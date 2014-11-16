Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The liberation of RethinkDB
This really bugs me. Copyleft has always been feared by lawyers and corporate people alike. Let's not forget how Ballmer called the GPL a cancer that infects everything it touches. Yet, copyleft is our only defense against abusive proprietary software and without copyleft we might not have the fertile collaboration of projects such as Linux, git, or OpenWrt.

The AGPL is just an updated GPL. Back when software mostly came in boxes, the GPL was as feared as the AGPL is now. Now that software mostly comes from the internet, the AGPL is there to address this new distribution method. Now the AGPL is the new cancer.

Overzealous lawyers trying to "protect" copyrights have indoctrinated an entire generation of hackers that sharing code is a danger and the AGPL is the prime threat. I have spoken to too many Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, or Google employees that are convinced that sharing their source code would be tantamount to death. The result is a world where their secret software controls the news we read, the ads we see, the people we talk to, and even the emotions we feel.

"Open source, but licensed under the AGPL.", says the article. There is no "but" here. The AGPL is the very definition of "open source", because it defends openness. If you have nothing to fear from open source, you have nothing to fear from the AGPL.

It's just a reality that for some companies, having to release their internal source code would represent a potential loss of revenue or other business risk, or break an existing agreement or contract with a 3rd party.

So, a fair amount of the opposition to using AGPL software isn't based on some deep rooted belief that's it's somehow evil or a cancer. Just a reasonable belief that using APGL software internally might open up unreasonable risk.

I would think that the FSF would be okay with that. Companies that are unwilling to comply with the AGPL avoiding it entirely, versus using APGL software and not abiding by the license. There are certainly companies that contribute back to open source, but only for a subset of the available open source licenses.

To add to this: not all companies have a stellar engineering team that is capable of dividing the code base in such a way that some could be open sourced while other remains private. The legal team for said companies know full well the technical debt and as a result everything remains private.

I'm very outspoken against the GPL so take this comment with a grain of salt.

> The AGPL is just an updated GPL.

The AGPL is significantly more than an updated GPL and there are loads of companies which have a blanket policy in place to not even get anywhere close to AGPL code because of the uncertainties about how it actually works.

> The AGPL is the very definition of "open source", because it defends openness.

Maybe it's the definition of free software but it's definitely not the definition of open source. Many of us in the open source community see our work as something that should be open for everybody to use.

> I'm very outspoken against the GPL

I'm curious as to why. The GPL has manifestly built the modern internet (cloud servers are mostly Linux, most IT startups use Linux, etc.)

There are other open source licences which are also widely used (Apache, BSD, MIT). So I think the key thing to this wide-spread success is open source in general, and not the license in particular.

Would you say that the GPL is negative? I.e. would we have been better off of Linux was BSD licenses? If so, why? If not, why be against the GPL?

If we're going to sink our time into the old copyleft vs permissive licenses debate, I wish we would be more precise with our words.

AGPL is an open source license, according to OSI, the only authority on what constitutes open source. https://opensource.org/licenses/AGPL-3.0

You say "open for everybody to use". Both open source licenses and free/libre licences guarantee that the software is open for use. You're actually talking about freedom to combine with closed source/proprietary software, not about end-users freedom to use the software.

You're not contradicting the_mitsuhiko. They said "it's definitely not the definition of open source". You answered "AGPL is an open source license, according to OSI".

That is true, but "frog" is still definitely not the definition of "animal", even though a frog is an animal.

What if the end user is a developer?

If nobody uses a piece of software, its freedom is debatable.

I don't know of anyone using agpl'd code to build software people use.

You never heard of anybody using MongoDB?

I don't think that's even possible today, if you arent born on the Mars :-)


Note that the official MongoDB C driver is Apache licensed, which is what most developers would make a derivative work from.

https://github.com/mongodb/mongo-c-driver/blob/master/COPYIN...


RethinkDB's drivers are Apache licensed.


There is little uncertainty -- the terms are in plain language. OP implied that the GNU Affero GPLv3 is an updated GPLv3 "in spirit" to reflect how today a lot of software is run on the backend, instead of distributed to clients directly. I believe this is an accurate characterization. Compare the GNU GPLv3 and the GNU Affero GPLv3 yourself [1].

[1] https://www.diffchecker.com/1J4xEohZ

> There is little uncertainty -- the terms are in plain language

Just because a license says something does not mean that everybody interprets it the same way or that the clauses are valid in it. The "Remote Network Interaction" section has never made it to court and there are countless different interpretations one can draw from this.


I don't believe in copyleft anymore.

People use it; but it seems the majority of people using it also offer commercial licensing; that is to say, it's commercially recognized as so restrictive it is an effective tool to make people pay for you software.

The FSF enforces the GPL to 'ensure that free software distributors respect their obligations to pass on the freedom to all users, to share, study and modify the code.'

...but when your tools are used to drive commercial decisions and people are paying you for compliance, you're not facilitating free software any more; you're just another pay-for-subscription vendor.

Hey everyone, thanks to the rest of the RethinkDB leadership team and the CNCF for their hard work! This wouldn't have been possible without a lot of effort from our dedicated community.

You can read the announcement on RethinkDB's blog to find out about the project's next steps: https://rethinkdb.com/blog/rethinkdb-joins-linux-foundation/

We've had a lot of folks ask if they can donate to support the project. Stripe has generously offered to match up to $25k in donations (which will help fund server costs and future development.) You can learn how to contribute to the project with OSS contributions or donations here: https://rethinkdb.com/contribute

I'd like to point out that the OP of this comment is Mike the RethinkDB co-founder. While the company may have perished, his spirit for the project only got larger. Everyone buy Mike a beer.

Don't use it, never have. Sent a coffee anyway just to say thanks! Thanks for caring and thanks for releasing under a license that allows all to use it!

Yes it did... MG being our fearless leader has been everything :) Working with the interim leadership team was a dream...

Thank you for being one of the most amazing communities around :)

(I'm the former community manager btw).

RethinkDB leadership member here: happy to answer any questions for the next hour or so.

One thing to note, this was not an easy process; our team has spent months working daily on a solution. This was definitely our Plan A result, but we never expected LF to step up and provide the sponsorship funding as well. Huge thanks to LF/CNCF for helping close things in the end!

If you use RethinkDB please make sure to give a leadership member a hug if you happen to be in SF/NYC/Nashville/Philly/etc.

The GNU Affero GPLv3 has been a recurring topic during RethinkDB's existence, but I cannot substantiate the same having been an issue for MongoDB. Links appreciated.

Some instances of people asking about GNU Affero GPLv3 and RethinkDB:

(2014-11-16) https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/3347

(2015-06-16) https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/rethinkdb/g5UEck3sqM...

(2016-10-10) https://sagemath.blogspot.com/2016/10/rethinkdb-must-relicen...

(2017-01-09) https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/6221

FYI also Stripe has generously agreed to match up to $25,000 in donations: https://rethinkdb.com/contribute

Am I reading this right? Rethinkdb is now under apache 2? That's awesome news - such great software.

To add to that: one of the great consequences of this change is that a large amount of RethinkDB source code that was previously unavailable as open-source code (including some unreleased features for RethinkDB, copious amounts of artwork and content, and build / performance scripts) will now also be steadily open-sourced.

We felt that it was too important to let the work we created have a life of its own and establish its own life in the open-source community. It's wonderful to see this finally happen.

reply


Yes this is currently in the works; going from AGPL -> ASLv2 is not as simple as a Github PR, but we should hopefully resolve it in the next week or two.

That is absolutely fantastic. I feel much more confident about the future of rethinkdb now.

"Transferring copyright to The Linux Foundation, relicensing RethinkDB under ASLv2."

https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/commit/b0ec8bc5a874d5...

There were some interesting conversations on GitHub during past few months. In the end, everything is in it's place, I am really glad to see RethinkDB standing a chance on their own as an open source project!

Awesome.

Although I wanted to use RethinkDB for new stuff I was very hesitant to introduce a probably discontinued product. Using a Linux product with Apache 2 instead makes the decision to introduce RethinkDB much easier.

Is somebody already working on a operator for kubernetes like coreos did for etcd [1]? What is your recommended kubernetes deployment for RethinkDB?

[1] https://github.com/coreos/etcd-operator

While the CNCF helped front the funds to get the this going, RethinkDB is totally under the Linux Foundation and not a CNCF project for now.

reply


Thank you for the correction.

I would highly recommend starting with this project: https://github.com/rosskukulinski/kubernetes-rethinkdb-clust...

I use RethinkDB with Kubernetes in production using the above project and have been very happy.

Ross, the project creator, is also a RethinkDB leadership member and is stellar at responding to any questions concerning the project.

Curious what they paid for the IP rights to do it. The earlier discussion posted here indicated the IP holder wanted a fairly large figure to sell it.

We paid $25 K. (I'm the CNCF executive director.)

https://www.cncf.io/blog/2017/02/06/cncf-purchases-rethinkdb...

reply


That seems like a great deal to me. Nice work by both parties.

$25k https://www.cncf.io/blog/2017/02/06/cncf-purchases-rethinkdb...

So awesome, I didn't want to give up using RethinkDB! By far my favorite database.

It's great to see commercial bodies as well as CNCF not only take interest in these sorts of things but actually push them forward for the benefit of all.

Thanks, though note that the CNCF (and our parent, the Linux Foundation) are actually a 501(c)(6) non-profit. Most of our funding comes from corporate members, though. https://www.cncf.io/about/members

(I'm the CNCF executive director.)

This is amazing. Thanks so much for everybody who made this possible!

That's really awesome news, and makes the future of RethinkDB a very exciting prospect!

Probably paid legitimate salary + bonus for the time the developers spent developing it. That would be a fair compromise.

Sometimes the beauty of the free market is a joy to behold.

The company behind the software died an inglorious death. What does the market have anything to do with this?

That it's financial burdens died with it but it's worthy parts were reborn in a new form.

RethinkDB is a fantastic piece of software, I'm glad to see this happen.

Feeling good about our decision to stick with it for our core infrastructure's next incarnation. Still very sad that they didn't make it as a company. We would have paid. RethinkDB is an unbelievable technology: better under the hood and IMHO easier to use than MongoDB, and combining NoSQL with some SQL-like features that for us are good enough. The rough edges we've found so far are minor.

We used PostgreSQL before and while excellent on a single node it's deeply painful to cluster. You need a full time DBA to make sure you're doing it right, as GitLab discovered, and when it fails it gives error messages that seem more cryptic than C++ template errors. Amazon RDS was insanely pricey compared to bare metal (our load is both CPU-bound and disk-IO-heavy bare metal on OVH is >10X cheaper than Amazon) and Redshift didn't have pgsql syntax yet. Even now that it does I'm not sure I want to be bound to it as I have an instinctive aversion to cloud lock-in.

reply


Citus (https://github.com/citusdata/citus) is pretty easy to use for distributed postgres.

Citus is interestingly licensed under the AGPL.

Definitely, I LOVE digging through RethinkDB queries. Relational documents with change feeds is exactly what I've always wanted in a database.

Yeah the change feed feature is beautiful too. It's not what sold us but once we had it it made making everything real-time almost trivial.

I think the big thing for us is that everything about RethinkDB screams quality from a technical POV. It's powerful but not over-engineered. The code is pretty clean looking. It "just works" without hiding wads of chewing gum and duct tape in Docker containers or requiring 10-step setup processes. When you do bang on it ChaosMonkey-style it holds up very well.

Great news! Excited to see what the community can do with it!

