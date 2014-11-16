The AGPL is just an updated GPL. Back when software mostly came in boxes, the GPL was as feared as the AGPL is now. Now that software mostly comes from the internet, the AGPL is there to address this new distribution method. Now the AGPL is the new cancer.
Overzealous lawyers trying to "protect" copyrights have indoctrinated an entire generation of hackers that sharing code is a danger and the AGPL is the prime threat. I have spoken to too many Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, or Google employees that are convinced that sharing their source code would be tantamount to death. The result is a world where their secret software controls the news we read, the ads we see, the people we talk to, and even the emotions we feel.
"Open source, but licensed under the AGPL.", says the article. There is no "but" here. The AGPL is the very definition of "open source", because it defends openness. If you have nothing to fear from open source, you have nothing to fear from the AGPL.
So, a fair amount of the opposition to using AGPL software isn't based on some deep rooted belief that's it's somehow evil or a cancer. Just a reasonable belief that using APGL software internally might open up unreasonable risk.
I would think that the FSF would be okay with that. Companies that are unwilling to comply with the AGPL avoiding it entirely, versus using APGL software and not abiding by the license. There are certainly companies that contribute back to open source, but only for a subset of the available open source licenses.
> The AGPL is just an updated GPL.
The AGPL is significantly more than an updated GPL and there are loads of companies which have a blanket policy in place to not even get anywhere close to AGPL code because of the uncertainties about how it actually works.
> The AGPL is the very definition of "open source", because it defends openness.
Maybe it's the definition of free software but it's definitely not the definition of open source. Many of us in the open source community see our work as something that should be open for everybody to use.
I'm curious as to why. The GPL has manifestly built the modern internet (cloud servers are mostly Linux, most IT startups use Linux, etc.)
There are other open source licences which are also widely used (Apache, BSD, MIT). So I think the key thing to this wide-spread success is open source in general, and not the license in particular.
Would you say that the GPL is negative? I.e. would we have been better off of Linux was BSD licenses? If so, why? If not, why be against the GPL?
AGPL is an open source license, according to OSI, the only authority on what constitutes open source. https://opensource.org/licenses/AGPL-3.0
You say "open for everybody to use". Both open source licenses and free/libre licences guarantee that the software is open for use. You're actually talking about freedom to combine with closed source/proprietary software, not about end-users freedom to use the software.
That is true, but "frog" is still definitely not the definition of "animal", even though a frog is an animal.
I don't know of anyone using agpl'd code to build software people use.
https://github.com/mongodb/mongo-c-driver/blob/master/COPYIN...
[1] https://www.diffchecker.com/1J4xEohZ
Just because a license says something does not mean that everybody interprets it the same way or that the clauses are valid in it. The "Remote Network Interaction" section has never made it to court and there are countless different interpretations one can draw from this.
People use it; but it seems the majority of people using it also offer commercial licensing; that is to say, it's commercially recognized as so restrictive it is an effective tool to make people pay for you software.
The FSF enforces the GPL to 'ensure that free software distributors respect their obligations to pass on the freedom to all users, to share, study and modify the code.'
...but when your tools are used to drive commercial decisions and people are paying you for compliance, you're not facilitating free software any more; you're just another pay-for-subscription vendor.
You can read the announcement on RethinkDB's blog to find out about the project's next steps: https://rethinkdb.com/blog/rethinkdb-joins-linux-foundation/
We've had a lot of folks ask if they can donate to support the project. Stripe has generously offered to match up to $25k in donations (which will help fund server costs and future development.) You can learn how to contribute to the project with OSS contributions or donations here: https://rethinkdb.com/contribute
Thank you for being one of the most amazing communities around :)
(I'm the former community manager btw).
One thing to note, this was not an easy process; our team has spent months working daily on a solution. This was definitely our Plan A result, but we never expected LF to step up and provide the sponsorship funding as well. Huge thanks to LF/CNCF for helping close things in the end!
If you use RethinkDB please make sure to give a leadership member a hug if you happen to be in SF/NYC/Nashville/Philly/etc.
Some instances of people asking about GNU Affero GPLv3 and RethinkDB:
(2014-11-16) https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/3347
(2015-06-16) https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/rethinkdb/g5UEck3sqM...
(2016-10-10) https://sagemath.blogspot.com/2016/10/rethinkdb-must-relicen...
(2017-01-09) https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/issues/6221
We felt that it was too important to let the work we created have a life of its own and establish its own life in the open-source community. It's wonderful to see this finally happen.
https://github.com/rethinkdb/rethinkdb/commit/b0ec8bc5a874d5...
Although I wanted to use RethinkDB for new stuff I was very hesitant to introduce a probably discontinued product. Using a Linux product with Apache 2 instead makes the decision to introduce RethinkDB much easier.
Is somebody already working on a operator for kubernetes like coreos did for etcd [1]? What is your recommended kubernetes deployment for RethinkDB?
[1] https://github.com/coreos/etcd-operator
I use RethinkDB with Kubernetes in production using the above project and have been very happy.
Ross, the project creator, is also a RethinkDB leadership member and is stellar at responding to any questions concerning the project.
https://www.cncf.io/blog/2017/02/06/cncf-purchases-rethinkdb...
(I'm the CNCF executive director.)
We used PostgreSQL before and while excellent on a single node it's deeply painful to cluster. You need a full time DBA to make sure you're doing it right, as GitLab discovered, and when it fails it gives error messages that seem more cryptic than C++ template errors. Amazon RDS was insanely pricey compared to bare metal (our load is both CPU-bound and disk-IO-heavy bare metal on OVH is >10X cheaper than Amazon) and Redshift didn't have pgsql syntax yet. Even now that it does I'm not sure I want to be bound to it as I have an instinctive aversion to cloud lock-in.
I think the big thing for us is that everything about RethinkDB screams quality from a technical POV. It's powerful but not over-engineered. The code is pretty clean looking. It "just works" without hiding wads of chewing gum and duct tape in Docker containers or requiring 10-step setup processes. When you do bang on it ChaosMonkey-style it holds up very well.
