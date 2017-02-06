Is this readable to Rust people? I mean, can you look at this and say, "ah ok, I'm gonna call this and that then I'll have the state" directly?
I'm lost but I have zero Rust knowledge so this is a sincere question, does this mess make sense when you get into it?
reply
Now, when this works on stable, it'll be awesome!
Is this readable to Rust people? I mean, can you look at this and say, "ah ok, I'm gonna call this and that then I'll have the state" directly?
I'm lost but I have zero Rust knowledge so this is a sincere question, does this mess make sense when you get into it?
reply