It's a strong argument. Integrating supply chains across borders means that there's a big section of the business community ready to lobby against war that might threaten that investment. Not to mention that modern industry is much less "capturable"; you can capture farmland and mineral resources (especially oil!) in war, but fixed plant and creative businesses are just obliterated, not captured.
reply
The EU has its issues, but its core accomplishment is a singularity.
Currently, if current trading trends remain in place, it would take 38 years for trade between the US & China to be balanced. [1]
[1] https://www.pri.org/stories/2014-01-21/good-news-us-exports-...
France and Germany? WW1 / WW2?
Japan and the US in WW2? IIRC, at the time, Japan and the US were trade partners, and Japan imported the bulk of it's oil from the US.
Yet in both cases, they still went to war.
I think the lesson is that ideology trumps economics.
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pax_Americana
> On a cold and rainy February afternoon in 1947, one year before the Games Center was established, First Secretary H. M. Sichel of the British Embassy in Washington telephoned Loy Henderson, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern and African Affairs. He had two messages from the Foreign Office which were "rather important." They were of a sort that normally should be delivered by the British Ambassador direct to the Secretary of State, George Marshall, but since General Marshall had already left the office for the weekend perhaps, Sichel suggested he could drop off the notes, have a "brief" chat about them, and allow Mr. Henderson a weekend of reflection on them before briefing the Secretary prior to meeting the British Ambassador on Monday morning.
> Sichel arrived as State Department employees, after a comparatively dull week, were donning their raincoats and galoshes to take off for an indoor weekend. Loy Henderson, who habitually worked until eight or nine o'clock even on Fridays, had sent off all his secretaries and was alone in the office. The scene was the one of utter calm that skillful dramatists often establish to provide the psychological setting for a shattering announcement. The announcement, which Mr. Sichel delivered in the course of his "brief chat," was certainly shattering.
> The two messages were official notification that the Pax Britannica, which had kept order in much of the world for over a century, was at an end. Specifically, His Majesty's Government could no longer afford the $50,000,000 or so that was required to support the resistance of the Greek and Turkish Governments to Communist aggression either, as in the first case, by guerrilla warfare or, in the second, by direct military action of the Soviet Union. Either the United States Government would fill the gap, or it would go unfilled - or it would be left to the Russians.
[...]
> With the British announcement, delivered so calmly by Mr. Sichel, the United States was given the choice of becoming an active world power - an "on-the-ground" world power, as a lecturer at the State Department's Foreign Service Institute was later to put it - or seeing the Soviets become a more menacing feature of world politics than Nazi Germany could ever have been. Mr. Sichel said, "I hope I haven't spoiled your weekend."
- The Game of Nations, Miles Copeland (https://www.amazon.com/Game-Nations-Amorality-Power-Politics...)
> "A day will come when the only fields of battle will be markets opening up to trade and minds opening up to ideas."
http://www.ellopos.net/politics/hugo-addresses-europe.asp
Not only do we absolutely decimate them in nuclear and naval capabilities, our combined allied forces would decimate them technologically, on the ground, and through strategic embargoing, attrition, psychological warfare, etc.
We and our allies literally surround them. Not only that, look into geopolitics, Trump getting a call from Taiwan pisses China off more than giving them weapons. Why? Acknowledging and reaffirming our commitment to protect them, angers them more than physical capability of defense for Taiwan.
China enslaves a portion of its citizens, jails activists, kidnaps Taiwanese, support DPRK, among other things.
Trump is remapping Asian relations, because China isn't strong, nor are they suicidal. Rewriting our trade relations will help us, and if they continue being friends with us, good for them as well.
A restructuring is likely, and a war will only happen if our Asian allies or China forces our hand. If so, we win, based on any strategic viewpoint of might.
What would be the objective of such a war? Regime change? Iraq and Afghanistan are both much smaller, yet the US wasn't too good with that.
Sure, the US could probably protect itself from any nation's military. But there's no universe where a successful incursion into China leads to anything apart from massive pain for everyone involved
It's difficult to just wave away these problems.
How exactly can you "decimate" someone in nuclear capability? The earth can only be destroyed (for purposes of supporting human life) once. US being able to destroy it five times over and China once doesn't really help in real life. It is not like you can trade one US nuke 1:1 to stop one China nuke.
I'm not worried about China. I'm worried about the last days of a dictator.
You think you know something based on what you can see, but that is all.
So I would take what he says with a grain of salt.
Worse, Trump supporters have followed nothing but a narrative of appeasement for Russia. Its amusing to see their hypocrisy with China. The bias here is obvious.
> giving a shit about its working class
The idea that the Trump administration is fighting for the middle class is asinine. From repealing Frank-Dodd, to putting in Goldman Sachs employees into cabinet positions, putting in billionaires into cabinet positions, removing regulations that protect workers, raising mortgages on FHA loans, etc its obvious that the middle class worker can only lose under Trump.
Can you explain what you mean by long tail in these circumstances? I started taking a course on stats and understand generally what a long tail is, but I can't parse what or how you're applying the concept here.
It's a strong argument. Integrating supply chains across borders means that there's a big section of the business community ready to lobby against war that might threaten that investment. Not to mention that modern industry is much less "capturable"; you can capture farmland and mineral resources (especially oil!) in war, but fixed plant and creative businesses are just obliterated, not captured.
reply