|Ask HN: Digital Nomads: How do you manage taxes?
3 points by foobazzy 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|There is a brewing possibility that I might come across a remote position. I wanted to take this opportunity and travel a few places around the globe. I am planning to start for a few months in my home country and then make the move. But I am not sure how the taxes and other financials work if I am moving around different countries every 2-3 months(or whatever time is ideal). Hence I wanted to start a discussion on the following:
- How do taxes work in this case? Am I supposed to be taxed based on my home country, the company's home country or the country I am currently residing in? Are there any services that do this for me?
- What kind of visas do you apply for? Business-tourist?
Thanks in advance.
Where are you resident now?
