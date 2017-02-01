Hacker News
Apple, Google, and 95 other tech firms join forces to fight Trump travel ban
2 points
by
aao
23 minutes ago
1 comment
chambo622
9 minutes ago
Seems that this should point directly to the brief itself:
https://cloud.app.box.com/s/mx6vhp0m8c1jyc8fh5yvned3nlu6ihec
