The thing is, of all the languages I code in C++ is my favorite. It is the most performant (using C where necessary), and is as easy to code in as JavaScript IMO. C++14 (and higher) feels like coding in Go or Python.
I feel most people don't actually have experience enough with modern C++ and are trying to use the 90's version of C++. The 90's version is awful, and even the modern has a few quirks. However, when you need performance and something less than C it's amazing.
C++17 is so full of good stuff I'm considering beta compilers just to get it. Soon Python and Ruby won't have any advantages left in writing beautiful, clear, correct, bug-free, and easy to read code and C++ will still run 200x faster.
Structured bindings are going to be amazing! Yea we didn't get modules, but I for one am psyched about this feature alone.
If only they were faster to upgrade compilers at work...
Come on, it's not like they've added garbage collection.
The clever combination of declarative management for common cases and reference counting for complicated cases looks like the winner in the long run.
You'd have to elaborate on that an awful lot to be at all persuasive.
> Rust and Swift
You were comparing C++ to Python and Ruby. We're talking two different paradigms here.
But there will be books, and good ones. Next year probably. The compilers aren't even ready yet.
C++ isn't "good" or "bad", it's just OLD (and is backwards compatible with an even OLDER language).
We are continually learning which language abstractions give a lot of implementation leverage (e.g. garbage collection), and which introduce unnecessary complexity.
Any new(er) language has the benefit of incorporating those learnings into the language design.
Putting garbage collection in that basket is controversial and lately the evidence is piling up against it.
Notice how new important growing languages like Swift and Rust don't have garbage collection and programmers don't miss it. GC is more and more restricted to low performance languages like Python, Javascript, and Ruby and a few specialized highly tuned and expensively engineered exceptions like the JVM and obscure LISP engines.
And if you've ever tried to program responsive, interactive, predictable, or time-critical systems, you know that GC is ruinous and awful for those applications. Meanwhile languages like Rust, Swift, and C++ can be used for everything from systems programming to games to low power mobile apps to scripting.
Regarding responsive interfaces: pure reference counting is particularly problematic for this, because an unbounded amount of work may happen every time an object's reference is decremented (because the object might be freed, which causes other objects' references to become zero, etc). If this happens inside a critical section Your Life Is Pain. At least you can control when this happens by taking and then dropping an additional reference. (See Obj-C's allocation pools.)
C++'s shared_ptr<>, BTW, is also reference counting, and suffers from the same problem. So it's technically correct (which is the best kind of correct) to say that C++ has garbage collection too.
You can twist words and say that shared_ptr means C++ has 'garbage collection' but I doubt anyone would agree with you if were were to word it like:
"C++ has a garbage collector"
Ref counting is a form of 'garbage collection' in so far as it is a way to release memory, that's about it. I certainly wouldn't consider Rust's Arc<T> a 'opt in garbage collector'.
It's true that there can be unlimited work done in reference counting. Of course, it's true there can be unlimited work in any function of any program. [0] With reference counting a programmer can fix the amount of work to be done and when in deterministic fashion. With garbage collection, there is no such power. The gc decides when it will work and you cannot control or predict the interruption.
You cannot produce serious interactive or time sensitive control software like that. You certainly can't write system software like that.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halting_problem
"Reference counting is a form of garbage collection"[1]
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garbage_collection_(computer_s...
Swift is using reference counting which is a form of garbage collection.
Most of the fast binary parts of templates is from stuff like specialization, which can be added to just about any generics system. Rust and Haskell both have it.
Our competitors do a bunch of code generation to accomplish the same things in Fortran that we do with templates and policy classes.
Sometimes, for shits and giggles, I'll prototype algorithms in Haskell or Common Lisp or what have you and, I have to say, the experience isn't really all that compelling, and this is without introducing MPI and all the associated headaches of working with MPI in something it doesn't support first-class.
