on, it's not like they've added garbage collection.

No garbage collection. But, modern C++ recommendations pretty much deprecate manual memory management for 90% of situations. std::vector and std::make_unique for 80% of everything; other containers and make_shared when you really have to; malloc and new for specialty situations.

Garbage collection could prove to be a dead end. Rust and Swift are prospering as the latest cool things because they don't have any. Decades from now we may be hearing about garbage collection as a vastly expensive experiment that simply didn't pan out.

The clever combination of declarative management for common cases and reference counting for complicated cases looks like the winner in the long run.

> Garbage collection could prove to be a dead end.

You'd have to elaborate on that an awful lot to be at all persuasive.

> Rust and Swift

You were comparing C++ to Python and Ruby. We're talking two different paradigms here.

Care to share any resources where you can learn about the new features that take it there?

Wish I could. The hours I've spent reading the formal committee proposals and specs would have been better spent on video games and junk food.

But there will be books, and good ones. Next year probably. The compilers aren't even ready yet.

Recent languages like Go and Rust have taken over a lot of mind share—at least on sites like Hacker News

C++ isn't "good" or "bad", it's just OLD (and is backwards compatible with an even OLDER language).

We are continually learning which language abstractions give a lot of implementation leverage (e.g. garbage collection), and which introduce unnecessary complexity.

Any new(er) language has the benefit of incorporating those learnings into the language design.

a lot of implementation leverage (e.g. garbage collection)

Putting garbage collection in that basket is controversial and lately the evidence is piling up against it.

Notice how new important growing languages like Swift and Rust don't have garbage collection and programmers don't miss it. GC is more and more restricted to low performance languages like Python, Javascript, and Ruby and a few specialized highly tuned and expensively engineered exceptions like the JVM and obscure LISP engines.

And if you've ever tried to program responsive, interactive, predictable, or time-critical systems, you know that GC is ruinous and awful for those applications. Meanwhile languages like Rust, Swift, and C++ can be used for everything from systems programming to games to low power mobile apps to scripting.

Swift does have garbage collection! It uses reference counting, and AFAIK it doesn't have cycle detection, which means it's up to the developer to ensure that no cycles occur.

Regarding responsive interfaces: pure reference counting is particularly problematic for this, because an unbounded amount of work may happen every time an object's reference is decremented (because the object might be freed, which causes other objects' references to become zero, etc). If this happens inside a critical section Your Life Is Pain. At least you can control when this happens by taking and then dropping an additional reference. (See Obj-C's allocation pools.)

C++'s shared_ptr<>, BTW, is also reference counting, and suffers from the same problem. So it's technically correct (which is the best kind of correct) to say that C++ has garbage collection too.

When people say garbage collection they usually mean a tracing GC.

You can twist words and say that shared_ptr means C++ has 'garbage collection' but I doubt anyone would agree with you if were were to word it like:

"C++ has a garbage collector"

Ref counting is a form of 'garbage collection' in so far as it is a way to release memory, that's about it. I certainly wouldn't consider Rust's Arc<T> a 'opt in garbage collector'.

Reference counting isn't garbage collection. It's the opposite of garbage collection. With reference counting, which is optional in C++ and can be opted out of in Swift, you keep track of your allocations and release them when you're done with them. With garbage collection an outside program decides when you're done with memory and deals with it for you on its terms.

It's true that there can be unlimited work done in reference counting. Of course, it's true there can be unlimited work in any function of any program. [0] With reference counting a programmer can fix the amount of work to be done and when in deterministic fashion. With garbage collection, there is no such power. The gc decides when it will work and you cannot control or predict the interruption.

You cannot produce serious interactive or time sensitive control software like that. You certainly can't write system software like that.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halting_problem

> Reference counting isn't garbage collection.

"Reference counting is a form of garbage collection"[1]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garbage_collection_(computer_s...

Python mostly uses reference counting, but has a garbage collector which periodically checks for cycles. It's even possible to disable the garbage collector.

