Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learn C Programming with 9 Excellent Open Source Books (ossblog.org)
37 points by vinny12 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Great applauses for not recommending the "indisputable classic" from K&R. The latter is really an introductory text that presents the features of the language in a chaotic manner and introduces some very nasty 1970s styles of coding.

reply


All gems!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: