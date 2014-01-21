Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jack Ma: 'If trade stops, war starts' (businessinsider.com.au)
44 points by imartin2k 57 minutes ago





I think it was the Economist that used to say "no two countries with a McDonald's have gone to war", until the bombing of Serbia by NATO in the 90s.

It's a strong argument. Integrating supply chains across borders means that there's a big section of the business community ready to lobby against war that might threaten that investment. Not to mention that modern industry is much less "capturable"; you can capture farmland and mineral resources (especially oil!) in war, but fixed plant and creative businesses are just obliterated, not captured.

Often suggested as one of the reasons Europe has experienced its most peaceful period in a thousand years. The EU means we can't afford to go to war with each other. Although some are intent on dismantling that progress, sadly.

My favorite factoid: the Baby Boomers are the first generation to go from birth to retirement (and I might hope: to death) without witnessing a war along the Rhine. The first, that is, since the death of Charlemagne.

The EU has its issues, but its core accomplishment is a singularity.

When you say "capturable", do you mean that in the sense that factories and their workers would be re-purposed for war?

He wasn't the first. It's the whole "Capitalist Peace" theory: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capitalist_peace proposed by Professor Erik Gartzke, that economically developed countries (capitalist - but in this case even something like China can qualify) don't fight with one another.

> that economically developed countries (capitalist - but in this case even something like China can qualify) don't fight with one another.

France and Germany? WW1 / WW2?

Japan and the US in WW2? IIRC, at the time, Japan and the US were trade partners, and Japan imported the bulk of it's oil from the US.

Yet in both cases, they still went to war.

I think the lesson is that ideology trumps economics.

I think the word "capitalist" might have been better than "economically developed".

One could argue that Capitalism was the reason Japan went to war against the US. Japan was worried that the US would cut off all oil exports to Japan, so they attempted to gain control of the pacific in order to solidify access to oil.

Idk if I would call (pre-wwII, post rise of Hitler) Germany truly "Capitalist" though.

capitalism != free market; china is definitely a capitalistic country.

That's pretty interesting. That also reminds me of what people have called "Pax Americana"[0] which is probably due to America's large influence on modern Capitalism.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pax_Americana

Related:

> On a cold and rainy February afternoon in 1947, one year before the Games Center was established, First Secretary H. M. Sichel of the British Embassy in Washington telephoned Loy Henderson, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern and African Affairs. He had two messages from the Foreign Office which were "rather important." They were of a sort that normally should be delivered by the British Ambassador direct to the Secretary of State, George Marshall, but since General Marshall had already left the office for the weekend perhaps, Sichel suggested he could drop off the notes, have a "brief" chat about them, and allow Mr. Henderson a weekend of reflection on them before briefing the Secretary prior to meeting the British Ambassador on Monday morning.

> Sichel arrived as State Department employees, after a comparatively dull week, were donning their raincoats and galoshes to take off for an indoor weekend. Loy Henderson, who habitually worked until eight or nine o'clock even on Fridays, had sent off all his secretaries and was alone in the office. The scene was the one of utter calm that skillful dramatists often establish to provide the psychological setting for a shattering announcement. The announcement, which Mr. Sichel delivered in the course of his "brief chat," was certainly shattering.

> The two messages were official notification that the Pax Britannica, which had kept order in much of the world for over a century, was at an end. Specifically, His Majesty's Government could no longer afford the $50,000,000 or so that was required to support the resistance of the Greek and Turkish Governments to Communist aggression either, as in the first case, by guerrilla warfare or, in the second, by direct military action of the Soviet Union. Either the United States Government would fill the gap, or it would go unfilled - or it would be left to the Russians.

[...]

> With the British announcement, delivered so calmly by Mr. Sichel, the United States was given the choice of becoming an active world power - an "on-the-ground" world power, as a lecturer at the State Department's Foreign Service Institute was later to put it - or seeing the Soviets become a more menacing feature of world politics than Nazi Germany could ever have been. Mr. Sichel said, "I hope I haven't spoiled your weekend."

- The Game of Nations, Miles Copeland (https://www.amazon.com/Game-Nations-Amorality-Power-Politics...)

I have, therefore, chosen this time and place to discuss a topic on which ignorance too often abounds and the truth too rarely perceived. And that is the most important topic on earth: peace. What kind of peace do I mean and what kind of a peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, and the kind that enables men and nations to grow, and to hope, and build a better life for their children -- not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women, not merely peace in our time but peace in all time. - JFK

true, but one should also ask how much trade is necessary to serve as an effective deterrent to war? Must we put everyone factory worker in the midwest on the public dole to avoid war with China, or just some fraction of them?

Even if you start erecting trade barriers, you are not going to get back the jobs lost to automation. Whoever is telling that is lying. A large fraction of the low-skill, well-paying factory jobs of the past are permanently gone. This is not an easy problem to solve, and any easy solution proffered is likely to fail.

