(I like the term "gig economy" - also used in linked article -because it reflects the reality of the style and conditions of the work.)
Ok I made that meaning up - but still, think about it.
Nobody wants to share things, it's all done for economic reasons. People buy on AirBNB and Uber because it's cheaper than an equivalent hotel or taxi. People sell on AirBNB and Uber because they need the extra income.
For a short while, VC investments paid out as bonuses to the participants, and just the novelty of the thing might keep both sides happy. But eventually there has to be a balance found between "I want to pay less" and "I want to earn as much as before" and "government wants as much taxes as before".
So everyone's a winner, what's the problem? Everyone is getting a better deal than they would with an alternative, excellent I say.
I'm not sure whether the ability to do this truly empowered them, whether the life with it is better than the alternative. Clearly they judge it to be.
On the other hand was a chap renting out his spare room who loved being a host, chatting to the people he met etc etc. He was definitely happier with it.
I'm not through the whole thing, yet, but we're off to a bad start
Another way of looking at these numbers is that the unsustainable explosive growth the "gig economy" saw early on was just that, unsustainable and explosive initial growth. The "mere" ~100% YoY growth for labor platforms is still incredible, and time will tell if that continues to drop.
The article avoids talking about what the "gig economy" would need to sustain itself, but it's entirely possible it doesn't need to grow nearly this fast to still be completely viable.
It follows that turnover must be quite huge in the profession.
When your contractors lose money working with you they eventually have no choice but to do something else because they run out of money.
It seems like all of these "match x worker to x task" services are a countdown until the customer finds a worker they particularly like (or just one they can tolerate, I wouldn't be wild about strangers having access to my home) at which point they drop the service, and the servicer's time to handle clients for said service has now been reduced, since they have a direct relationship with a client.
I mean they can put this in the ToS that you "can't do that" but in reality they absolutely can, there's nothing to stop them and no real way to follow up in a meaningful, actionable way for the service.
What if your favorite worker is busy? Either you have to find a replacement yourself (a failure), or the worker knows someone else who's available (and then the worker is basically running their own small time service).
