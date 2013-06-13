reply
A lot of my friends who have interned at Google felt insignificant, Google needs this counter-marketing.
Speaking from my own experience trying to put together good intern projects, it's actually pretty tough to find that magic combination of something that will occupy an entry-level programmer for a summer, and give them a sense of accomplishment, and actually be useful to the team in the long term. In the past I've deferred useful work so that it could be given to an intern.
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure she did a lot of work for it, but looks like a lot of people would have been able to do that, there is nothing innovative in what she did, right?
I personally wouldn't be too happy if my modest contributions as novice described as 'massive improvement for millions of our users'.
I'm guessing this is not a measure of data at rest, but data transferred over the network. The couple samples listed on the page ranged from 2.5% improvement to 20.3% (vs. zLib) so I guess they're extrapolating that out to all app downloads and updates across the world. Nicely done.
More generally, we've seen some great advances in compression lately. I've been using Facebook's zStandard [1] for compression in a product I'm currently working on, and I've been extremely pleased with both its speed and compression ratio. The days of "just use zLib" are coming to a close.
[1]: https://github.com/facebook/zstd
Apache: https://lyncd.com/2015/11/brotli-support-apache/
Node.js: https://hacks.mozilla.org/2015/11/better-than-gzip-compressi...
I hope the rock you live under is heated, they're paid $6.6K a month + 9K-12K housing in the US.
I happen to know the person in the article. I was also an intern at Google this summer in Europe.
Although I'd imagine Google pay their interns
https://www.gov.uk/employment-rights-for-interns
> There are some circumstances under which individuals who participate in “for-profit” private sector internships or training programs may do so without compensation.
"it's hard to predict what appeals court judges will rule on any of these cases."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2013/06/13/are-u...
