Show HN: Simple image resizing/optimization service (scaley.io)
43 points by hoahluke 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





My acid test for image scaling software:

http://i.imgur.com/X9vKa2s.png

https://i.scaley.io/png-256x128/i.imgur.com/X9vKa2s.png

This means that you don't use a linear color space for blending colors.

Sorry about the language, the image is not made by me [1].

[1] https://web.archive.org/web/20120904060524/http://www.4p8.co...

Nice features and presentation. Looks great.

But those aren't URLs. Do you document how images are retrieved, http or https?

CloudFlare doesn't allow this kind of use of their service. Once you start pushing enough bandwidth they will ask you to go away. And since you offer free unlimited CDN bandwidth when that happens and you move to an other CDN your bill could increase 50 times over a day.

Fun feature you should add: the ability to crop around faces. I.e say you have a long and tall image and you need it to be square, you could pick the center, top, or bottom to zoom in on, which do you choose? It would be nice to set a flag and say "find the subject(s) of this photo and crop around the subject(s)".

Yeah, that is a good idea. The Google Vision API actually makes it pretty easy to do. It is pretty amazing that this kind of thing is now possible. You can chain together a bunch of transformations into one like [find face] + [crop photo]. Here's one example of that implemented https://www.filestack.com/docs/image-transformations/facial-...

I made this mainly because I wanted a service to use for my own projects - but the existing solutions were either prohibitively expensive or didn't have uptime guarantees.

The backend for the processing service is nodejs and sharp[1], processed images are cached on CloudFlare. The processing servers are a custom instance type in an autoscaling group on Google Cloud.

Any feedback is greatly appreciated!

[1] https://github.com/lovell/sharp

Cloudflare does not permit storing just images in any of their plans. Their terms state that serving disproportionate amount of image or video via their service will be violation of their terms. You should check it before using it for longh term or providing cheaper cache options to users.

Ah, great info - thanks for the heads up. I'll dig into that and look into alternatives

@Jimaek commented similar thing. If some big site starts using your service, your promise of unlimited bandwidth can fall flat. Just be cautious and read terms carefully I would say.

Instead of looking for an alternative, why not get in contact with Cloudflare and talk to us about it?

I definitely will do that!

Note that sharp uses libvips which happens to be LGPL. I was wondering if this is an issue for commercial products (IANAL).

LGPL is very lenient and especially meant to ease use in/at commercial products.

This looks like a great service, but the 3x, 5x, and 10x refunds make me very very nervous for you. 100% uptime is practically impossible. Good luck!

Its based on the time being down, not rounded up to a month.

Downtime of an hour equals a dollar or something

Looks nice. Is the service smart enough to figure out the file type, for example, image from facebook

https://scontent.fbed1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t31.0-8/11206479_82...

Thanks! And yes, it doesn't pay any attention to the original filename, image format is detected by the data stream. Here's that image resized to 600px wide:

https://i.scaley.io/600-max-https/scontent.fbed1-2.fna.fbcdn...

Very cool! How is this different from some of the alternatives like Filestack https://www.filestack.com/. I'm not trolling, genuinely curious.

The main thing I've tried to focus on is simplicity - you can just use it by changing some URLs.

There are definitely other services out there which address the same thing, the closest one is probably https://rsz.io/ which even includes some more processing features, but it doesn't have the CDN and I couldn't find any info about uptime.

Looks really well done! Can someone compare/contrast with Imgix?

100% Uptime Guarantee? I'd like to see a status page with some stats and maybe simple graphs akin to https://status.github.com/.

They uses Cloudflare for image caching so it's the Cloudflare uptime. Correct me if I'm wrong.

Cloudflare actually doesn't have any uptime guarantees until you're on the enterprise plan, afaik. If Cloudflare were to have an outage which caused downtime of Scaley then the guarantee would cover that outage.

Maybe you could implement Rotate from EXIF data.

Pretty slick.

Have any signups yet?

