Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Collecting amazing UX design tools, articles and resources. Any recommendations?
3 points
by
abhshksingh
6 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
Hi, I am a designer and collecting resources for young and aspiring designers. Looking for recommendations on - design articles, videos, podcast, books, and tools.
abhshksingh
0 minutes ago
I have added few of them here already here - coursebirdie.com/design.
reply
Lovelith
1 minute ago
Photoshop, illustrator, Sketch, Kuler, Noun Project, Invision, Iconfinder, Coolors, FlatUI, Framer, Origami, Flinto, Streamline
reply
sashaedi
4 minutes ago
https://www.ted.com/talks/jinsop_lee_design_for_all_5_senses
A video by Jinsop Lee: Design for all 5 senses
reply
sashaedi
5 minutes ago
UXPin, Balsamiq and InVision
reply
abhshksingh
4 minutes ago
Thanks :)
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply