We wanted to share RethinkDB's next steps in our new home with The Linux Foundation.
We've also had a lot of folks ask if they can donate to support the project. Stripe has generously offered to match up to $25k in donations (which will help fund server costs and future development.) You can learn how to contribute to the project with OSS contributions or donations here: https://rethinkdb.com/contribute
1. Transactional
2. Analytical
3. Operational
In their FAQ, they call out these types of applications: Collaborative web and mobile apps, Streaming analytics apps, Multiplayer games, Realtime marketplaces, Connected devices
As far as I know, there is no other solution which gets both things right.
I use it in PartsBox (https://partsbox.io/), a solution for keeping track of electronic components.
I am surprised more people aren't interested in changefeeds — the way I see it, it's the only way to implement multi-user webapps which update in real-time (as in: a change is made in one session and all other open sessions get the update immediately).
So I guess Mongo+Meteor match up with RethinkDB... sort of.
I like to think of it as MongoDB done right. Above and beyond better consistency models and a broader, more well thought out API, they have an admin interface that is second to none (well SQL Management Studio might be slightly better). It's definitely better than any other "NoSQL" database.
A couple years ago, I had been considering it for a project, at the time it was missing a required feature for the project (geolocation indexes), so I wasn't able to use it then... but I followed the development of the feature, and prerequisites for that and the automatic master failover and the engineering discipline and planning was far better than pretty much any project I'd been exposed to ... The team(s) and their energies were not wasted, and I really appreciate what they have done.
I was sad to see the company shutter, but very happy to see the project under LF, and hope that it really takes off from here. It would be a pretty natural fit as an RDS service under Amazon and there are a few hosted options. Horizon also looks interesting compared to firebase.
This is another feature over competitors is that streaming updates is in the box, and not bolted on to oplog processing like competitors.
It explains RethinkDB's ideal use cases, explains how to compare it to other databases, and details some of the differentiating features.
The replication model is similar to Cassandra (ring + redundancy), while the master/slave model and failover has had a lot of work to make it bulletproof.
It will scale well from 3-15 nodes, then it starts to drop off as less than linear growth. But if you need more than that, then you're in a whole other league.
If you want search only, go for ElasticSearch. If you need much greater linear growth at the cost of application complexity, Cassandra. If you need fast memory access, then go for Redis. If you don't need bullet-proof automagic failover, or are willing to pay through the nose for it, go for SQL. If you are okay with a single system, go SQL. Otherwise, RethinkDB should probably be the first choice.
Don't get me wrong, I'll reach for SQL first in many cases... but RethinkDB if I have a choice and HA is a requirement. I also happen to prefer a document-centric model/approach.
The 15-node thing is also a major achilles heel. Who wants to commit to a stack that incurs massive technical debt in the event of massive success? Imagine reengineering your db and your event pushes, at scale...
It's not a fair comparison, RethinkDB is much safer. I'm sure, if you turn down the defaults on both read and write operations on RethinkDB you could scale it well past 15 nodes and with very high read and write throughput.
1: https://aphyr.com/posts/324-jepsen-aerospike
Mongo has failed every jenkins test it's been put through, dunno about the status now though. Last I checked Mongo's default durability level was "data loss on power outage". Aerospike failed jenkins too, and not on small edge cases like Mongo, but with major dataloss.
Going by the problems Gitlab has recently with Postgres I wouldn't use that for a distributed database. Likely true for MySQL too.
[1] https://aphyr.com/posts/329-jepsen-rethinkdb-2-1-5
[2] https://aphyr.com/posts/330-jepsen-rethinkdb-2-2-3-reconfigu...
Still feel they aced it. No one passes Jepsen on their first try. But RethinkDB is the first to immediately fix the issue.
I wouldn't go as far as to call it a nasty issue. It would only happen if you got node failures while reconfiguring your cluster. And reconfiguring the cluster must be initiated by the admin and it's something that happens very often.
