http://i.imgur.com/X9vKa2s.png
This means that you don't use a linear color space for blending colors.
Sorry about the language, the image is not made by me.
[1] https://web.archive.org/web/20120904060524/http://www.4p8.co...
The backend for the processing service is nodejs and sharp[1], processed images are cached on CloudFlare. The processing servers are a custom instance type in an autoscaling group on Google Cloud.
Any feedback is greatly appreciated!
[1] https://github.com/lovell/sharp
https://scontent.fbed1-2.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t31.0-8/11206479_82...
https://i.scaley.io/600-max-https/scontent.fbed1-2.fna.fbcdn...
There are definitely other services out there which address the same thing, the closest one is probably https://rsz.io/ which even includes some more processing features, but it doesn't have the CDN and I couldn't find any info about uptime.