Sad that Ma is so greedy that he's not able to reflect on what war might mean or how imbalanced trade is between the US & China; Ma more than most Chinese billionaires benefits greatly of China's exports to the US.

Currently, if current trading trends remain in place, it would take 38 years for trade between the US & China to be balanced. [1]

[1] https://www.pri.org/stories/2014-01-21/good-news-us-exports-...

That was also Victor Hugo's idea in his description of the "United States of Europe":

> "A day will come when the only fields of battle will be markets opening up to trade and minds opening up to ideas."

http://www.ellopos.net/politics/hugo-addresses-europe.asp

The old saying was ‘If goods don’t cross borders, armies will’.

I wish I could be more sure that people in power saw that as a bad thing.

China stands absolutely no chance in a direct war with US and her allies.

Not only do we absolutely decimate them in nuclear and naval capabilities, our combined allied forces would decimate them technologically, on the ground, and through strategic embargoing, attrition, psychological warfare, etc.

We and our allies literally surround them. Not only that, look into geopolitics, Trump getting a call from Taiwan pisses China off more than giving them weapons. Why? Acknowledging and reaffirming our commitment to protect them, angers them more than physical capability of defense for Taiwan.

China enslaves a portion of its citizens, jails activists, kidnaps Taiwanese, support DPRK, among other things.

Trump is remapping Asian relations, because China isn't strong, nor are they suicidal. Rewriting our trade relations will help us, and if they continue being friends with us, good for them as well.

A restructuring is likely, and a war will only happen if our Asian allies or China forces our hand. If so, we win, based on any strategic viewpoint of might.

This sort of statement is useless without context.

What would be the objective of such a war? Regime change? Iraq and Afghanistan are both much smaller, yet the US wasn't too good with that.

Sure, the US could probably protect itself from any nation's military. But there's no universe where a successful incursion into China leads to anything apart from massive pain for everyone involved

Dude, this is not another DEFCON game. All your confidence is based on fact that nobody will touch north American area. Good luck with this 'strategy'.

And what would the US do without daily imports of thousands of cargo containers of goods? How would the US engage in sustained war when a significant percentage of goods used to propagate the war come from China? How would the US "technological superiority" deal with supply lines thousands of miles long (e.g. invasion). How would the US "technological superiority" deal with being outnumbered 2 to 1?

It's difficult to just wave away these problems.

How on earth do you define "win"?

How exactly can you "decimate" someone in nuclear capability? The earth can only be destroyed (for purposes of supporting human life) once. US being able to destroy it five times over and China once doesn't really help in real life. It is not like you can trade one US nuke 1:1 to stop one China nuke.

I agree we would clearly win, but it would still be a worse outcome by far, even in winning, than the status quo, or virtually any othe non-war situation (even a trade war or Cold War).

In any all-out war between two nuclear nations there will be no winner, just two losers.

Not necessarily. It depends on defensive capabilities. It's very possible that two countries get into a conflict thinking it is a mutual assured destruction scenario, only to find out one country is better at neutralizing attacks in-transit.

Well, we better get pretty good at shooting down missiles because North Korea has a bit of the crazy and nuclear weapons. I get the feeling that someone has looked at the Aegis combined with XR standard missiles.

I'm not worried about China. I'm worried about the last days of a dictator.

Shooting down one missile is a lot easier than shooting down a hundred. The US has had the ability to defend against an attack from North Korea since the W Bush administration. That capability would barely dent a Chinese attack.


You don't know that.

You think you know something based on what you can see, but that is all.

Yes; I'm worried about those in power on the American side. The fact that China would lose a war against the United States doesn't mean it would be a good thing for the US; the best we could do is lose less.

If trade stops (read, if the US trade policy starts giving a shit about its working class, trade is never going to 'stop'), it's certainly bad for Jack Ma.

So I would take what he says with a grain of salt.

As the second richest person in China, he's in a position to know the minds and influence the opinions of party leadership. I absolutely do not take his statement with a grain of salt. I take it as a threat.

Yet somehow we have unprecedented relative peace since the rise of global capitalism that can only be explained via the long tail of trade policies being a disincentive to conflict and an incentive to working things out peacefully.

Worse, Trump supporters have followed nothing but a narrative of appeasement for Russia. Its amusing to see their hypocrisy with China. The bias here is obvious.

> giving a shit about its working class

The idea that the Trump administration is fighting for the middle class is asinine. From repealing Frank-Dodd, to putting in Goldman Sachs employees into cabinet positions, putting in billionaires into cabinet positions, removing regulations that protect workers, raising mortgages on FHA loans, etc its obvious that the middle class worker can only lose under Trump.

>via the long tail of trade policies being a disincentive to conflict and an incentive to work things out peacefully.

Can you explain what you mean by long tail in these circumstances? I started taking a course on stats and understand generally what a long tail is, but I can't parse what or how you're applying the concept here.

