One of the unusual ways that playing the card game Bridge is like startup news is that bidding in bridge is saying something which is related to what you have in your hand but not explicitly what is in your hand. And bidding conventions allow the other players to also follow along and guess what you have. So it is with startups and funding. You get a seed round there is enough interest to give you some money, then there is a pause and then either you get a series A and everyone "knows" your basic idea has at least some legs, or you don't and people start to wonder if you're going to flame out. Then if you continue hiring without another funding round everyone gets really excited, but if you did raise the series A people put a pin in the board to check in again with you in a year to 18 months. At which point you're either growing without doing a round, or your out trying to raise a series B. Depending on who you talk to, some folks think series B is the point where you've got a product you have de-risked it to the point where you can get to 1.0. Others think it is the round where you start bringing your vision to market to convince the larger world you're for real. Series C was the "big one" back in the day, that one took you into production and made you a going concern, if you did a series D at that point it was to get ready for your IPO. Series after D were typically "bad" signs of encroaching zombieness or desperation. Not self sufficient, but not clearly established enough that the general public would believe you were going to make it.
So I agree that funding rounds aren't milestones, but they can certainly be interpreted as a count down.
If you look at it from that perspective, getting funding should be about as celebrated as the farm that buys a new combine or the factory that buys a new robot. You're celebrating a huge new liability on your books.
VC investment is something you buy that you hope will provide more value to your organization than it costs, just like any other capitol outlay.
If you are e.g. a Techcrunch reporter, what statistics should you report on instead? Number of users can and is gamed by including fraudulent signups in counts. "X hits 100k revenue" is good but companies usually want to keep it confidential.
We think of them as milestones in the company's success. For example, as a SaaS company selling to government (often bucketed with enterprise), us reaching "Series A" means we have a repeatable sales playbook and defined customer acquisition funnel. It may be inefficient, but we can say that roughly X dollars in equals Y dollars out.
The funding is a tool that can only be used once we have reached that milestone in our company's maturity. Seed stage companies can't put $10m to work, and shouldn't try to, because they aren't at that point in their development.
I feel like, in the perfect world, there is a balance between making it easy to raise money (for good ideas) but also challenging so founders have to really work for it.
If you were to define a new standard milestone for "success", what would it be? Revenue, for B2B companies, and active user growth rate for B2C?
