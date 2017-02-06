reply
There's no reason this technology can't/wont work from a science perspective. From an engineering, consumer, political standpoint this concept is such a non-starter. The more money Uber spends on this the quicker they'll bleed-out.
Flying is not a valid commute solution and never will be because of physics. All things equal, the energy requirements to change elevation will be too great to justify adoption.
The system only becomes useful/safe if you "stack" vehicles on roadways. What happens when one has a failure and crashes?
This is either market signaling or another thing Uber will bleed money onto.
There are lots of technical roadblocks to feasible flying cars but the cost of the potential energy to change elevation is not one of them. The optimal altitude flown would be lower for shorter trips, and when normal cars must change elevation (i.e, drive over hills/mountains), they do not use so much fuel as to make the trips infeasible.
In a flying car, much more energy is used fighting air drag and gravity drag.
It's like they're stumbling forward blindly hoping that at some point their books balance.
I would thinking creating your own maps and autonomous driving platforms is already fairly ambitious, but flying cars?
