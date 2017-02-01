Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple, Google, and 95 other tech firms join forces to fight Trump travel ban (arstechnica.com)
2 points by aao 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Seems that this should point directly to the brief itself:

https://cloud.app.box.com/s/mx6vhp0m8c1jyc8fh5yvned3nlu6ihec

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: