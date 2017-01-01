Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why the falling cost of light matters (bbc.com)
Fascinating discussion about technological development. The article didnt say if there is a part two where he answers the question posed in the title.

Inflation (or really the deflating cost of light) is mentioned, and we can infer many things that probably matter based on the falling price, but I still want to know why it matters.

> I still want to know why it matters

I think the headline was just a catchy way to refer to the thesis of the article: that relying too much on inflation adjustments to make apples-to-apples comparisons misses part of the picture

Was hoping to read why the falling cost of light matters in modern times.

Bit of a tangent but a shoutout to the darksky movement. Just because lighting is cheaper doesn't mean you have to turn on the switch.

https://phys.org/news/2017-01-dark-astronomy-life.html

