Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rocket, Rust Web Framework, v0.2: Managed State and More (rocket.rs)
53 points by sbenitez 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Just curious, I really want to like Rust but take a look at the State API documentation for managed state feature: https://api.rocket.rs/rocket/struct.State.html (screenshot: http://c.ekin.io/3c2q112x1p0y)

Is this readable to Rust people? I mean, can you look at this and say, "ah ok, I'm gonna call this and that then I'll have the state" directly?

I'm lost but I have zero Rust knowledge so this is a sincere question, does this mess make sense when you get into it?

reply


I've been using the framework to practice rust and it's really pleasant. I would compare this to "flask" from Python. I've got an experimental static site cms (for my clients eventually) where the administration back end is a dynamic library so I can update the back-end without stopping the serving of the website to the public. Really fun learning experiment and crazy fast server overall. For now, I still use Go, but Rust's meta features are so much more advanced that I'm working on switching.

reply


I'm very excited about this. I've been looking for a good open-source statically-typed web stack for a long time, and the Rust community delivered.

Now, when this works on stable, it'll be awesome!

reply


Still without ssl. Nice to see lots of stars and forks.

reply


SSL is really not the responsibility of the web framework.

reply


Are reverse proxies always the way to go?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: