Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Digital Nomads: How do you manage taxes?
3 points by foobazzy 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
There is a brewing possibility that I might come across a remote position. I wanted to take this opportunity and travel a few places around the globe. I am planning to start for a few months in my home country and then make the move. But I am not sure how the taxes and other financials work if I am moving around different countries every 2-3 months(or whatever time is ideal). Hence I wanted to start a discussion on the following:

- How do taxes work in this case? Am I supposed to be taxed based on my home country, the company's home country or the country I am currently residing in? Are there any services that do this for me?

- What kind of visas do you apply for? Business-tourist?

Thanks in advance.






Are you an american, or not? If you're not, there are possibilities of paying (close to) no tax at all if you travel around.

Where are you resident now?

reply


No. I am not American. And I do not fully understand. I will anyways be charged in my home country for foreign income, I think.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: