Why I don't think AI will replace my job
medium.com
program_whiz
3 minutes ago
Couldn't have said it better. That's why there won't ever be a skynet, because a computer doesn't ever "leap to conclusions", instead of learns examples or patterns and then uses deductive reasoning to guess what a new example means.
