Space Buckets: DIY Indoor Gardening with LED and Arduinos (spacebuckets.com)
36 points by ekrof 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





This looks interesting, but high-tech gardening communities almost always seem to turn into thinly-veiled DIY cannabis farmers.

All plants are welcome, the community does not judge species. For us plants are just plants, we want to become "a melting pot of photosynthesis enthusiasts", as per the bucket manifesto. There are many cannabis growers but that is because it is a very popular plant around the world (and very expensive too).

I've grown a lot of different plants in my buckets, including thyme, dill, basil, hot peppers, cherry tomatoes, strawberry and chives :)

Hope you give it a try, it is a very fun hobby.

Yep. My other half grows and hybridizes African violets in an indoor setup which, because we're in Scotland, includes some pretty bright grow-lights on a timer. We keep joking about him potentially getting raided due to his shopping list and browser history.

Yeah, this site used to be 100% about growing cannabis. Not sure when it transitioned into showing tomatoes and peppers on the front page. Ask yourself why these buckets have lids and air filters? It's not to keep the sweet aroma of your tomato plants out of your apartment =)

But, does it matter? Still some really nice DIY designs here even if you aren't growing weed.

Well, I hope this one doesn't. Something on my bucket list (no pun intended), is to do something like this on a scale of 10-20 units (buckets?), except maybe in cubes with better climate control with a rolling schedule for a variety of veggies - fresh veggies year round, yum.

Quick example - lettuce can go from planting to harvest in roughly 7-8 weeks. So 7-8 buckets could provide you with fresh lettuce every week.

Edit: Apparently it's possible to manipulate the light cycles to get lettuce to mature in just 22 days! That's only 3-4 buckets :)

The subreddit[0] for this is not even remotely veiled cannabis farmers. Every once in a while someone posts tomatoes.

[0]https://www.reddit.com/r/SpaceBuckets/

It's one of the most profitable crops, and one that benefits a lot from precisely controlled growing environments. Why is this a bad thing?

The only bad thing is the socially unacceptable shadow that it casts on high tech gardening.

High profit crops are needed to push the state of the art environmental control designs forward and costs down for other crops; which will become increasingly common as systems mature and costs decline below that of traditional production methods.

> unacceptable

Since pot is legal to grow in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Nevada, Alaska, Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maine, the District of Columbia (D.C.) and Hawaii, I'm not sure it's so "unacceptable" anymore.


I have my own space bucket and I use it to grow my own food, it's a powerful gardening tool if you don't have much sun hours at home, also you get control of all the process

One of the reasons why they choose to use Buckets instead of Tents is because it's very easy to transport the bucket from place A to place B. With the tent it's not as easy.

One of the reasons I dislike living outside of the US is because sites like this only have amazon.com links. It would rule if you could swap them for your local amazon (amazon.de for me) links somehow.

The problem at least for me between .com and .ca, is that they seem to be fundamentally different sites with their own separate arrays of sellers and products that can be quite different from each other. There are many things sold on .com you simply cannot get from .ca, or even shipped to Canada from the .com site

reply


Here's one previous thread with some discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10444907

