An Ad Hoc Affair: Jane Jacobs’s Clear-Eyed Vision of Humanity (thenation.com)
Death and Life of Great American Cities is a book that everyone should relocate to the top of their reading lists, of they've not already tackled it. It's still perfectly applicable to every US town or city I've ever visited or lived in. The mistakes she laments are still being made. She mentions that what she writes about cities may not be applicable to smaller towns, but it mostly is (I believe she was just pointing out the limits of her own experiences.)

There are many, many social issues worth reading about right now. This book is important not because its issue is more pressing, per se, but because its issues are so foundational to many others we struggle with in our cities and in the whole country.

In this article, the opening paragraph actually tells us why Jane Jacobs is culturally relevant. without all the irrelevant digressions. I mean what the heck does her boss being unable to attend a conference got to do with urban architectural planning.

https://www.pps.org/reference/jjacobs-2/

It's not an article about 'urban architectural planning'. It's about Jane Jacobs, a sui generis, unschooled, bottom-up thinker in a field then dominated by inhumane abstractions. That she appeared as a public intellectual somewhat accidentally seems like a fair introduction to that narrative.

It's long form writing, in this case taking the form of a narrative. It gives texture and context, which some people certainly appreciate. Having said that, it's also nice to have a summary version like the one you've offered, though I tend to go straight to Wikipedia if that's the mood I'm in.