This is one of the reasons why Andrew Sutton and Bjarne Stroustrup are trying to push C++ Concepts since C++11 [1]. They should provide much easier to understand compile time errors when it comes to templates.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Concepts_(C%2B%2B)
You have plenty of performance with C, and C++ is what you get when you enforce C compatibility at all costs, then tack on other stuff. The memory layout that classes and class hierarchies force upon you lead to sub-optimal caching behavior. Virtual functions don't have optimal performance, but they still made the cut. Pointer aliasing actually hurts performance as it prevents the compiler from doing optimizations.
I do agree with everything that was said in "The Joy Of C++", bonus points for acknowledging the Stockholm syndrome. However, pretty much all of it could be said about C.
Simple classes have the same memory layout as C structs, contiguous chunk of memory which means they are cache friendly.
More seriously, the large enough Noto Sans font with a hint of extra weight renders so gorgeous in Firefox (it's even bearable in Chrome!). I wish all webpages were as readable.
As for the content, well, going back to: https://eklitzke.org/c++-java-go-and-rust I think the problem of the author is that he doesn't realize it's possible to do much better than C++. Claiming Rusts' ownership and borrow checking is exactly equivalent to std::unique_ptr or that Rusts' concurrency support is comparable to std::thread betrays very deep nativity, misunderstanding or just a mindset that can't see beyond what C++ offers.
IMO, C++ has both a lot of necessary complexity (due to its lofty goals) and a lot of unnecessary complexity (mostly due to the C back-compat). I think this is the root of a lot of the "C++ sucks!"/"C++ is great!" arguments; when people only see one half or the other.
My bottom line with C++ is that it tries and mostly succeeds to do a lot of hard things, but has questionable design decisions that make these things even harder than they need to be. For a while we just had to live with that because if you wanted a language that was both fast and high-level, C++ was the only game in town. I think that's no longer true, which is why I'm such a cheerleader for Rust: I see it as trying to have all the good things (necessary complexity) of C++ without the baggage.
Rust and Haskell are complex languages (as compared to say C). And it's not clear for a lot of people that their complexity is any better than C++. But trying to garanty an eve increasing level or correctness and safety, they booth creating a large set of computation that are conceptually easy but very hard to express in a way that is correct to the type system/borrow checker.
C++ is more like an ecosystem of about a dozen languages. You can divide it into 4 languages chronologically. You can add a lot more by categorizing by use. If you pick and choose properly, you can set up a subset of C++ that makes it a great language. Half the computer programming managers out there have below average taste, however.
For instance using the json for modern c++ json parser, you can write this:
myclass c = json_node;
and it compile time statically checks that a json->myclass deserializer exists, and gives sane errors if one of the (recursive) subfields of myclass does not have a json deserializer.
This makes json processing in python look like blood letting, and is close (until runtime) to the experience I'd expect from ocaml and other functional languages.
https://github.com/nlohmann/json
But it robs a lot of much slower languages of their best value proposition. You can now do it all in C++ with correctness guarantees and still run 10x faster than most strong typed systems.
It also depends a bit on why you like Visual Studio. Because it has one of the best Intellisense implementations? Much more common outside Visual Studio for languages that are not C++... Good visual debugger? etc...
You can replace C++ with <insert language here> and you can replace "language" with entire programming stacks. Large numbers of programming software toolsmiths have been laboring towards the wrong goals for the past few decades. We programmers are like old school computer hardware manufacturers hell-bent on delivering the highest spec numbers at the highest margins, while consumers were beset with poor quality, poor reliability, and experience degrading bloatware.
We programmers are particularly prone to inflicting ourselves with experience degrading bloatware, while ignoring our own particular human interface design needs. We need to stop emphasizing "sexy" things like raw performance and mathematically provable semantic guarantees and start looking at how we impact our experience while reading and debugging code. We need to start calling out toolsmiths who give us "power" at the cost of long startup penalties, and unresponsive, unwieldy software tools.
