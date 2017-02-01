Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
VIZIO to Pay $2.2M to FTC (ftc.gov)
Foof, this is yet another reason for me to be completely out on smart tvs.

I really don't see the appeal of hooking up my tv to the internet if the only thing I'll get in return is buggy service integrations and, worse, the tv spying on my viewing habits. This is on top of the added potential for security exploits on a poorly maintained device connected to my home network.

Awesome. Note that this isn't merely a fine, but also comes with the stipulation that they "prominently disclose and obtain affirmative express consent for its data collection and sharing practices, and prohibits misrepresentations about the privacy, security, or confidentiality of consumer information they collect". And they need to destroy the data collected before March, last year.

That's pretty good! At the very least, this will make it so people are more aware of the constant telemetry. Some find that sort of feature useful, and others find it chilling, but at least this is a step in the direction of making it obvious.

Sure, they can destroy their data, but everything shared with those 3rd parties is still at those third parties. It's not exactly accomplishing much.

That's cool but it feels like drops in the ocean.

There are another cases like these?