> Notice how new important growing languages like Swift and Rust don't have garbage collection

Swift is using reference counting which is a form of garbage collection.

I work on high-performance scientific simulation software in C++, and, I have to say, it works really well for us.

Our competitors do a bunch of code generation to accomplish the same things in Fortran that we do with templates and policy classes.

Sometimes, for shits and giggles, I'll prototype algorithms in Haskell or Common Lisp or what have you and, I have to say, the experience isn't really all that compelling, and this is without introducing MPI and all the associated headaches of working with MPI in something it doesn't support first-class.

> C++ is what you get when, at every turn in the language design road, you choose to take the path that leads to higher performance.

You have plenty of performance with C, and C++ is what you get when you enforce C compatibility at all costs, then tack on other stuff. The memory layout that classes and class hierarchies force upon you lead to sub-optimal caching behavior. Virtual functions don't have optimal performance, but they still made the cut. Pointer aliasing actually hurts performance as it prevents the compiler from doing optimizations.

I do agree with everything that was said in "The Joy Of C++", bonus points for acknowledging the Stockholm syndrome. However, pretty much all of it could be said about C.

> The memory layout that classes ... force upon you lead to sub-optimal caching behavior.

Simple classes have the same memory layout as C structs, contiguous chunk of memory which means they are cache friendly.

No, they're not cache friendly. The problem is row-based vs column-based. Array of structs vs Structure of arrays. With arrays of structs/objects you get row-based access patterns. Especially for cases where you only want to access one or two columns, you always pull in everything else. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX0ItVEVjHc

Are there any popular languages that support SOA 1st-class? C++ is largely competing with GC languages where it is difficult to avoid separated heap allocations for every tiny bit of data.

SoA layout is of advantage when the components that you split into separate arrays are usually accessed separately which in most cases is not true. For most cases it is cache friendly (unless you use niche DoD).

I think there exists both necessary complexity and unnecessary complexity. Necessary complexity is when the underlying system is genuinely hard and trying to simplify it causes nuance to be lost -- Rust and Haskell are good examples. Unnecessary complexity just stems from poor design and then perpetually trying to add features on top of the poor design and making it worse -- the classic example is PHP.

IMO, C++ has both a lot of necessary complexity (due to its lofty goals) and a lot of unnecessary complexity (mostly due to the C back-compat). I think this is the root of a lot of the "C++ sucks!"/"C++ is great!" arguments; when people only see one half or the other.

My bottom line with C++ is that it tries and mostly succeeds to do a lot of hard things, but has questionable design decisions that make these things even harder than they need to be. For a while we just had to live with that because if you wanted a language that was both fast and high-level, C++ was the only game in town. I think that's no longer true, which is why I'm such a cheerleader for Rust: I see it as trying to have all the good things (necessary complexity) of C++ without the baggage.

You make a good point in nuancing the different types of complexity, and trying to sort the complexity derived from doing something hard from the complexity of doing something wrong. But you skip the important details we do not have an objective way of knowing which is which. You are asserting that Rust/Haskell have more the of former and less of the later which really explaining how you go to that conclusion.

Rust and Haskell are complex languages (as compared to say C). And it's not clear for a lot of people that their complexity is any better than C++. But trying to garanty an eve increasing level or correctness and safety, they booth creating a large set of computation that are conceptually easy but very hard to express in a way that is correct to the type system/borrow checker.

IMO, C++ has both a lot of necessary complexity (due to its lofty goals) and a lot of unnecessary complexity (mostly due to the C back-compat). I think this is the root of a lot of the "C++ sucks!"/"C++ is great!" arguments; when people only see one half or the other.

C++ is more like an ecosystem of about a dozen languages. You can divide it into 4 languages chronologically. You can add a lot more by categorizing by use. If you pick and choose properly, you can set up a subset of C++ that makes it a great language. Half the computer programming managers out there have below average taste, however.

