Show HN: I did 30B route searches to find out where to move (wanhala.net)
16 points by lvanhala 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Nice work, is the source available? I'd love to do something similar for Sydney, Australia.

reply


Not at the moment, https://github.com/lvanhala?tab=repositories doesn't list it.

reply




