Practice makes perfect, and 'overlearning' locks it in (nature.com)
Practice doesn't make perfect. Rather, practice makes Permanent - locks it in. And perfect practice makes perfect.

Practicing the wrong way is like having a bad habit. The habit (practice) is bad but it locks in nonetheless.

Perfect Practice

To reach perfection, care has to be taking when practicing to encode things the right way. Good coaches accomplish this by:

1. Slowing down the action e.g. playing a piano or a violin at a painfully slow rate to make errors more noticeable

2. Chunking - breaking down the skill into smaller components and practicing these chunks separately. E.g. tearing music notes into pieces and practicing the notes separately

Books: Little Book of Talent, The Talent Code