> So if I try to use this template with the wrong type, after a bunch of template and macro expansion the compiler will print out a cryptic error showing the templated code and the failed type substitution.

This is one of the reasons why Andrew Sutton and Bjarne Stroustrup are trying to push C++ Concepts since C++11 [1]. They should provide much easier to understand compile time errors when it comes to templates.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Concepts_(C%2B%2B)

Gah, another one of those promotional posts about Rust.

More seriously, the large enough Noto Sans font with a hint of extra weight renders so gorgeous in Firefox (it's even bearable in Chrome!). I wish all webpages were as readable.

As for the content, well, going back to: https://eklitzke.org/c++-java-go-and-rust I think the problem of the author is that he doesn't realize it's possible to do much better than C++. Claiming Rusts' ownership and borrow checking is exactly equivalent to std::unique_ptr or that Rusts' concurrency support is comparable to std::thread betrays very deep nativity, misunderstanding or just a mindset that can't see beyond what C++ offers.

I think C++ templates have hit a turning point where you can push much more static type information into your program and the compiler errors are increasingly useful.

For instance using the json for modern c++ json parser, you can write this:

myclass c = json_node;

and it compile time statically checks that a json->myclass deserializer exists, and gives sane errors if one of the (recursive) subfields of myclass does not have a json deserializer.

This makes json processing in python look like blood letting, and is close (until runtime) to the experience I'd expect from ocaml and other functional languages.

https://github.com/nlohmann/json

C++ type inference and first class lambdas and flexible typed tuples have made it possible to create a real useful type system into C++ programs now. It's quite pleasant.

But it robs a lot of much slower languages of their best value proposition. You can now do it all in C++ with correctness guarantees and still run 10x faster than most strong typed systems.

The point about templates being easy to optimize compared to other generics systems is simply wrong. Other generics systems provide more information to the compiler, so in addition to compiling faster and providing better error messages the compiler can use knowledge of specific type classes, interfaces, modules to optimize the implementation of. For instance, Rust can optimize `type NonZeroOption<T: NonZero> = Option<T>` to just the size of `T` because it knows that the `None` sentinel value is not used by `T`. You can also have nice features like GHC's rewrite rules which allow you to effectively tell the compiler how to optimize your types.

Most of the fast binary parts of templates is from stuff like specialization, which can be added to just about any generics system. Rust and Haskell both have it.

I don't think the T: NonZero bound is doing anything there: the size optimisation is done on the monomorphised/specialised type, not the generic one. In Rust, the concept of a generic types only exist at compile time, and they have no layout. Of course, this is still an example of a generic systems that specializes for performance, in a language that isn't C++.

One huge advantage of C++ is Visual Studio. Once Rust gets something similar I might switch for my personal projects.

There's a Rust plugin for it. I don't use it though, I use Visual Studio Code as regular Visual Studio won't work on Mac or Linux.

It also depends a bit on why you like Visual Studio. Because it has one of the best Intellisense implementations? Much more common outside Visual Studio for languages that are not C++... Good visual debugger? etc...

This creates a feedback cycle where people are using C++ to get high performance, and that drives the language evolution towards confusing "features" (and idiosyncrasies) that are done in the name of making it possible to generate more highly optimized code.

You can replace C++ with <insert language here> and you can replace "language" with entire programming stacks. Large numbers of programming software toolsmiths have been laboring towards the wrong goals for the past few decades. We programmers are like old school computer hardware manufacturers hell-bent on delivering the highest spec numbers at the highest margins, while consumers were beset with poor quality, poor reliability, and experience degrading bloatware.

We programmers are particularly prone to inflicting ourselves with experience degrading bloatware, while ignoring our own particular human interface design needs. We need to stop emphasizing "sexy" things like raw performance and mathematically provable semantic guarantees and start looking at how we impact our experience while reading and debugging code. We need to start calling out toolsmiths who give us "power" at the cost of long startup penalties, and unresponsive, unwieldy software tools.

