People are quitting gig jobs in the sharing economy (qz.com)
30 points by mpweiher 2 hours ago | 19 comments





Well, for one thing it's not a "sharing economy" (that's a feel-good misnomer) - it's a "part-time work economy", which is a completely different beast. The fact that Uber, TaskRabbit et. al. have managed to brand it as such is a triumph of marketing.

(I like the term "gig economy" - also used in linked article -because it reflects the reality of the style and conditions of the work.)

reply


I like 'gig economy' too. You may also like to call it the 'tax- and labor law- avoidance economy'

reply


* Hotel licence avoidance economy

reply


It's a sharing economy, as in there is little room for profit - it's all break-even business, the producer surplus shared completely with the consumer.

Ok I made that meaning up - but still, think about it.

reply


It's funny to see the sharing economy promoted as a goal in itself, when 30 years ago one of the criticisms of the Soviet Union was that people there are so poor that they are forced to share kitchens and cars with strangers.

Nobody wants to share things, it's all done for economic reasons. People buy on AirBNB and Uber because it's cheaper than an equivalent hotel or taxi. People sell on AirBNB and Uber because they need the extra income.

For a short while, VC investments paid out as bonuses to the participants, and just the novelty of the thing might keep both sides happy. But eventually there has to be a balance found between "I want to pay less" and "I want to earn as much as before" and "government wants as much taxes as before".

reply


For what it's worth, I genuinely like using AirBNB over most hotels due to the service and insights I get from the host. It also tends to feel cozier. Similarly, I used to prefer hostels to hotels for the human interaction, though I've gotten pretty old for that.

reply


> Nobody wants to share things. I don't think that is always true. Some people want to see resources being used efficiently, which is why they like to share.

reply


> People buy on AirBNB and Uber because it's cheaper than an equivalent hotel or taxi. People sell on AirBNB and Uber because they need the extra income.

So everyone's a winner, what's the problem? Everyone is getting a better deal than they would with an alternative, excellent I say.

reply


I kinda like hotel and taxi regulations. I feel they keep things safe, clean and above-board. Despite what Republicans would have you believe, regulations don't come about because some lawmakers got bored, they come about in answer to a problem. Don't tear down that fence before you understand why it was constructed...

reply


I'd rather have a bigger salary and not to have to share my living-room with total strangers in order to have a decent income.

reply


One of the AirBnBs I crashed at when I was between permanent residences was a 2 bed apartment operated by a lovely Polish couple. They rented out both the bedrooms and had converted the living room into a permanent bedsit for themselves in order to make ends meet living in a reasonable part of London.

I'm not sure whether the ability to do this truly empowered them, whether the life with it is better than the alternative. Clearly they judge it to be.

On the other hand was a chap renting out his spare room who loved being a host, chatting to the people he met etc etc. He was definitely happier with it.

reply


But banning AirBnB seems unlikely to improve your salary, and while it may lower your rent, it probably shan't do so by very much at all.

reply


It's mostly done for economic reasons, but there is a social aspect to sharing too. More so on couchsurfing than airbnb, and i generally prefer to chat to a part time uber driver than to a full time taxi driver.

reply


People are "quitting" but the yr/yr graphs on participation growth don't go below zero?

I'm not through the whole thing, yet, but we're off to a bad start

reply


Yeah, the headline isn't supported by the article.

Another way of looking at these numbers is that the unsustainable explosive growth the "gig economy" saw early on was just that, unsustainable and explosive initial growth. The "mere" ~100% YoY growth for labor platforms is still incredible, and time will tell if that continues to drop.

The article avoids talking about what the "gig economy" would need to sustain itself, but it's entirely possible it doesn't need to grow nearly this fast to still be completely viable.

reply


In London at least, from the way they drive, it's painfully clear that the average Uber driver has very little experience.

It follows that turnover must be quite huge in the profession.

reply


Everyone quits at the same time. When they realize how much they owe in taxes or incur accidental cost like a car accident or a large maintenance bill to their home they were renting out.

When your contractors lose money working with you they eventually have no choice but to do something else because they run out of money.

reply


Can anybody see a real future in any of these gig service companies? I'd say Uber is the exception because of the way the business works (i.e. ride sharing is something you can't plan for the future, it's a one shot per transaction deal) (this also doesn't account for it's constant boxing matches with various Governments, that's a different discussion)? Like the maid services, once you get linked up with a maid you like, you're directly incentivized to abandon the service to keep the maid you want, and they are incentivized you let you do it because they get more money?

It seems like all of these "match x worker to x task" services are a countdown until the customer finds a worker they particularly like (or just one they can tolerate, I wouldn't be wild about strangers having access to my home) at which point they drop the service, and the servicer's time to handle clients for said service has now been reduced, since they have a direct relationship with a client.

I mean they can put this in the ToS that you "can't do that" but in reality they absolutely can, there's nothing to stop them and no real way to follow up in a meaningful, actionable way for the service.

reply


The service can have a better insurance than the individual worker, etc. Ultimately it's up to the service to add enough value that you want to keep using it.

What if your favorite worker is busy? Either you have to find a replacement yourself (a failure), or the worker knows someone else who's available (and then the worker is basically running their own small time service).

reply




