Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: I did 30B route searches to find out where to move
(
wanhala.net
)
16 points
by
lvanhala
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
ghuntley
4 minutes ago
Nice work, is the source available? I'd love to do something similar for Sydney, Australia.
reply
sleepychu
1 minute ago
Not at the moment,
https://github.com/lvanhala?tab=repositories
doesn't list it.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply