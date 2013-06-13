Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Intern's work saves over 1.5M GB per day (googleblog.com)
98 points by abhikandoi2000 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 54 comments | favorite





There isn't much information but this reads more like an advertisement for google internships than anything else. Not to denigrate her work, she could very well be brilliant and have gone above and beyond, but from how it reads they could be blowing it up to make it seem like every intern has a huge impact and you could too! Either way good for her, but not sure why this is so high up on HN.

It's almost like Google might be recruiting.

At the scale at which Google operates even small optimizations can save tons of data. Not saying this was a small contribution, but I agree, mostly internship advertising.

A lot of my friends who have interned at Google felt insignificant, Google needs this counter-marketing.

I think that is how so many school projects and internships end up. You just feel like fuel for some grant machine, your contributions are overblown and you might not have been able to contribute as much as you wanted or maybe you didn't get nearly as much mentorship as you were promised and expecting, but everyone plays along and so it continues. I would like to think that if you go high enough eventually you end up in places where the experience matches the expectation better but maybe not.

It is strange. They were trying to decrease update sizes by using File-by-File patching, for example, but never decided to use the best applicable compression library until an intern came along?

According to the article Brotli compression was only launched in 2015 and she did the integration work in the summer of 2016. Bearing in mind we don't know how much of an improvement to Brotli was made during the intervening period and what the evaluation and adoption criteria were that actually seems pretty prompt.

This, and I'd see it as probably something that was on the Play team's roadmap that they decided was a project that would be a good fit for a summer intern, and they may have deferred the work by a few months on that basis.

Speaking from my own experience trying to put together good intern projects, it's actually pretty tough to find that magic combination of something that will occupy an entry-level programmer for a summer, and give them a sense of accomplishment, and actually be useful to the team in the long term. In the past I've deferred useful work so that it could be given to an intern.

It probably is - much like their Pokemon Go + Google Cloud article.

When will HN readers that they are furthering corporate agendas when they upvote fluff like this?

If it's an interesting article with relevant content (I'd not heard of Brotli compression before), so what? Unless you're advocating active hostility to companies like Googe, to particularly discourage relevant content with such connections. In which case would you like to justify that?

So wait, if I understand this article correctly she applied the compression because someone told her to? Or did she research herself and apllied the whole thing? I agree this is a bit like a "we re hiring interns" post

So she used a compression algorithm developed by other googlers? So what?

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure she did a lot of work for it, but looks like a lot of people would have been able to do that, there is nothing innovative in what she did, right?

I think it is mostly young IT worker recruitment ad, and also a 'Women in technology' angle.

I personally wouldn't be too happy if my modest contributions as novice described as 'massive improvement for millions of our users'.

How about a modest improvement for millions of users?

It's not innovative, and yet it had a large impact on Google and their customers. Innovation isn't everything.

reply


sometimes just applying the same thing in a different place can make a huge difference

> her work resulted in saving users an expected 1.5 petabytes (that's 1.5 million gigabytes) of data each day.

I'm guessing this is not a measure of data at rest, but data transferred over the network. The couple samples listed on the page ranged from 2.5% improvement to 20.3% (vs. zLib) so I guess they're extrapolating that out to all app downloads and updates across the world. Nicely done.

More generally, we've seen some great advances in compression lately. I've been using Facebook's zStandard [1] for compression in a product I'm currently working on, and I've been extremely pleased with both its speed and compression ratio. The days of "just use zLib" are coming to a close.

[1]: https://github.com/facebook/zstd

Are you worried at all about their patents stance. I currently I think it say if you litigate with Facebook you lose the license. Otherwise I agree zstd is looking like a very nice. Especially dictionary compression bit.

On the other end of the spectrum, how much more energy has been used by the millions of Android phones uncompressing the app, applying the patch, and re-compressing the data?

Can we get her to work for DropBox? Every time my iPad GoodReader syncs my 1,000+ papers, it has to check every file. It boggles the mind that they don't support some version of change records.

I don't whats the config of your computer, but Dropbox works like a charm for me. I have more than 600 gigs of data synced btwn Dropbox and my computer and it works pretty nicely. I never had to manually check whether a file has been transferred or not.

NGINX: https://github.com/google/ngx_brotli

Apache: https://lyncd.com/2015/11/brotli-support-apache/

Node.js: https://hacks.mozilla.org/2015/11/better-than-gzip-compressi...

Makes you wonder how much they'd save by using Courgette, like the Chrome team does.

Mathematicians are the true programmers. I wish I was one.

I bet switching to LZMA would have saved even more. LZMA beats Brotli nearly every time. zStandard would likely have worked better as well. Brotli is very slow to compress.

This page is consistently crashing my Firefox content process. I'm running 51.0.1 64-bit on Win10. Anyone else having this problem?

Look in about:crashes, you can click the links and see if there is already a bug filed for it. Given that you're on release and this is a Google blog rather than an obscure site, it's unlikely to be a problem in Firefox itself. Check gfx drivers, plugins, etc.

51.0.1 on Fedora 25, no issues here.

Firefox 51.0.1 (64 bit) Ubuntu works ok.

Please fix the title, its 1.5 PB, not GB

It says 1.5M GB == 1,5000,000 GB == 1.5 PB

It's still a stupid way to write it.

1.5 megagigabytes.

So she did this for free? :D please tell me this is a paid internship!

reply


2700 GBP a month, plus 1000 GBP housing (for a summer). Because Europe.

She started in Krakow, Poland. 2700 GBP/month is what the prime minister of Poland makes, it's an absurdly high salary for the local market there. I've friends who work as professional C++ programmers there and they make about 1000-1500 GBP/month working for huge corporations.

She worked on something completely different in Krakow, and earned a lot less (about 1000 euro I think). The compression work was in London, where 2700 GBP doesn't go a long way at all. Rent is about 1000 GBP for a room, and 2700 GBP is about 1800 net, so that leaves 800 GBP per month to spend on food, transportation and other expenditures.

I happen to know the person in the article. I was also an intern at Google this summer in Europe.


reply


Google's interns are paid well.

Unpaid internships are illegal, if the intern is doing real work for the company. https://www.dol.gov/whd/regs/compliance/whdfs71.htm

Newsflash: There are more countries than the US of A and your laws do not apply here.

Yeah but Google is mostly a US company so it was an easy slip to make.

Not in the United Kingdom.

Although I'd imagine Google pay their interns

I did miss that it was in London, but I'm still surprised that there is some form of worker protection law that the US has that the UK doesn't.

There's pretty strict rules about what does or doesn't count as an internship though.

https://www.gov.uk/employment-rights-for-interns

just want to point out that your link explicitly refutes your statement. They are not illegal and you linked to a test about legality of unpaid internships:

> There are some circumstances under which individuals who participate in “for-profit” private sector internships or training programs may do so without compensation.

Yes, there is a list of criteria in that section. This job fails to meet several of them, especially number 4: The employer that provides the training derives no immediate advantage from the activities of the intern; and on occasion its operations may actually be impeded;

> Unpaid internships are illegal Sorry venerable Sir, what planet you're talking about?

"But whatever your moral leanings, a judge on Tuesday confirmed what intern advocates have been alleging for years: a lot of these programs are illegal."

"it's hard to predict what appeals court judges will rule on any of these cases."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2013/06/13/are-u...

Click bait.

1.5M GB = 1.5 PB?

