Collecting amazing UX design tools, articles and resources. Any recommendations?
3 points by abhshksingh 6 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
Hi, I am a designer and collecting resources for young and aspiring designers. Looking for recommendations on - design articles, videos, podcast, books, and tools.





I have added few of them here already here - coursebirdie.com/design.

Photoshop, illustrator, Sketch, Kuler, Noun Project, Invision, Iconfinder, Coolors, FlatUI, Framer, Origami, Flinto, Streamline

https://www.ted.com/talks/jinsop_lee_design_for_all_5_senses A video by Jinsop Lee: Design for all 5 senses

UXPin, Balsamiq and InVision

Thanks :)

